#1. BetOnline - Best for Betting on the Kentucky Derby
Overall Rating: 9/10
BetOnline has a history spanning over two decades, and has earned a solid reputation for trustworthiness and security. The sportsbook understands the tradition and glory of the Kentucky Derby and wants to bring it into the digital age. In our opinion, it succeeds.
Offering a great user interface coupled with attractive and useful odds, if you’re looking for a place where you can bet on the Kentucky Derby, look no further than BetOnline. Attractive both for players seeking legal casinos that are US-based as well as players based overseas seeking offshore places to bet on the Kentucky Derby - BetOnline is simply the best place for Kentucky Derby betting.
BetOnline: Kentucky Derby Futures Pool Odds
Be You: 90-1
Catalytic: 50-1
Catching Freedom: 8-1
Common Defense: 80-1
Deterministic: 15-1
Domestic Product: 40-1
Dornoch: 12-1
El Grande 0: 50-1
Encino: 50-1
Endlessly: 40-1
Epic Ride: 60-1
Evening News: 99-1
Fierceness: 7-2
Forever Young: 10-1
Good Money: 90-1
Grand Mo the First: 99-1
Hades: 50-1
Honor Marie: 20-1
Just a Touch: 30-1
Just Steel: 25-1
Lat Long: 90-1
Me Vay: 99-1
Merit: 99-1
Mystik Dan: 30-1
No More Time: 90-1
Resilience: 99-1
Seize the Grey: 50-1
Sierra Leone: 6-1
Society Man: 99-1
Stronghold: 60-1
Tapalo: 90-1
Tessuto: 99-1
Timberlake: 30-1
T O Password: 60-1
Top Conor: 80-1
Track Phantom: 30-1
Tuscan Sky: 30-1
Uncle Heavy: 50-1
West Saratoga: 60-1
All Other 3-Year Olds: 30-1
BetOnline Banking Options
At BetOnline Sportsbook, you have different ways to handle your money for deposits and withdrawals.
Cryptocurrencies: BetOnline accepts various cryptocurrencies, making it safe and easy to manage your funds.
Credit Cards: You can use your regular credit or debit cards for deposits and withdrawals, providing another convenient option.
These choices make it simple and secure to handle your transactions while you enjoy sports betting at BetOnline. Our experience withdrawing from this casino was a positive one. It took a maximum of 48 hours for both crypto and fiat.
#2. BetUS - Best for Sports Coverage
Overall Rating: 9/10
Our team is passionate about BetUS and what it brings to the table. The sportsbook is strong on all counts: It delivers exceptional odds, great promotions, and a solid user experience. One thing we love about this bookie is BetTV. Fans of the Kentucky Derby will find tons of great content giving information and tips on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby and just general punditry.
BetUS: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 3.75-1
Track Phantom: 24-1
Dornoch: 21-1
Sierra Leone: 4-1
Hades: 41-1
Mystik Dan: 26-1
Epic Ride: 34-1
Catching Freedom: 12-1
Honor Marie: 24-1
Domestic Product: 26-1
Just Steel: 26-1
Resilience: 21-1
Stronghold: 15-1
Just A Touch: 17-1
Forever Young: 9-1
Encino: 21-1
Endlessly: 21-1
Common Defense: 51-1
West Saratoga: 51-1
T O Password: 26-1
Catalytic: 51-1
Society Man: 41-1
Grand Mo The First: 66-1
BetUS Banking Options
BetUS accepts several forms of both fiat and crypto currencies for deposits and withdrawals. Credit cards, crypto, bank wire and cash transfers are all acceptable ways to bet at this sportsbook. Although BetUS processes payouts 24/7, including weekends, clients can expect the credit in their crypto wallet within 24 hours after PAID status. Fiat transfers payouts vary but it is generally between 3 and 10 business days.
#3. Lucky Block - Best Casino/Sportsbook Hybrid Betting Site
Overall Rating: 8/10
Lucky Block makes our list for best places to bet on the Kentucky Derby because of the smoothness of the betting experience as well as the well designed website it operates. This brand is strong on both casino and sports betting and you will be able to seamlessly shift between one interface and another. We consulted with in-house experts to assess the bookies odds, and Lucky Block’s odds compare favorably with the best in the business. The website is optimized for mobile, delivering a great betting experience regardless of the device.
