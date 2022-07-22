Best Vitamin C Serums in India to Buy in 2022

Concerning skincare, certain ingredients are indispensable and Vitamin C occupies the first position on this list. Vitamin C is a star ingredient that is touted to deliver many benefits like slowing early skin aging, preventing UV radiation, and fighting wrinkles, dark circles, and acne. You might be getting vitamin C in your diet, but how far it affects the skin is doubtful. So, using vitamin C serums is the best way to garner immense benefits. And, once you start using serums and experience the benefits, there is no turning back. To help you find the right Vitamin C serum, we have curated a list of the best vitamin C serums currently available on the market. So, dive right in and find the right serum that suits your skin.

Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022

After detailed research and analysis, we have chosen the best vitamin C serums currently available in the market. Run your eyes through each serum and see which is apt for gaining glowing, smooth skin.

1. Urban Botanics Advanced Vitamin C Face Serum

Urban Botanics Vitamin C Face Serum is an all-in-one daily serum that is best suited for all people and all skin types including dry, oily, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination, and normal.

The active ingredients used in Urban Botanics Advanced Vitamin C Face Serum include vitamin C, hyaluronic, ferulic and kojic acid, niacinamide, and green tea that work synergistically to provide glowing and smooth skin free from wrinkles and other skin problems. This is an advanced face serum as it is anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, hydrating, brightening, and perfect for all skin types. It reduces pores, blackheads, breakouts, sun spots, redness, and pigmentation. The serum hydrates and increases the ability of the skin to retain moisture. An added advantage is that Urban Botanics Advanced Vitamin C Face Serum also functions as an eye serum to lighten the appearance of dark circles, eye bags, and under eyes.

To gain all the aforementioned benefits, you should follow the directions of use given by the manufacturer. First, clean your skin with plain water and pat dry. Next, take a few drops of the serum in your palm and apply it gently on your face and neck till it gets fully absorbed into the skin. This Advanced Vitamin C 20% Serum is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and also devoid of paraben, sulfate, and phthalate. So, it seems to be a safe and effective formula that supports skin health and slows down early skin aging.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the serum that you can go through to gain a better understanding:

Pros

A safe and effective anti-aging serum

100% vegan and free from paraben, sulfate, phthalate, and non-comedogenic

This all-in-one serum is suitable for all people and all skin types

Contains 20% pure vitamin C

Cons

Might make the skin a bit dry and rough

Check Price On Amazon

2. Soulflower Vitamin C Face Serum

Sunflower Vitamin C Face Serum is an all-natural face serum that is formulated for all skin types and to treat all kinds of skin damage.

Sunflower Vitamin C brightening wand face serum is made from natural ingredients like vitamin C, tranexamic acid, ylang ylang oil, licorice extract, and niacinamide. Together, these ingredients form the quick-acting refined formulation that provides the skin with a radiant glow. The serum targets dark spots, pigmentation, and blemishes. The active ingredients also help reduce melanin and enhance skin complexion. The formula also fights dark spots and brightens dull, uneven, and post-blemish skin. Sunflower Vitamin C Face Serum is proven to be highly effective for acne-prone skin. Ylang Ylang oil used in the serum is good for oily skin as it controls and balances oil production so that the skin is not too oily or too dry.

For smooth and radiant skin, it is recommended to clean and pat dry your skin and then take a few drops of the serum to be applied onto acne or any area, it is also suggested to reapply the formula if needed after 4 hours. Sunflower Vitamin C Face Serum is a 100% vegan serum that is free from paraben, silicone, and sulfate. As a result, the serum seems to be the perfect choice for restoring skin health.

Pros

A natural and quick-acting refined formulation

Vegan serum containing high-quality ingredients

Free from paraben, silicone, and sulfate

An easy applicator is also available

Cons

Replicas of Sunflower Vitamin C Face Serum might be available through unauthorized websites or retail stores

Check Price On Amazon

Why Should You Use Vitamin C Serum?

Every day, you are exposed to harmful particles in the atmosphere that can cause serious damage to your face. So, protecting it is crucial just like any other body and a vitamin C serum is the right choice due to the following reasons:

1. Suitable for all skin types

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that supports skin health and is ideal for all skin types. So, all people can use vitamin C for how long they want without experiencing any side effects.

2. Hydrates the skin

Vitamin C serums are proven to hydrate the skin and also help in retaining moisture. For this, it reduces transepidermal water loss (TEWL) so that the skin doesn’t get dry.

3. Elevates Collagen Production

Vitamin C serum is known to increase the levels of the naturally occurring protein, collagen. A decrease in collagen is the root cause of fine lines and wrinkles and vitamin effectively reduces both.

4. Protects against sun damage

Vitamin C serum rich in antioxidants protects the skin from damage caused by the sun by fighting the harmful radiation.

These are just a few benefits offered by vitamin C serum. These formulas provide a range of other benefits as well.

Things to Consider While Choosing a Vitamin C Serum

Here are the main parameters to be considered while choosing a vitamin C serum:

Form of Vitamin C

The first and foremost thing to verify is the form of vitamin C used in the serum. The most effective vitamin C serums are those that contain vitamin C in the form of L-ascorbic acid.

Concentration of Vitamin C

The concentration of vitamin C to be used to get significant results is between 10-20%. A concentration above 8 is ideal but exceeding 20% is not good for the skin.

Ingredients

The active ingredients to be contained in vitamin C serums are vitamin C in the form of L-ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, and so on. Check if these ingredients are present in the serum.

Pricing

The price tag is not the factor that determines the quality of a vitamin C serum. Try serums that contain the right form and concentration of vitamin C and make sure if it's worth the money.

Final Verdict On Selecting The Best Vitamin C Serum

In this review, we have compiled the best vitamin C serums available in the market from among numerous others after detailed research and analysis. Each serum is natural, unique, and effective and also falls under the affordable category. Their manufacturing quality, ingredient composition, pricing, and customer satisfaction are up to the mark. The biggest advantage is that these Vitamin C serums are ideal for all skin types.

For gaining impressive results from these serums, make sure to stick to the manufacturer-recommended dosage. In any case, both the serums are worth trying, and all you have to do is choose the one that suits you the best.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial. ​​​​​​​