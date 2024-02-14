Metaspins Crypto Casino was launched in 2022. It is accessible on all devices and boasts over 2,500 games, diverse promotions, a lottery, and a loyalty program. It has a great collection of jackpot games on offer, including daily jackpots with real time stats on the size of the various available jackpots.

Metaspins is a multilingual site that caters to a global audience. Its user-friendly interface is available in several languages, reflecting the casino's international appeal. The casino’s games have been tested and vetted by 3rd party government-approved labs that ensure the games are random and fair.

If you don't have crypto, you can buy some directly from the casino. This is achieved via two cryptocurrency exchange services that are reputable and well known. These are Changelly and Onramper. When buying crypto, transaction fees apply: Changelly charges 5% while Onramper charges 2–4%. Processing time is around 15 minutes.

Metaspins is a crypto-only betting platform. Metaspins allows a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC and a minimum withdrawal of 0.001 BTC. Players can withdraw up to 20 BTC in winnings every week.

Metaspins supports the following cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals: Bitcoin, Tether, USDC, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tron, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin.

Fiat currency is not accepted for gaming - you can purchase crypto directly from the casino.

Key Highlights:

Generous welcome bonus to new users, providing a 100% match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC or equivalent

Customer support is available 24/7 and includes live chat

High-quality jackpot games available

#6. Vave Casino - Best For Depositing and Withdrawing Bitcoin

Established in late 2022, Vave Casino has rapidly gained global popularity. It supports almost 20 languages, an extensive game library of nearly 6,000 titles, and a wide array of payment options, making it a notable player in the crypto casino space.

Players can buy crypto on Vave’s website using traditional methods such as credit cards or e-wallets. These include Changelly, Google Pay, Onrapmer, and Apple Pay. Vave accepts the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Tron, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether.

Vave Casino does not impose minimum or maximum deposit limits which is a huge advantage this casino has. This means that the casino is fantastic for newbies and seasoned casino gamers alike. It is also possible to withdraw fiat money which adds to the universal appeal of the primarily crypto casino.

Withdrawals are processed swiftly, usually within minutes but occasionally taking up to three days. Fiat money is accepted for wagering and withdrawal. The casino does not charge a commission for withdrawing funds.

Vave Casino includes a vast game selection from top slots suppliers, a comprehensive sportsbook, two welcome bonuses for casino and sports betting, weekly reload bonuses and free spins, a no deposit bonus, two VIP programs, and no fees or limits on deposits or withdrawals.

Vave Casino's welcome bonus consists of a 100% first deposit bonus applicable to both BTC casino games and BTC sports betting. The minimum deposit for eligibility is $20, with a maximum cashback limit of 1 BTC or equivalent. The associated wagering requirements are 40x for casino games and 5x for bets, with a five-day turnover period for casino cashback and one week for sports bettors.

Key Highlights:

Wide range of payment methods and currencies to choose from

No fees or limits on deposits or withdrawals

20+ languages supported

Excellent range of games from top suppliers

#7. Betplay - Fastest Bitcoin Deposit and Withdrawal Time

Betplay provides access to over 6,000 casino games, including slots by Pragmatic Play. Betplay’s offering of Live Casino games by Evolution is superb. Evolution is the leading provider of Live Casino games.

Betplay has Bitcoin Lightning Network enabled which allows for faster processing of Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. Bitcoin, while being the world’s most popular currency, is limited by the on-chain processing capacity. The Lightning Network seeks to enable faster and cheaper transactions by introducing off-chain transactions.

However, other crypto currencies are available for deposits/withdrawals. These include: Ether, Binance, Tether, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Monero, Tron, Shiba Inu, and SAND.

Please note that Betplay does not accept fiat currency for gaming. You can, however, buy crypto directly from the site.

Betplay provides various bonuses to both new and existing users, allowing anonymous access without KYC verification. The Welcome Bonus consists of a 100% bonus for deposits up to $1,000. However, this bonus requires a higher 80x wagering requirement - which is steep. Other than that, this casino is a great place to play.