Lucky Block: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 3-1
Sierra Leone: 7-2
Catching Freedom: 8-1
Forever Young: 10-1
Dornoch: 12-1
Track Phantom: 15-1
Honor Marie: 16-1
Mystik Dan: 16-1
Domestic Product: 18-1
Endlessly: 20-1
Just A Touch: 20-1
Deterministic: 20-1
Just Steel: 25-1
Resilience: 35-1
Stronghold: 35-1
West Saratoga: 80-1
No More Time: 85-1
Catalytic: 100-1
Hades: 100-1
T O Password: 100-1
Society Man: 101-1
Grand Mo the First: 125-1
Encino: 350-1
Liberal Arts: 350-1
Common Defense: 500-1
Epic Ride: 500-1
Lucky Jeremy: 500-1
Lucky Block Banking Options
Lucky Block is primarily a crypto casino/sportsbook but it does accept fiat for both deposits and withdrawals, however, fiat withdrawals usually take 1-3 days for bank transfer and this is subject to KYC. The sportsbook can process and deliver crypto much more quickly and are now accepting these new coins for deposits/withdrawals: Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk.
Please visit the bookie’s website for a full list of currencies accepted including information on the native token. One huge plus about Lucky Block is that there are NO WITHDRAWAL LIMITS for this bookie.
#4. Everygame - Best Functional Design for Sports Betting
Overall Rating: 7/10
We loved the stripped down, functional design of the Everygame betting site and the bet-building functionality on offer. This sports betting site is simple but secure. It utilizes SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption, to safeguard sensitive data transmitted between users and the site's servers. This encryption prevents unauthorized access and protects personal and financial information from hackers and cyber threats. Your betting experience is secured at this site
Cons: We didn’t like the $5 monthly inactive account fee for accounts remaining dormant for twelve consecutive months.
Everygame: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Sierra Leone: 11/4
Fierceness: 7/2
Forever Young: 8/1
Catching Freedom: 11/1
Stronghold: 14/1
Just A Touch: 16/1
Endlessly: 20/1
Resilience: 20/1
Encino: 20/1
Dornoch: 22/1
Track Phantom: 25/1
Domestic Product: 25/1
T O Password: 25/1
Mystik Dan: 28/1
Just Steel: 28/1
Epic Ride: 33/1
Honor Marie: 33/1
Catalytic: 40/1
Society Man: 40/1
West Saratoga: 50/1
Common Defense: 66/1
Grand Mo The First: N/A
Everygame Banking Options
Everygame Casino facilitates seamless deposits and withdrawals through a wide array of cryptocurrency options, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL), all without any deposit fees. These digital currencies guarantee swift and secure transactions, catering to the needs of modern players.
For those who prefer conventional payment methods, Everygame Casino accepts credit cards and allows cryptocurrency purchases through credit cards and bank transfers.
#5. MyBookie - Best Mobile Experience
Overall Rating: 7/10
MyBookie offers one of the strongest sports betting experiences on mobile. You can bet on the Kentucky Derby on your mobile while you’re out and about - or maybe at the Kentucky Derby itself! The all-new MyBookie mobile betting platform together with the brand’s security features allows you to enjoy the safety and convenience of at-home betting when you’re on the go.
Apart from the mobile app, the bookie offers exceptional Kentucky Derby odds according to our experts.
My Bookie: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 3/1
Sierra Leone: 3/1
Track Phantom: 20/1
Mystik Dan: 25/1
Deterministic: 66/1
T O Password: 50/1
Stronghold: 20/1
Encino: 20/1
Domestic Product: 25/1
Catalytic: 66/1
Society Man: 80/1
Honor Marie: 22/1
Catching Freedom: 12/1
Epic Ride: 66/1
Forever Young: 10/1
Just A Touch: 16/1
Common Defense: 66/1
Resilience: 20/1
Dornoch: 18/1
Just Steel: 28/1
West Saratoga: 66/1
Grand Mo the First: 66/1
MyBookie Banking Options
MyBookie lets you use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin to put money into your account. You can also use credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. The sportsbook has a good track record of safe and timely payouts. MyBookie accepts withdrawal requests 7 days a week but it can take 5-7 days for payouts to be processed.
