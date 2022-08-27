Phentermine Over-the-Counter Alternatives For Sale Online Generic Adipex OTC

Are you looking for an alternative to Phentermine over the counter? There are several generic Adipex brands that are available online that produce similar weight loss results without the complications of the prescription weight loss pill.

Which is the best alternative to Phentermine though? We have reviewed and ranked the best OTC Phentermine alternatives and compared the top natural equivalents and substitutes.

Best Phentermine Over-the-Counter Alternatives - At a Glance

PhenQ - Editors choice

Often sold under the brand name Adipex, Phentermine is one of the most popular weight loss drugs in the world. However, although Adipex is available via a doctor's prescription in the US, Canada, and Australia, it is not legally available in many other countries of the world.

Before they can be legally distributed, medications of all types need to be approved by the government agencies that are set up to protect consumer health. In the United States, drug approval falls under the jurisdiction of the FDA (US Food & Drug Administration).

Why Choose a Phentermine Over the Counter Alternative?

Like a lot of other prescription drugs, Phentermine presents certain risks. The FDA considers the potential benefits Phentermine may provide to be great enough to outweigh the risks.

Similar government agencies in a lot of other countries think otherwise and believe the risk of harm is too great to justify the anti obesity anorectic's approval.

The key thing to remember is the number of countries that do not allow their doctors to prescribe Phentermine diet pills is far larger than the number of countries that do.

If you are presently hoping to obtain a supply of Adipex, Lomaira or Ionamin you also need to know it is never available to buy over the counter (OTC).

Phentermine is prescription only. It's not something you can obtain legally OTC. However, there are several very good Adipex alternatives that are easier to buy, work like Phentermine, but do not present any of the risks.

If you want to learn more about Phentermine and how it works, this article will provide the answers you seek. We are also going to provide information about the drug's benefits and its negative aspects, along with a brief product overview of five safe and natural products you may want to consider using instead.

The 5 Best Phentermine Over the Counter Substitutes Reviews

After thoroughly evaluating all the top weight management products and dietary supplements, these are the five weight loss pills we found to work best.

#1. PhenQ

If you are looking for a good Phentermine substitute, this is the one to beat. PhenQ is one of the most highly-respected OTC diet pills in the world and, with 190,000 satisfied customers and counting, there is no mystery over the reasons why it generates such a good vibe.

PhenQ Benefits

Suppresses appetite and reduces hunger cravings

Boosts energy and reduces fatigue

Increases metabolism and fat burning

Inhibits fresh fat cell accumulation

Enhances mood

Enhances mood

Like Phentermine, PhenQ is heavily geared towards appetite suppression. By helping you to eat less and avoid hunger, it enables you to burn more fat and still avoid feeling miserable and distracted because your belly does not feel sufficiently full.

PhenQ's abilities as an energy booster and mood enhancer are also important. They make your life easier by helping you to avoid diet-related depression, fatigue, and energy slumps.

By boosting metabolism, so you burn calories faster, PhenQ also helps you to maximize your weight loss in the shortest space of time.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ provides seven potent natural weight loss enhancers. Let's take a look at a few of the key players:

α-Lacys Reset

This is a custom ingredient that provides α-lipoic acid and cysteine. It serves several roles in the formulation and is one of the main reasons for the weight loss supplements success.

In addition to boosting metabolism and controlling hunger, α-Lacys Reset also supports improvements in muscle mass.

Nopal Extract

Also known as Caralluma fimbriata, this is an appetite suppressing cactus extract. In India, its history as a hunger suppressant stretches back hundreds of years and a modern clinical evaluation proves that it works. [2]

Capsimax

A high-potency capsicum extract from cayenne pepper that suppresses appetite and helps you to burn extra calories by delivering a significant metabolism boost. An effective fat burning supplement and a must have for good otc phentermine alternative supplement.

Caffeine Anhydrous

In addition to being a powerful energy booster, caffeine adds further value to the PhenQ formulation by increasing metabolism and fat loss.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

An amino acid derivative that increases energy and enhances mood.

Other Reasons to Buy PhenQ

PhenQ is 100% vegan. It's also gluten-free and it has a 60-day money-back guarantee that gives you plenty of time to try it with nothing to lose.

#2. Phen24 Weight Loss Supplements

Phen24 is a popular natural Phentermine alternative that provides 24-hour weight loss support. Probably better classed as a weight management system, it consists of two separate products - Phen24 Day and Phen24 Night.

Like all the other top Phentermine alternatives, Phen24 suppresses hunger and enhances your body's potential to burn fat. The daytime version also provides you with extra energy when you need it most.

The nighttime version is very different. It provides ingredients that help you to wind down and enjoy better quality sleep.

Phen24 Benefits

Controls hunger and calorie intake

Increases metabolism and fat burning

Boosts daytime energy

Helps you to sleep better at night

The differences between the formulation make it hard for your body to become used to any of the ingredients. This helps you to retain the optimum level of benefit - even if you continue to use Phen24 month after month.

Phen24 Ingredients

Collectively, the two formulations provide 18 ingredients. Let's take a look at some of them and the things they can do.

Glucomannan

A natural appetite suppressant with lots of weight loss benefits. Taken from the roots of the konjac plant, glucomannan fiber can absorb up to 50 times its weight in water. The hydrated fibers expand inside your stomach making it feel full.

