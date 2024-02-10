Awesome games and exciting casino features aren’t enough to convince Canadian players to join an online casino - they need the best casino bonuses in Canada to seal the deal.
And speaking of bonuses, we’ve listed the best ones in this guide.
We examined the overall bonus value, wagering requirements, minimum deposits, and other terms. You don't want to miss Jackpot City’s C$1,000 welcome offer. If that’s not enough, we’ve got nine more on our list.
Not only will we break down each casino’s welcome bonus in-depth, but we will also look into all other bonuses these casinos offer. Let’s get started.
1. Up to C$1,600 Welcome Bonus [at Jackpot City]
Welcome Bonus: C$1,600
Expiration Time: 7 days
Minimum Deposit: C$10
Bonus Code: N/A
With a history of over two decades (formed in 1998), Jackpot City has become a popular site for players seeking over 300 slot games and amazing offers, including a C$1,600 sign-up bonus.
Registering at Jackpot City will give you a 100% online casino bonus of up to C$1600 on your first four deposits. To get this welcome package, you must make a minimum deposit of C$10 and meet the wagering requirement. You’ll have seven days to claim the bonus.
Get 2500 Points via the Loyalty Program [at Jackpot City]
Jackpot City has one of the best loyalty programs for its customers; you’ll get loyalty points every time you wager real money.
New players start at the bronze level (tier 1) and get 2500 loyalty points to start them off. As you continue playing, you'll move up the loyalty levels, that is, to tier 2 (silver), tier 3 (gold), tier 4 (platinum), tier 5 (diamond), and tier 6 (Prive).
The loyalty points earned increase as you go up the loyalty levels, and you can redeem them for casino bonuses in predetermined increments.
2. 100% Up to C$1000 + 120 Free Spins [at TonyBet]
Welcome Bonus: C$1,000
Expiration Time: 14 days
Minimum Deposit: C$20
Bonus Code: N/A
This Canadian casino offers a comprehensive experience for casino game lovers and sports betting fans alike. At TonyBet, you’ll find over 5,000 casino games provided by 120 developers and odds for over 30 sports.
The excitement at TonyBet kicks off the moment you sign up with a generous first deposit bonus. Deposit just C$20 or more, and you'll enjoy a 100% match, all the way up to a whopping C$1,000!
What makes it even better is the addition of 120 free spins on Cowboys Gold, a 3×5 video slot from Pragmatic Play.
100% Up to C$350 Welcome Bonus for Sports Bettors [at TonyBet]
Sports fans, this one’s for you. New players can register and make a first deposit of at least C$15 to get a 100% free bet bonus up to C$350. It's an awesome way to kickstart your sports betting journey!
3. Up to $5,000 Welcome Bonus + 300 Free Spins [at Roosterbet]
Welcome Bonus: C$5,000
Expiration Time: 3 days
Minimum Deposit: C$20
Bonus Code: ROOSTER2, ROOSTER3, ROOSTER4
As soon as you open Roosterbet, you’ll quickly notice just how much attention to detail the team behind the casino has put into the graphics and theme.
And there are a lot of games to back up those fantastic graphics – over 7,000, in fact. These games are powered by no less than 96 software providers, so you could say the game variety at Roosterbet is as great as it can be.
To try out some of these games, you can claim a welcome package worth up to $5,000 and 300 free spins on your first four deposits.
With your first deposit, you can get a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and 100 free spins. Then, this bonus is followed by 50% up to $1,000 + 50 FS on your 2nd deposit, 50% up to $1,500 + 50 FS on your 3rd deposit, and 75% up to $1,500 + 100 FS on your 4th deposit.
To claim these bonuses, use the ROOSTER2, ROOSTER3, and ROOSTER4 bonus codes, respectively.
50% up to $200 + 50 Free Spins Friday Reload [at Roosterbet]
Deposit a minimum of $20 on Friday and use the bonus code WINGS50 to claim a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $200 and 50 free spins.
The maximum bet with this bonus is $5, and it’s only available to players who have made at least 4 deposits.
4. 100% First Deposit Bonus Up to C$500 [at Goldenbet]
Welcome Bonus: C$500
Expiration Time: 30 days
Minimum Deposit: C$20
Bonus Code: N/A
If you’re on the hunt for a one-stop online gambling hub, check out Goldenbet.
This Canadian site features an online casino with over 4,000 games, competitive odds on over 30+ sports markets, plus live betting, a racebook, and a live dealer casino.
You’ll find promos catering to both sports bettors and casino gamblers, allowing you to focus on your preferred vertical. New bettors can get a 100% first deposit bonus that goes up to C$500. Once you’ve signed up, just deposit at least C$20 to claim this offer.