#6. BUSR: Best Props Builder for Kentucky Derby Betting
Overall Rating: 7/10
As the prestigious event draws near, bettors can leverage BUSR's impressive Props Builder Tool to craft unique wagering experiences tailored to their preferences. This bookie has robust betting features that allow bettors to make entertaining bets. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to the game, BUSR usually offers competitive odds which are the result of painstaking research on the part of the bookie. Unfortunately the odds were not yet updated at time of writing.
BUSR Banking Options
We had a good experience cashing out at this sportsbook but be advised that fees apply. You can withdraw money using international bank wire transfers or Bitcoin. For international bank wire transfers ranging from $100 to $500, there's a $15 fee. Expect a review period of 2 business days, followed by processing taking 5 to 7 business days.
Alternatively, Bitcoin transfers from $25 to $5,000 incur no fee, providing a cost-effective option. These transactions typically take 3 business days in total, with 2 days for internal review and 1 day for processing.
#7. Mega Dice - Best Sports Betting on Telegram
Overall Rating: 6/10
This bookie makes our list mainly for one reason: it’s the best place to bet on the Kentucky Derby if you plan to do it on Telegram. It has pretty good odds too, and it's all powered by the technology of one of the world's most popular apps. So if you’re a frequent user of Telegram and you're looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you'll love it at this sportsbook.
Mega Dice takes advantage of Telegram's huge user base of over 700 million people. They use Telegram's cool features, like chatbots, to make gaming easy and fun. Consider the odds for yourself:
Mega Dice: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 3.75-1
Track Phantom: 24-1
Dornoch: 21-1
Sierra Leone: 4-1
Hades: 41-1
Mystik Dan: 26-1
Epic Ride: 34-1
Catching Freedom: 12-1
Honor Marie: 24-1
Domestic Product: 26-1
Just Steel: 26-1
Resilience: 21-1
Stronghold: 15-1
Just A Touch: 17-1
Forever Young: 9-1
Encino: 21-1
Endlessly: 21-1
Common Defense: 51-1
West Saratoga: 51-1
T O Password: 26-1
Catalytic: 51-1
Society Man: 41-1
Grand Mo The First: 66-1
MegaDice Banking Options
This is a crypto-only sportsbook that does not allow withdrawals in fiat currency but does allow players to purchase crypto from the casino/sportsbook’s cashier. Minimum withdrawal limits and deposits vary according to the currency. Payouts are normally very fast but withdrawal processing time can take up to 24 hours.
#8. XBet - Best Betting Experience
Overall Rating: 6/10
We think the ‘X’ in the name stands for ‘experience’ - because you’ll have a great one if you bet on the Kentucky Derby at this bookie. Xbet offers a great user-friendly interface, ensuring an easy and intuitive experience for all bettors. It also offers a well designed website that is adaptable to the device you’re using, great VIP promotions, Whether you're new to betting or prefer a straightforward approach, you'll find Xbet's navigation system highly appealing.
XBet: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 3/1
Sierra Leone: 3/1
Track Phantom: 20/1
Mystik Dan: 25/1
Deterministic: 66/1
T O Password: 50/1
Stronghold: 20/1
Encino: 20/1
Domestic Product: 25/1
Catalytic: 66/1
Society Man: 80/1
Honor Marie: 22/1
Catching Freedom: 12/1
Epic Ride: 66/1
Forever Young: 10/1
Just A Touch: 16/1
Common Defense: 66/1
Resilience: 20/1
Dornoch: 18/1
Just Steel: 28/1
West Saratoga: 66/1
Grand Mo the First: 66/1
XBet Banking Options:
Xbet allows withdrawals every day of the week, though processing times may be affected on non-business days. Users have the option to withdraw funds through cryptocurrencies or bank wire transfers. However, there's a weekly limit of $10,000 on withdrawals for sports wagering.
#9. Bovada - Best Guides for Sports Betting
Overall Rating: 6/10
Bovada prioritizes the player experience by offering exceptional customer support and comprehensive guides to navigate the world of sports betting. Their casino provides detailed guides on various NHL betting strategies, enhancing players' understanding. Live betting is a standout feature, with real-time updates on odds and player statistics during NHL matches, ensuring accurate information for live bets. Bovada offers a diverse range of betting options, including traditional and alternative lines, prop bets, and competitive odds, catering to a variety of preferences and strategies.
