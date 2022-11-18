Bitcoin Price Prediction - Can The Biggest Cryptocurrency Recover, Or Is It Time To Buy These Alt-Coins?

Bitcoin is still one of the most popular investment options. Despite the fact that Bitcoin's price fluctuates frequently, many people believe they can still make huge profits investing in Bitcoin.

In this article, we will include the price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) but also offer the five most popular altcoins right now, D2T , $TARO , IMPT , $RIA , as excellent alternatives!

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Let's first take a look at the Bitcoin price prediction before going deeper into the analysis:

Year Price (Min-Max) 2022 $37,450 - $43,011 2023 $65,000 - $72,000 2024 $78,000 - $85,000 2025 $90,000 - $137,071.13 2030 $798,474.46 - $962,484.728

Bitcoin (BTC), which is the most valuable crypto token, has performed very poorly in the previous period. This could be closely connected to the FTX bankruptcy, which has affected the crypto market greatly and Bitcoin as well. BTC is hovering around $16,000 these days due to the bearish crypto market.

The unique characteristic that drives its price and could lead to its increment is its limited supply since only 21 million Bitcoin tokens have been produced, and approximately 18 to 19 million are currently in circulation. According to NextAdvisor, Alexis Johnson, president and chief public relations officer at Light Node Media (a blockchain-specific event company), stated that even though there is a finite supply, the market demand continues to grow.

Its limited supply is the reason why people are racing to get their hands on it and also because of the great gains that can be achieved by investing in it. However, the reason why many people are reluctant to actually invest is its volatility. This is exactly why we have included the five most popular altcoins at the moment, and we will include the essential information about each one of them.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a new platform that surely has the potential to become the best crypto analytics platform for investors worldwide. The information on this platform can help investors to identify market factors that affect prices and make it easier to choose which cryptocurrencies to invest in. There are also listing and presale alerts, which are everything that one investor needs to get the most from the investment efforts. This highly useful platform is powered by the D2T token, which is currently available for presale. Since the price per token will rise in the next stage, invest as soon as possible before the price goes up!

RobotEra ($TARO)

RobotEra is a planet-rebuilding metaverse that looks like a sandbox. This platform will let the players create, share and manage, trade, explore, explore and trade with many NFT communities, but also become a robot and make concerts, theme parks, and museums. Such a multidimensional approach and numerous available possibilities will enable all the interested players to make the most out of the features that can be found on this platform. The native token $TARO is available for presale at 0.020 USDT. This is the best time to invest since the price per token in the next stage will be $0.025 per token!

IMPT (IMPT)

The effects of global warming have been enormous over the past century, which is evident in the increase in ocean levels, lower yields from agriculture, and a rapid rise in carbon dioxide levels. Carbon offsets are an affordable solution that reduces emissions and drives positive climate change, which is why the IMPT platform is so important. It is a blockchain-based platform that helps individuals and businesses to reduce carbon footprints in a straightforward and secure way. It's the chance to make an impact and help the environment at the same time. Users can purchase carbon credits via the platform. It is clear that investors quickly realized the importance of this project. The presale for Stage 2 is ongoing, and more than $12 million has been raised, so this is the best time to invest and participate in this project!

Calvaria ($RIA)

Calvaria is a card game in which players use cards representing different characters to compete. Each character has their own set of abilities. The goal of the players who decide to accept this challenge is to outwit the other players in order to avoid becoming defeated. Players can choose to play Single Player Campaign or Player vs. Player mode. NFTs are also available, and they can increase the chances of winning for every player. Within the game, players can earn $eRIA tokens, and they can buy $RIA tokens. There is currently a presale of $RIA tokens, so this is your chance to take part in it!

Conclusion

Bitcoin will remain on top of all lists when it comes to the most popular cryptocurrencies to invest in. However, many people are not ready to deal with the risk that comes with investing in it, which is why D2T, TARO, IMPT, RIA are the cryptos that are attracting enormous attention. If you wish to invest in these projects that have huge potential, you better hurry up and get your hands on these highly appealing cryptos!