Key Highlights:

Extremely Strong Live Casino offering featuring games by Evolution

Best-in-class slots by the top game studios

Well-designed site with superior navigation and UI/UX

Rakeback program offers a percentage of net losses daily

VIP Program

#8. Flush Casino - Best Casino Social Media Community

Flush Casino stands out as the ultimate Bitcoin gaming destination, offering a rich variety of popular games tailored for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Among its impressive Bitcoin game collection are renowned titles like Big Bass-Hold & Spinner, Wanted Dead or Wild, and Gates of Olympus. Boasting an expansive library with over 5,000 titles, the casino collaborates with top-tier providers such as Hacksaw Gaming, Evolution, Betsoft, and Quickspin, showcasing the depth and quality of its Bitcoin gaming offerings.

This crypto casino has cultivated a vibrant community on Twitter/X, actively engaging with its followers on a daily basis. Regular posts cover seasonal promotions, new game releases, and casual banter, fostering a dynamic and entertaining environment. The casino's Twitter/X presence extends to a player chat on its homepage, providing a platform for players to interact, discuss various topics, and share their casino experiences.

Exclusive to crypto transactions, Flush Casino does not accept fiat currency for bets or gameplay. However, the platform facilitates secure crypto purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, or Mastercard. Bitcoin withdrawals are processed swiftly, typically within one hour, ensuring seamless and efficient transactions.

For new players, Flush Casino extends a warm welcome through a generous bonus structure. Tier 1 accounts, with deposits ranging from $10 to $200, receive a 100% bonus, while tier 2 accounts (deposits between $200 and $1,000) enjoy a 150% bonus.

Player loyalty is rewarded, and returning players can accumulate loyalty points to gain access to the casino's comprehensive VIP program, featuring ten distinct levels. Loyalty points, earned through real-money wagers, unlock an array of rewards, including Cash Back bonuses and free spins, creating a rewarding gaming experience.

Key Highlights:

Swift payment and withdrawal processing

Collaboration with top third-party game providers

Live Casino offerings, featuring Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat

Robust VIP program

#9. Jackbit Casino - Largest Games Collection

Established in 2022, Jackbit Casino is a recent addition to the realm of crypto casinos, operating under the Curacao eGaming license. Boasting an extensive offering, Jackbit has made a significant mark with its vast casino library, featuring over 5,900 games, and a sportsbook hosting numerous events with favorable odds - a rarity in the world of crypto casinos.

Jackbit provides a range of crypto and Bitcoin bonuses and promotional incentives, including the 3+1 freebet, bet insurance, and free spins. The 3+1 freebet allows players to receive every fourth bet as a gift, which can be utilized in the sports section. For Bet Insurance, players receive a 10% cashback in Free Bets if their bet ends in a loss. Free spins are traditional bonuses that allow players to play games and spin for free.

As mentioned above, the casino has a particularly large collection of games. Available games consist of top-tier slots from renowned providers in the industry. The selection includes mini-games including titles like Dino, Chicken, Teleport, Aquarings.

Navigating this extensive slot collection is made effortless by the well-organized drop-down menu on the left side of the screen. Categories like "Drops & Wins," "My Favorites," "Video Slots," "Bonus Buy," "Megaways," and more ensure a seamless discovery of preferred games.

When it comes to making deposits, Jackbit Casino maintains a minimum limit, ensuring that any cryptocurrency deposit must be equivalent to at least $20. While generally affordable, it is a much higher minimum deposit than some other online casinos. There is no maximum deposit limit.

Similarly, the minimum deposit amount is capped at $20 while the weekly withdrawal ceiling is set at $7,500, and for a monthly basis, the maximum withdrawal limit stands at $15,000. It's worth noting that VIP players are accorded the privilege of enjoying an even higher withdrawal limit, enhancing their gaming flexibility.

Jackbit casino has a capable payment processing team that ensures that your transactions, be it deposits or withdrawals, are processed with efficiency, minimizing any waiting time.

Key Highlights:

Swift payment and withdrawal processing

Attractive and innovative promotions and bonuses

Good selection of games

Robust VIP program

#10. Reel Crypto - Best Bitcoin Casino for Customer Support

Reel Crypto is a recently launched (2023) crypto casino and sportsbook. The site offers a wide range of virtual and live casino games, diverse sports betting markets, and more.