Bovada: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 11/4
Sierra Leone: 7/2
Forever Young: 8/1
Catching Freedom: 12/1
Stronghold: 14/1
Dornoch: 16/1
Just A Touch: 16/1
Honor Marie: 18/1
Endlessly: 20/1
Resilience: 20/1
Deterministic: 25/1
Domestic Product: 25/1
Encino: 25/1
Just Steel: 25/1
Mystik Dan: 25/1
Track Phantom: 25/1
Epic Ride: 30/1
No More Time: 30/1
Seize The Grey: 30/1
Hades: 40/1
Catalytic: 50/1
Common Defense: 50/1
Uncle Heavy: 50/1
West Saratoga: 50/1
Grand Mo The First: 65/1
Bovada Banking Options
Bovada securely accepts Bitcoin for quick and efficient transactions. You can also use Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and certain international Visa Gift Cards for deposits and withdrawals.
Bovada may take up to 10 days to process transactions, but various factors apply. Please visit the website for more information.
#10. Sportsbetting.ag - Best for Quick and Reliable Payouts
Overall Rating: 6/10
Sportsbetting.ag is a straightforward website, perfect for experienced bettors due to its extensive and dependable range of betting options. If you're a seasoned bettor seeking a reliable platform for betting on the Kentucky Derby, this site is likely a great fit for you.
Its user-friendly interface and seamless navigation make it easy to place bets with confidence. With a stellar reputation for trustworthiness, bettors can trust in the reliability and quality of service provided by this bookie. Additionally, customer support and payment processing are top-notch, ensuring that any issues encountered can be swiftly resolved.
After scouring various internet forums, there seem to be no concerns regarding security, data protection, or downtime.
Sportsbetting.ag: Kentucky Derby Futures Odds
Fierceness: 11/4
Sierra Leone: 7/2
Forever Young: 8/1
Catching Freedom: 12/1
Stronghold: 14/1
Dornoch: 16/1
Just A Touch: 16/1
Honor Marie: 18/1
Endlessly: 20/1
Resilience: 20/1
Deterministic: 25/1
Domestic Product: 25/1
Encino: 25/1
Just Steel: 25/1
Mystik Dan: 25/1
Track Phantom: 25/1
Epic Ride: 30/1
No More Time: 30/1
Seize The Grey: 30/1
Hades: 40/1
Catalytic: 50/1
Common Defense: 50/1
Uncle Heavy: 50/1
West Saratoga: 50/1
Grand Mo The First: 65/1
Sportsbetting.ag Banking Options
SportsBetting offers one of the industry's broadest selections of deposit and payout options, all guaranteed to be 100% secure and reliable.
Bitcoin stands out as the simplest method for both depositing and receiving funds. Users can find assistance with Bitcoin deposits on the dedicated Bitcoin Tutorial Page. Additional support is available through the Help Section or Live Chat support.
Deposits are swift and hassle-free. SportsBetting's system ensures users are ready to play within minutes, prioritizing user experience with an optimized deposit process.
Security is paramount. SportsBetting employs top-tier measures to safeguard sensitive information.
Operators are available to assist users throughout the deposit process via live chat support. Further assistance or inquiries can be addressed through the Help Section or Live Chat support.
Efficient cashouts are a priority. SportsBetting offers same-day payouts and multiple payout methods for user convenience. Prompt fund delivery is guaranteed.
Kentucky Online Sportsbooks Compared
|
Sportsbook
|
Description
|
Promo Code
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Timeframe
|
BetOnline
|
50% Up to $1000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit
|
**BET1000**
|
10x
|
$55
|
30 days
|
BetUS
|
Up to 125% your initial deposit in bonus funds capped at $2500 + 30 free spins
|
SB125
|
10X
|
$100
|
14 days
|
Lucky Block
|
200% sports free play bonus up to $25000 + 50 free spins
|
-
|
Any time you wager the deposit six times 10% of the Welcome Bonus is released.
|
$100
|
20 days
|
Everygame
|
Non-Crypto sign-up offer that matches your deposit 50% with equivalent bonus funds up to $200
|
WELCOME200
|
Information Not Available
|
Information Not Available
|
Information Not Available
|
MyBookie
|
Up to 50% your initial deposit in bonus funds capped at $1000 + $10 casino chip
|
MYB50
|
10X
|
$50
|
14 days
|
BUSR
|
100% sports free play bonus up to $2500 free play bonus on your first deposit.
