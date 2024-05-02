Tips on the Kentucky Derby According to Our Experts

Fierceness is the favorite going into this year’s Kentucky Derby. Fierceness recently clinched victory at the Florida Derby and was crowned Juvenile Champion in 2023. With three wins in five career races, he hails from Repole Stable and is under the guidance of trainer Todd A.

So if you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby, you could do a lot worse than betting on Fierceness. But we don’t want to limit you to just one horse. So here's our analysis of the top contenders for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. We're focusing on the top 8 horses based on their speed, pace, class, and recent performance.

First off, Grand Mo the First is confirmed for the race, but there are still decisions to be made in the coming weeks. This year's field is particularly strong, with four clear favorites and four other intriguing prospects for exacta and win bets. However, the majority of the field lacks recent form and speed figures, making them unlikely contenders.

When handicapping the Kentucky Derby, experts consider factors like current form, running style, speed, and pedigree. While the fastest horse doesn't always win, they usually rank among the top contenders. Pedigree plays a crucial role too, as horses with strong lineage tend to perform better over longer distances.

Among the contenders, Sierra Leone stands out as a powerful horse with a long stride, while Forever Young brings international experience from the UAE Derby. Freedom, a Louisiana Derby winner, has a versatile running style and a promising jockey. Fierceness, boasting impressive Beyer ratings and recent form, is a strong favorite, alongside Stronghold, who has shown consistency in recent races.

Resilience, though lacking in experience, has demonstrated rapid progress and tactical speed under trainer Brad Cox. Phantom, with good tactical speed and forward placement, also warrants attention.

According to Brisnet speed figures, Fierceness leads the pack, followed closely by Resilience, Society Man, Sierra Leone, Mystik Dan, and Catching Freedom. In conclusion, Fierceness emerges as the dominant horse, while Sierra Leone is considered a strong closer.

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby: Different Types of Bets

Here's a guide on different types of horse racing bets you can use when betting on the Kentucky Derby:

Win : This is a straightforward bet where you pick the horse you believe will win the race. If your chosen horse finishes first, you win.

Place : With a place bet, you're betting on a horse to finish first or second. If your chosen horse finishes in either of these positions, you win.

Show : Similar to a place bet, a show bet allows you to bet on a horse to finish in the top three positions. If your chosen horse finishes first, second, or third, you win.

Exacta : An exacta bet requires you to select the first two horses to finish the race in the exact order. This bet offers higher payouts but is more challenging to win.

Trifecta : A trifecta bet involves selecting the first three horses to finish the race in the exact order. Like the exacta, this bet offers significant payouts but requires precise predictions.

Superfecta : This is a bet on the first four horses to finish the race in the exact order. It's one of the most challenging bets to win but offers substantial rewards if successful.

Quinella : In a quinella bet, you select two horses to finish first and second, regardless of the order. As long as your chosen horses occupy the top two positions, you win.

Daily Double: With a daily double bet, you select the winners of two consecutive races. Both horses must win their respective races for you to win the bet.

How We Rated Our Top Ten Sportsbooks

In preparing our list of top ten places where to place bets, we included ratings for the best places to bet on the Kentucky Derby using several key criteria to help bettors make informed decisions. Here are some factors commonly considered when rating sportsbooks:

Reputation and Trustworthiness:

A reputable sportsbook should have a solid track record of fair play, timely payouts, and transparent business practices. Reviews from industry experts and other bettors can provide insights into a sportsbook's reputation.

Licensing and Regulation:

Sportsbooks operating legally within regulated jurisdictions are generally more trustworthy and accountable to regulatory authorities. A valid gambling license from a reputable regulatory body ensures that the sportsbook meets specific standards and complies with relevant laws.

Betting Markets and Odds:

A diverse selection of betting markets, including popular sports leagues, niche sports, and non-sporting events, enhances the overall betting experience. Competitive odds and favorable betting lines increase the potential for higher returns on successful wagers.

