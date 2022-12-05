Bitcoin Price Prediction - Bitcoin Could Drop Below $15,000. Buy These 5 Rallying Alt-Coins Now

Bitcoin is the world’s largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $300B. Even though it was the first blockchain to be created, it remains the most important, and most valuable piece of the entire web3 architecture. Every crypto investor is bullish on bitcoin because the price movement over the years has shown that bitcoin investment is always profitable.

Bitcoin is a safe long-term investment. However, it is not immune to short-term market sentiments. The price of bitcoin has fallen by over 75% during the current crypto bear market. If you want to make a profit from crypto without having to wait for the next bull cycle, you should buy altcoins like D2T , IMPT, RIA, and TARO . In this article, we want to discuss bitcoin price predictions along with the 5 best altcoins to invest in in 2022.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

During the biggest bull run crypto cycle in 2021, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,789.63. However, that price quickly collapsed during the 2022 bear market and bitcoin fell steadily throughout the year. As of the time of writing this article in November 2022, Bitcoin is trading for $16,599 and it could drop below $15,000 before the year is over.

While buying bitcoin is always a good bet for the long term, it is pretty obvious that early investors have already made a profit. Bitcoin has been around since 2008 and it has traded for less than $1 in its early days. Most crypto investors still expect bitcoin to hit $1,000,000 sometime in the future. However, the price of bitcoin might continue to suffer in the short term. Here are our price predictions for Bitcoin in the coming years.

Year Expected High ($) Expected Low ($) 2023 41,000 9,000 2024 100,000 25,000 2025 86,000 40,000 2026 129,000 62,000 2027 184,000 82,000 2028 390,000 141,000 2029 709,000 170,000

Bitcoin is already expensive and investing your money in an asset that will not bring any ROI soon might be too much to ask. At this point, new crypto investors should invest in altcoins that are set to make x1,000 gains in the short term. We have compiled some of these cryptos for you.

Top 5 Altcoins to invest in 2022

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is the future of the metaverse and TARO is the native token of that future. Any smart crypto investor will buy a lot of TARO tokens now. RobotEra is an immersive metaverse platform that allows you to create your robot, acquire lands, build theme parks, buy real estate and create robot companions. You can essentially create your world on RobotEra. Once this metaverse gains web3 acceptance and becomes mainstream, the price of the TARO token will shoot through the roof. Right now, the token is one presale and it has crossed over $120,000 in presales. If you want to make massive profits in 2022 and 2023, buy this token.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

If you are a crypto trader as well as an investor, you should buy D2T right away. D2T is the native token of the most innovative social trading platform ever built. Dash 2 Trade was created with extensive features that will help crypto traders make well-informed decisions. The platform has technical indicators that produce buy/sell signals to help traders make quick profits. It also runs a special algorithm that picks up chatter about tokens from social platforms like Twitter and Reddit. You can enjoy all these features and more on the Dash 2 Trade platform by subscribing to D2T. D2T is the next big token and it is set to pump in 2023. It has already crossed over $6M in presales and over 70,000 traders are ready for its launch. Buy D2T now!

IMPT

Another token you should invest in 2022 is IMPT. IMPT is set to become the world’s largest green crypto. This platform allows you to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits without the risk of fraud and double counting. IMPT connects thousands of green-forward brands with businesses and individuals that want to do business with socially responsible organizations. You can also reduce your carbon footprint and make money at the same time by investing in IMPT. This token has crossed over $12M in presales and investors are backing the project. Don’t miss out on this moving profit train; buy IMPT today!

Calvaria (RIA)

RIA is the token that will bridge the gap between web2 and web3. This innovative game is available for all categories of gamers. Calvaria has a web2 version that is easily downloadable on the Google play store and other channels. The web3 version of the game carries the P2E and blockchain function. Gamers will slowly move from the web2 version of this game to the web3 version. Once that happens, RIA will make x1,000 games. Get this token now so you don’t miss out.

Ripple (XRP)

Most members of the ripple community have predicted that ripple will be the blockchain that replaces SWIFT as the world payment system. If this happens, the price of XRP will go through the roof. However, this isn’t certain and it is best to invest in tokens like D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA.

Final Thoughts

If you look at the historical price movement of Bitcoin, you will see that those early investors were the luckiest and they already made their money. Imagine buying Bitcoin in 2013 at $12 and selling it in 2021 for $60,000.

That kind of price pump cannot happen again and smart investors know this. Bitcoin is already expensive and you would also have to wait for a long time before you enjoy any significant ROI.

The better way to invest your money is by buying altcoins that have massive profit potential buy buying altcoins include D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA. If you want to make good money from crypto in the coming weeks, invest in these tokens today.