Glucomannan is a potent appetite suppressant found in many of the best over the counter phentermine alternatives.

Green Tea

Green tea provides "catechin" antioxidants that boost your metabolism and cause you to lose extra energy from your body as heat, via thermogenesis. It's one of the most popular natural fat burners and there is plenty of clinical proof that it works.

Iodine

The thyroid produces hormones that govern metabolism. It needs plenty of iodine to do it but many people's diets don't provide enough. By topping up your iodine levels, Phen24 protects against weight gain due to slow metabolism.

Hops

Hops are a key ingredient in many herbal sleep draughts but it may provide Phen24 Night with additional value.

Research published in British Journal of Nutrition (BJN) suggests extracts from the plant may also help prevent obesity. [3]

Other Reasons to Choose Phen24 Natural OTC Phentermine Alternatives

As with all the best OTC Phentermine alternatives, Phen24 is vegan-friendly and, like PhenQ, it has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

#3. PhenGold

PhenGold is such a high-potency natural Phentermine alternative you only need to take one dose a day. It is made by Swiss Research Labs. That makes it one of the best over the counter dietary supplements if you find it difficult to take pills throughout the day. Just take it in the morning and you are done.

PhenGold Benefits

Controls hunger and cravings

Boosts energy

Improves mental focus

Increases metabolism and fat loss

Enhances mood

As you can see, some of the benefits PhenGold fat burner provides are similar to PhenQ. Both share the ability to enhance mood. None of the other top-ranking natural Phentermine alternatives can do this.

However, although there are similarities in things the two supplements do, they use different combinations of ingredients to do it.

PhenGold Ingredients

PhenGold provides a sophisticated formula that consists of nine powerful natural ingredients.

Let's take a look at things a few of the key players bring to the weight loss supplement formulation.

Green Tea Extract

When it comes to fat burning, green tea's credentials are second to none. There are very few natural weight loss ingredients that have been subjected to such a great volume of high-quality clinical trials.

Although many researchers simply credit the ingredient's abilities to green tea catechins, others are more specific stating the key player is one catechin in particular - epigallocatechin gallate. [4]

Cayenne Pepper

Like green tea, cayenne is a powerful fat burner and there is plenty of evidence showing it works. It's also a proven hunger suppressant. Most of the best phentermine over the counter alternatives will contain cayenne pepper or Capsimax.

Green Coffee Extract

Green coffee beans are rich in chlorogenic acid. Roasted coffee beans are not. That's why the coffee extracts in diet pills are nearly always from green beans.

Chlorogenic acid supports improvements in fat loss by increasing insulin sensitivity and limiting fat absorption in the intestines. Green coffee is regular inclusion in most effective phentermine alternatives.

Vitamin B Complex

B vitamins are key ingredients in all the top energy drinks. They are often added to supplements because their presence makes it possible to boost energy without overreliance on stimulants.

L-Theanine

A stress-reducing amino acid that helps you to lose weight and retain a calmer state of mind.

DMAE

A mood-enhancing nootropic that should work well alongside L-theanine.

More Reasons to Use PhenGold as a Phentermine Over the Counter Alternative

All the best Phentermine alternatives have money-back guarantees and PhenGold has one of the best. It's good for 100 days.

#4. LeanBean

Leanbean is a diet pill made for women. Women are particularly vulnerable to hunger so this natural Phentermine alternative is designed to provide an extremely high level of hunger control. It also contains ingredients that regulate hormones because weight gain in women is often attributable to fluctuations in estrogen.

Some research shows caffeine can disrupt estrogen, causing further problems, so the Leanbean formulation is stimulant-free.

Leanbean Benefits

Here are several good reasons why you may want to choose Leanbean as an alternative to Phentermine:

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Boosts energy and fights fatigue

Speeds up metabolism and increases fat loss

Regulates female hormones

Helps you to smash through weight loss plateaus

Made with natural ingredients

Leanbean Ingredients

Leanbean provides 12 key natural ingredients. As we did with the other top Phentermine substitutes, let's take a look at a few of them and the things that they do.

Glucomannan appetite suppressant

Yep! We have seen this ingredient before but it's such a good appetite suppressant we feel duty-bound to mention its presence here.

Leanbean provides a full gram of glucomannan fiber, three times per day. Plenty of studies show this is the optimum dose.

B Vitamins

B Vitamins have extra importance in this formulation. Let's not forget Leanbean is stimulant-free.

Choline

An important nutrient that aids fat metabolism and lipid transportation. By doing so, it helps you to get the maximum benefit from the energy released from your stores of fat.

Chromium Picolinate

A trace mineral. It does a lot of good things including controlling blood glucose and insulin. By doing so, it helps prevent blood sugar crashes and carb cravings. Chromium picolinate is worthy of inclusion in most top phentermine alternative pills.

Other Things to Know About Leanbean Natural OTC Phentermine Alternatives

Leanbean is another high-performance Phentermine substitute that has a money-back guarantee. You have to purchase the Complete Bundle (3 bottles + 1 extra bottle free) qualify but, if you have a lot of weight to lose, you will need long-term support, so it's a good deal and the guarantee lasts for 90 days.

#5. Trimtone Safe Phentermine Substitute