You can use the deposit bonus to play slot games only, and you’ll need to meet a 35x wagering requirement before cashing out. You can then claim two more casino bonuses, but more on that later.
If you’d rather bet on sports, you can opt-in for a 100% bonus up to C$500 for sports betting instead. You can use it to bet on most sports, with the only mentioned exceptions being baseball and tennis.
Plus, bettors are given 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, which should be more than enough time to pick out some winning wagers.
100% Casino Welcome Package Up to C$1500 [at Goldenbet]
First deposit: 100% casino bonus of up to C$500
Second deposit: 100% up to C$500
Third deposit: 100% up to C$500
If you’re more of a slots fan, the casino welcome bonus should be more suited to your taste. Goldenbet offers a $500 bonus on each of your first three deposits, so you can get a $1,500 welcome bonus if you choose to max out all three deposit bonus offers.
The casino bonus can only be used on slots, but you’ll be given 30 days to complete bonus wagering.
5. Three-Tiered $2,500 Welcome Bonus [at Jokersino]
Welcome Bonus: C$2,500
Expiration Time: 30 days
Minimum Deposit: C$20
Bonus Code: N/A
Jokersino is a relatively new online casino for Canadian players, but it spared no effort in partnering with some of the biggest game providers like Play N Go to deliver what is one of the best selections of games in the entire industry.
Jokersino’s welcome package worth $2,500 applies to your first three deposits.
On your first deposit of at least $50, you can claim a 200% match bonus up to $500, followed by a 100% casino bonus up to $750 on your second deposit.
Your 3rd deposit will be doubled up to $1,250 – just keep in mind that you need to deposit a minimum of $50 to qualify for each of these offers.
The great news is that the wagering requirements are extremely low at 5x for all of these promos.
10% Cashback Bonus for All VIPs [at Jokersino]
10% cashback
Exclusively for all VIPs at Jokersino
Automatic enrollment into the VIP program
Once you create an account and deposit at Jokersino for the first time, you will be automatically enrolled in the VIP program.
From there, you can get in touch with the customer support team to get more details about the benefits of said program and learn how to claim your 10% cashback.
6. C$1,000 Casino Welcome Bonus [at Spin Casino]
C$10 minimum deposit for bonuses
First deposit: 100% casino bonus up to C$400
Second deposit: 100% casino bonus up to C$300
Third deposit: 100% casino bonus up to C$300
Spin Casino is a licensed online casino that offers various games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. It accepts various payment options, including cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and credit cards.
New players at Spin Casino get a deposit casino bonus of up to C$1000 on their first three deposits.
To qualify for this bonus, you must deposit at least C$10. You have seven days after registering to claim the welcome bonus. The casino bonus is given on your first three deposits as follows.
Earn Loyalty Points, Exchange for Real Money [at Spin Casino]
Every time you play a casino game at Spin Casino, you get loyalty points; you earn 2500 points on registration, and you can exchange the loyalty points for cash bonuses.
As you continue betting on the casino games, you'll increase the loyalty levels from Bronze- Prive. A higher loyalty level earns you more points and better rewards.
7. Up to C$1,500 Welcome Bonus [at Slotimo]
Welcome Bonus: C$1,500
Expiration Time: 14 days
Minimum Deposit: C$30
Bonus Code: SLWEL300 (first deposit)
Slotimo provides fast and secure processing of payments, as well as attractive deposit casino bonuses and a user-friendly website accessible by mobile devices and desktops.
On your first three deposits at Slotimo, you’ll get a welcome match bonus of up to C$1500. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this bonus is C$30, and it’s spread over your first four deposits.
The first deposit bonus is SLWEL300 and there are different codes for each of your subsequent deposits, so make sure you enter them each time to get the most out of your welcome bonus.
50% Reload Bonus Up to C$300 [at Slotimo]
Reload Bonus: 50% up to C$300
Expiration Time: 21 days
Minimum Deposit: C$30
Bonus Code: SLRLD
Use the casino bonus code SLRLD to claim a 50% reload bonus money of up to C$300; the minimum deposit to qualify for this deposit is C$30. You must fulfill the 25x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings.
8. Up to $7,500 Welcome Bonus + 550 Free Spins [at Ricky Casino]
Welcome Bonus: C$1,000
Expiration Time: 3 days
Minimum Deposit: C$30
Bonus Code: N/A
Ricky Casino, an online casino introduced in 2021, offers excellent welcome bonuses to new players. Its flawless mobile site guarantees players a smooth experience navigating.
On Ricky Casino, you’ll get an excellent welcome bonus of up to C$7500 + 550 free spins on your first ten deposits. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this bonus is C$30.
