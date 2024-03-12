Example: Suppose you're betting on the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). You start with a base stake of ₹100.

Bet 1: You place ₹100 on MI to win. If MI wins, you collect your winnings and start again with a base stake of ₹100 for the next bet. Bet 2: If MI loses, you double your stake to ₹200 on the next bet, still backing MI. If MI wins this time, you recover your losses from the previous bet and make a profit. Bet 3: If MI loses again, you double your stake once more to ₹400 for the next bet. You continue this pattern, progressively increasing your stake until you win and reset back to the base stake.

The Ladder System facilitates quick recovery during winning streaks but requires careful bankroll management to prevent large losses during extended losing streaks.

Danish Cricket Betting System

The Danish Cricket Betting System is a variation of the Martingale betting strategy, focusing on betting on even-money outcomes. It involves doubling your stake after each loss and resetting to the base stake after a win. Let's see how it works:

Example: You're betting on the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), starting with a base stake of ₹50.