User Experience:

An intuitive and user-friendly interface, both on desktop and mobile platforms, improves accessibility and convenience for bettors. Smooth navigation, fast loading times, and responsive customer support contribute to a positive user experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Sportsbooks often offer bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Factors such as bonus size, wagering requirements, and terms and conditions influence the value of these offers.

Payment Options and Security:

A variety of secure payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies, cater to diverse user preferences. Strong encryption protocols and data protection measures safeguard user information and financial transactions.

Customer Service:

Efficient and responsive customer support channels, such as live chat, email, and telephone support, are essential for addressing user queries, resolving issues, and providing assistance whenever needed.

Betting Tools and Features:

Advanced betting features like live betting, cash out options, bet builders, and live streaming enhance the betting experience and offer additional opportunities for bet customization and flexibility.

By evaluating sportsbooks based on these criteria, a betting guide can provide valuable insights and recommendations to help bettors choose the right sportsbook for their needs and preferences.

How to Sign Up and Bet with Kentucky Sportsbooks

If you’re looking to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby, here is a guide for how to do it. It’s a straightforward process designed to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for users, but keep in mind that each bookie might require a slightly different approach. Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide to get started:

Choose a Sportsbook: Begin by selecting a reputable sportsbook licensed to operate in Kentucky. Research various options to find the one that best suits your preferences in terms of betting options, promotions, and user interface. Create an Account: Once you've chosen a sportsbook, visit their website or download their mobile app to begin the registration process. Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button and provide the required information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and contact details. Verify Your Identity: Most sportsbooks require users to verify their identity to comply with regulatory requirements and prevent fraud. This typically involves providing a copy of your government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport, and possibly additional documents to confirm your address. Make a Deposit: After successfully creating your account and verifying your identity, it's time to fund your account. Navigate to the "Deposit" or "Cashier" section of the sportsbook's platform and choose your preferred payment method, such as credit/debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet. Enter the desired deposit amount and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Place Your Bets: With funds deposited into your account, you're ready to start betting on your favorite sports events. Browse the sportsbook's offerings and select the game or event you want to wager on. Choose your desired bet type (e.g., moneyline, point spread, totals) and enter the amount you wish to wager. Review your bet slip to ensure accuracy, then confirm your bet to lock it in. Manage Your Account: Keep track of your bets, account balance, and any promotions or bonuses available to you. Many sportsbooks offer features like live betting, cash out options, and bet tracking tools to enhance your betting experience.

By following these simple steps, you can easily sign up and start betting with Kentucky sportsbooks, taking advantage of the exciting opportunities they offer for sports enthusiasts and bettors alike.

Final Stretch

We feel like BetOnline is the best place to bet on the Kentucky Derby, and our experts have zeroed in on 8 horses they think have a good chance of winning, with Fierceness being the number 1. However, it’s very difficult to predict and opinions may vary. If you do decide to bet on the Kentucky Derby, please remember to bet responsibly. Click for an alternative guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online?

Kentucky Derby online betting is possible through licensed and regulated sportsbooks and betting sites.

Which Horse Is Favored to Win the Kentucky Derby?

According to experts, Fierceness is the favorite going into this year’s Kentucky Derby. The favored horse to win the Kentucky Derby can vary leading up to the race, depending on factors such as recent performance, betting odds, and expert analysis. It's advisable to check updated odds closer to the event for the latest information.

What Is The Minimum Bet for The Kentucky Derby?

The minimum bet for the Kentucky Derby can vary depending on the specific betting site or sportsbook you use. It's recommended to check the betting platform's rules and regulations for their minimum bet requirements.

Who Is Favored in the Kentucky Derby 2024?

As of now, it's difficult to determine the favored horse for the Kentucky Derby 2024, as the race is still in the future. The favored horse will likely be determined closer to the event based on factors such as performance in qualifying races, trainer and jockey reputation, and betting odds. However, we feel that Fierceness has a strong chance of being the winner this year.