We tested its customer support and were very impressed. It is on the basis of this professional, engaging, and helpful support service that we have included this casino in the list.

Reel Crypto only supports crypto deposits and withdrawals. It does not accept fiat for betting. However, you can purchase Bitcoin directly from the casino. Apart from Bitcoin, Reel Crypto allows for the purchase of Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dai, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, TRON. Likewise, players can withdraw in all the currencies listed.

The gaming repertoire at the casino is extensive, encompassing a diverse array of the latest online slots, table games, and live casino experiences. This impressive selection is powered by a variety of esteemed gaming providers, easily accessible through the games lobby. A noteworthy feature allows you to curate your gaming experience by listing and selecting your preferred providers, streamlining the process of locating your favorite games.

In addition, the casino offers a range of table games. Although there isn't a dedicated section, various versions of table games, such as Blackjack and Roulette, can be discovered within the games lobby.

The casino offers a so-called live lounge which is a dedicated space that hosts a myriad of live games, featuring not only classics like Live Poker and Live Baccarat but also an array of other fantastic live casino options.

Withdrawals with Bitcoin are instant and hassle free. If you are confused about anything, you can contact customer support. Reel Crypto has an efficient 24/7 chat that is responsive and helpful. Bitcoin Lightning Network is enabled meaning that the processing time for withdrawing Bitcoin is quicker.

The platform is also great for players seeking anonymous betting experiences.

The Reel Crypto Welcome Bonus for new players comprises a 100% deposit match up to $10,000 and 50 free spins on the Sweet Bonanza slot. To qualify, a minimum deposit of $50 in crypto is required, with free spins unlocked at a $100 deposit.

Key Highlights:

Highly efficient and helpful customer support

100% deposit match welcome bonus

Big selection of virtual and live casino games, along with a sportsbook

Instant deposits and withdrawals with low minimums

Prioritizing Responsible Gaming in Bitcoin Casinos

Responsible gambling refers to a set of practices and behaviors aimed at ensuring that individuals engage in gambling activities in a safe and controlled manner, minimizing potential harm to themselves or others. The concept emphasizes a balance between the enjoyment of gambling and the prevention of negative consequences, such as financial troubles, mental health issues, or strained relationships.

Staff should be trained to provide advice on responsible gambling. This includes how to budget, how to set limits, and when to stop. Casino staff at licensed casinos or reputable crypto casinos (such as the ones listed above) have the knowledge to be able to spot problematic gambling behavior.

In addition to this, many casinos have responsible gaming features built into their products. Players should ask casinos about what features are available for your protection. These might include:

Self-Exclusion:

If players have trouble managing their time or money on games, they can ask the crypto casino to freeze their accounts temporarily or permanently.

Play Limits:

The system allows for setting game play limits, covering overall loss and bet limits, session length, and maximum single bet by game. These limits can be applied consistently across various gaming products.

Reality Checks:

To help players stay aware of their time and money, the game sends reminders during play.

Game Speed Control:

Gaming platforms can add a time delay between game rounds for safety, limiting fast spinning.

Visible Clock:

Games use time displays to help players keep track of time while playing, promoting responsible gaming without affecting immersion.

Popular Bonuses to Claim at the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

In general, a good online casino bonus is one with a low wagering requirement (sometimes known as a rollover) and, of course, a generous bonus. Bonus credits are usually proportional to the amount bet (for instance, a 200% bonus is 200% x your bet). Always read the terms and conditions before you make use of bonus money.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses welcome new players by multiplying their initial deposits. Many players scour the internet looking for great welcome bonus offers. These players are known in player circles as bonus hunters.

Welcome bonuses are often the first thing you see when you visit a Bitcoin gambling site. Whether doubling your deposit or providing a percentage-based boost, Welcome Bonuses are a huge part of online casinos. Bitcoin casinos are no different.

Free Spins

Free Spins are universally popular in the world of online gaming. The best Bitcoin casinos frequently incorporate Free Spins in their promotions.