|
MADNESS100FP
|
20x
|
$100
|
20 days
|
MegaDice
|
Join Mega Dice and get a 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins + Sports Free Bet
|
None
|
20x
|
$20
|
16 days
|
Xbet
|
Receive a first deposit bonus of up to $500 along with a $10 casino chip.
|
XBET50
|
7x
|
$45
|
14 days
|
Bovada
|
75% match up to $750 on your first crypto deposit
|
BTCSWB750
|
5x
|
$20
|
180 days
|
Sportsbetting.ag
|
100% Welcome Bonus for up to $500 on your first two deposits
|
DOUBLEUP
|
14x
|
$100
|
30 days
Tips on the Kentucky Derby According to Our Experts
Fierceness is the favorite going into this year’s Kentucky Derby. Fierceness recently clinched victory at the Florida Derby and was crowned Juvenile Champion in 2023. With three wins in five career races, he hails from Repole Stable and is under the guidance of trainer Todd A.
So if you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby, you could do a lot worse than betting on Fierceness. But we don’t want to limit you to just one horse. So here's our analysis of the top contenders for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. We're focusing on the top 8 horses based on their speed, pace, class, and recent performance.
First off, Grand Mo the First is confirmed for the race, but there are still decisions to be made in the coming weeks. This year's field is particularly strong, with four clear favorites and four other intriguing prospects for exacta and win bets. However, the majority of the field lacks recent form and speed figures, making them unlikely contenders.
When handicapping the Kentucky Derby, experts consider factors like current form, running style, speed, and pedigree. While the fastest horse doesn't always win, they usually rank among the top contenders. Pedigree plays a crucial role too, as horses with strong lineage tend to perform better over longer distances.
Among the contenders, Sierra Leone stands out as a powerful horse with a long stride, while Forever Young brings international experience from the UAE Derby. Freedom, a Louisiana Derby winner, has a versatile running style and a promising jockey. Fierceness, boasting impressive Beyer ratings and recent form, is a strong favorite, alongside Stronghold, who has shown consistency in recent races.
Resilience, though lacking in experience, has demonstrated rapid progress and tactical speed under trainer Brad Cox. Phantom, with good tactical speed and forward placement, also warrants attention.
According to Brisnet speed figures, Fierceness leads the pack, followed closely by Resilience, Society Man, Sierra Leone, Mystik Dan, and Catching Freedom. In conclusion, Fierceness emerges as the dominant horse, while Sierra Leone is considered a strong closer.
How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby: Different Types of Bets
Here's a guide on different types of horse racing bets you can use when betting on the Kentucky Derby:
Win: This is a straightforward bet where you pick the horse you believe will win the race. If your chosen horse finishes first, you win.
Place: With a place bet, you're betting on a horse to finish first or second. If your chosen horse finishes in either of these positions, you win.
Show: Similar to a place bet, a show bet allows you to bet on a horse to finish in the top three positions. If your chosen horse finishes first, second, or third, you win.
Exacta: An exacta bet requires you to select the first two horses to finish the race in the exact order. This bet offers higher payouts but is more challenging to win.
Trifecta: A trifecta bet involves selecting the first three horses to finish the race in the exact order. Like the exacta, this bet offers significant payouts but requires precise predictions.
Superfecta: This is a bet on the first four horses to finish the race in the exact order. It's one of the most challenging bets to win but offers substantial rewards if successful.
Quinella: In a quinella bet, you select two horses to finish first and second, regardless of the order. As long as your chosen horses occupy the top two positions, you win.
Daily Double: With a daily double bet, you select the winners of two consecutive races. Both horses must win their respective races for you to win the bet.
How We Rated Our Top Ten Sportsbooks
In preparing our list of top ten places where to place bets, we included ratings for the best places to bet on the Kentucky Derby using several key criteria to help bettors make informed decisions. Here are some factors commonly considered when rating sportsbooks:
Reputation and Trustworthiness:
A reputable sportsbook should have a solid track record of fair play, timely payouts, and transparent business practices. Reviews from industry experts and other bettors can provide insights into a sportsbook's reputation.
Licensing and Regulation:
Sportsbooks operating legally within regulated jurisdictions are generally more trustworthy and accountable to regulatory authorities. A valid gambling license from a reputable regulatory body ensures that the sportsbook meets specific standards and complies with relevant laws.