Spinning the reels becomes more exciting, and players can win without using their own money. Free Spins are a dynamic and popular bonus, adding a layer of thrill to the slot gaming experience.

Reload Bonus

Keep the momentum going with Reload Bonuses. These bonuses kick in when players make subsequent deposits, providing a boost to your gaming balance. Reload Bonuses give you extra value whenever you deposit money, whether it's a fixed amount or a percentage. It's a fantastic way for loyal players to enjoy continuous rewards and extend their gaming sessions.

Referral Bonus

Many top Bitcoin casinos encourage players to invite friends to join the platform, rewarding both the referrer and the new player. Referral Bonuses often come as free credits, additional spins, or a percentage of the friend's initial deposit. It's a win-win situation that fosters a sense of community while adding extra value to your gaming experience.

No Deposit Bonus

No Deposit Bonuses allow you to dive into selected games without the need to make any initial deposits. It's a great way to try out the casino, get to know what they have, and maybe win without using your own money. No Deposit Bonuses are a sought-after feature.

The top Bitcoin casinos online offer many different Bitcoin casino bonus options. These bonuses keep players entertained and rewarded throughout their gaming experience.

Bitcoin Casinos and KYC Requirements

KYC is a process that businesses, including online gambling platforms, implement to verify the identity of their customers. The primary goal of KYC procedures is to prevent fraud, money laundering, and other illicit activities by ensuring that individuals using the platform are who they claim to be.

Key elements of the KYC process in online crypto gambling typically include:

Identity Verification: Players are required to provide documents that prove their identity. This often includes government-issued identification such as a passport, driver's license, or ID card.

Address Verification: Players may need to submit documents that confirm their residential address. This can include utility bills or bank statements.

Proof of Funds: Some casinos may request evidence of the source of funds used for gambling activities to ensure they are legitimate.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance: KYC is closely tied to AML regulations. Gambling platforms are obligated to comply with AML laws and regulations to prevent their services from being used for money laundering.

While KYC is a standard practice in many online industries, some players in the crypto community appreciate the privacy and anonymity offered by crypto casinos.

Choosing The Best BTC Gambling Sites for Bitcoin:

In the ever-evolving world of online gambling, Bitcoin casinos have emerged as pioneers. The casino reviews we have assembled will help you make informed choices, understand bonus structures, and explore the full potential of gaming.

BTC gambling sites can be great, but it’s important that you are judicious when you choose a casino. Use the guides we’ve included in this article to select a place that delivers what you expect.

We chose TG.Casino as our number 1 because it gives the best all round experience in the following respects: game quality and variety, UI/UX, Bitcoin and crypto payment processing, customer support, responsible gambling. There are, however, many other crypto casinos out there that you might like to try.

Always be mindful of the choices you make while gambling. With this attitude, you can gamble responsibly and perhaps even profitably. But the most important thing is that you enjoy yourself sustainably over the long term. We hope you found our review guide useful.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Casino Crypto?

"Casino crypto" refers to online casinos that operate exclusively or primarily with cryptocurrencies. These casinos accept digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others for transactions, providing an alternative to traditional fiat currency-based gambling. Casino crypto platforms often offer benefits such as enhanced privacy, faster transactions, and a decentralized nature.

How Do I Withdraw from a Crypto Casino?

Withdrawing from a crypto casino varies from one establishment to the next. However, typically, it involves the following steps:

Log in to your casino account.

Navigate to the "Cashier" or "Withdrawal" section.

Choose the cryptocurrency you want to withdraw.

Enter the withdrawal amount.

Provide your crypto wallet address.

Confirm the withdrawal request.

Some casinos may have additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication.

Which Crypto Casino Is Best?

Determining the best crypto casino is subjective and depends on individual preferences. Some popular and reputable crypto casinos include Lucky Block, BetPanda, and Wild.io, and, of course, the number 1 casino of this casino review guide: TG.Casino. It's recommended to explore different options, considering factors like game variety, user experience, bonuses, and security features to find the one that suits your needs.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.