Betting Markets and Odds:
A diverse selection of betting markets, including popular sports leagues, niche sports, and non-sporting events, enhances the overall betting experience. Competitive odds and favorable betting lines increase the potential for higher returns on successful wagers.
User Experience:
An intuitive and user-friendly interface, both on desktop and mobile platforms, improves accessibility and convenience for bettors. Smooth navigation, fast loading times, and responsive customer support contribute to a positive user experience.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Sportsbooks often offer bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Factors such as bonus size, wagering requirements, and terms and conditions influence the value of these offers.
Payment Options and Security:
A variety of secure payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies, cater to diverse user preferences. Strong encryption protocols and data protection measures safeguard user information and financial transactions.
Customer Service:
Efficient and responsive customer support channels, such as live chat, email, and telephone support, are essential for addressing user queries, resolving issues, and providing assistance whenever needed.
Betting Tools and Features:
Advanced betting features like live betting, cash out options, bet builders, and live streaming enhance the betting experience and offer additional opportunities for bet customization and flexibility.
By evaluating sportsbooks based on these criteria, a betting guide can provide valuable insights and recommendations to help bettors choose the right sportsbook for their needs and preferences.
How to Sign Up and Bet with Kentucky Sportsbooks
If you’re looking to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby, here is a guide for how to do it. It’s a straightforward process designed to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for users, but keep in mind that each bookie might require a slightly different approach. Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide to get started:
Choose a Sportsbook: Begin by selecting a reputable sportsbook licensed to operate in Kentucky. Research various options to find the one that best suits your preferences in terms of betting options, promotions, and user interface.
Create an Account: Once you've chosen a sportsbook, visit their website or download their mobile app to begin the registration process. Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button and provide the required information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and contact details.
Verify Your Identity: Most sportsbooks require users to verify their identity to comply with regulatory requirements and prevent fraud. This typically involves providing a copy of your government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport, and possibly additional documents to confirm your address.
Make a Deposit: After successfully creating your account and verifying your identity, it's time to fund your account. Navigate to the "Deposit" or "Cashier" section of the sportsbook's platform and choose your preferred payment method, such as credit/debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet. Enter the desired deposit amount and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.
Place Your Bets: With funds deposited into your account, you're ready to start betting on your favorite sports events. Browse the sportsbook's offerings and select the game or event you want to wager on. Choose your desired bet type (e.g., moneyline, point spread, totals) and enter the amount you wish to wager. Review your bet slip to ensure accuracy, then confirm your bet to lock it in.
Manage Your Account: Keep track of your bets, account balance, and any promotions or bonuses available to you. Many sportsbooks offer features like live betting, cash out options, and bet tracking tools to enhance your betting experience.
By following these simple steps, you can easily sign up and start betting with Kentucky sportsbooks, taking advantage of the exciting opportunities they offer for sports enthusiasts and bettors alike.
Final Stretch
We feel like BetOnline is the best place to bet on the Kentucky Derby, and our experts have zeroed in on 8 horses they think have a good chance of winning, with Fierceness being the number 1. However, it’s very difficult to predict and opinions may vary. If you do decide to bet on the Kentucky Derby, please remember to bet responsibly. Click for an alternative guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online?
Kentucky Derby online betting is possible through licensed and regulated sportsbooks and betting sites.
Which Horse Is Favored to Win the Kentucky Derby?
According to experts, Fierceness is the favorite going into this year’s Kentucky Derby. The favored horse to win the Kentucky Derby can vary leading up to the race, depending on factors such as recent performance, betting odds, and expert analysis. It's advisable to check updated odds closer to the event for the latest information.
What Is The Minimum Bet for The Kentucky Derby?
The minimum bet for the Kentucky Derby can vary depending on the specific betting site or sportsbook you use. It's recommended to check the betting platform's rules and regulations for their minimum bet requirements.
Who Is Favored in the Kentucky Derby 2024?
As of now, it's difficult to determine the favored horse for the Kentucky Derby 2024, as the race is still in the future. The favored horse will likely be determined closer to the event based on factors such as performance in qualifying races, trainer and jockey reputation, and betting odds. However, we feel that Fierceness has a strong chance of being the winner this year.