Weekly Bonuses: Up to C$150 + 200 Bonus Spins [at Ricky Casino]
Tuesday bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus up to C$150
Wednesday bonus: Get 200 Free Spins
Friday Bonus: 50% Deposit Bonus Up to $C300
After making three deposits at Ricky Casinoo, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to C$150 every Tuesday. The minimum deposit eligible for this casino bonus is C$30.
After making five deposits at Ricky Casino, you get 200 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 Slot game every Wednesday. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is C$30.
After making three deposits, you’ll get a 50% bonus of up to C$300 every Friday. The same minimum deposit is required to qualify.
9. Up to $3,000 Online Casino Bonus [at BetOnline]
Welcome Bonus: C$3,000
Expiration Time: 30 days
Minimum Deposit: C$25
Bonus Code: BETCASINO
If you aim for fast payouts (within 24 hours) and zero payment charges, Betonline is an excellent fit for you. It provides roughly 20 cryptocurrency options, hundreds of slots, and various promotions.
The welcome offer goes all the way up to C$3,000 and the minimum amount you can deposit to take advantage of the deposit match is just C$25. Don’t forget to use the code BETCASINO when depositing.
Weekly Rebate + Monthly Reload Bonuses: 20% Bonus Up to $500
Monthly reload: 20% Deposit Bonus Up to $500
Weekly rebate: 10% Cashback Up to $250
When you deposit at least $25, you can claim a 20% monthly reload bonus of up to $500. The bonus has a rollover requirement of 15x, and expires in 14 days. You can use the casino bonus on all Betsoft games.
You get 10% of your losses as cashback when you play any casino game except live dealers on BetOnline. The maximum weekly rebate is $250, and the minimum loss required to qualify for this bonus is $1000. The casino bonus offer comes with standard rollover requirements and expires in 7 days.
10. C$3,000 Online Casino Welcome Bonus + 350 FS [at Skycrown]
Welcome Bonus: C$3,000 + 350 free spins
Expiration Time: 5 days
Minimum Deposit: C$30
Bonus Code: SKY100
Skycrown is a licensed online casino that offers a wide range of games. Despite its several potential advantages, it is essential to consider any drawbacks before deciding to play on the platform.
Skycrown gives you a 100% match-up bonus of up to C$300 + 100 free spins on your first deposit; use the bonus code SKY100 to claim this bonus. You must deposit at least C$30 to be eligible for this bonus.
You can only use the 100 free spins on the Bonanza Billion Slot by BGaming. The welcome offer is spread over your first 5 deposits and totals C$3,000 and 350 free spins.
10% Live Dealer Cashback Up to C$1,500 [at Skycrown]
10% cashback up to C$1,500
No wagering requirements
Every Thursday
Cashback is for net losses on live games
Playing live casino games at Skycrown Casino allows you to claim a 10% cashback of up to C$1,500 on your net losses weekly; this bonus is available for non-crypto users. The offer has no wagering requirement and expires in 3 days.
How We Chose the Best Online Casino Bonuses in Canada
Wagering Requirements
We chose the best Canadian casino bonuses with low or no wagering requirements.
Some deposit bonus casinos usually conceal their wagering requirements behind their enticing bonus cash. We made sure we stayed within the standard range for wagering requirements when choosing the best casino bonuses.
Online Casino Bonus Codes Available
We considered the number of cash bonuses and free spins from online casinos in Canada. Casinos that provide higher bonus amounts to customers have a higher rank in our review.
Minimum Deposit Requirements
There is a minimum deposit requirement that you must meet before you can claim the best online casino bonuses. We have given a high rank to casinos with low minimum deposit requirements and singled out casinos in Canada that provide customers with no deposit bonuses.
Bonus Expiry Period
Canadian online casinos that give players more time to utilize their bonuses are the best. You’ll need enough time to meet the wagering requirements on the various bonuses before cashing out winnings.
Eligible Deposit Options
Some casinos in Canada have bonuses for only crypto or credit card users and vice versa. In most cases, free spins bonuses are only available on specific banking options.
Casino Games
When you get deposit bonuses in Canada – it’s vital to have different high-RTP slot games that you can use your bonus on and eventually meet the wagering requirements.
To this end, we only considered Canadian casino sites that offer a great game selection with online slots above 96% RTP, which will really come in handy when meeting the bonus rollover.
How are Casino Online Bonus Offers Calculated?
It’s pretty easy to calculate how much you’re getting in casino bonuses, and it’s also easy to learn how much exactly you need to wager the bonus before being able to get a payout.
Let’s take a look at a few examples.
Say there is a 200% bonus up to a maximum of $1,000 available, with a 10x wagering requirement.
If you deposit $100, you will get $200 on top of your deposit, allowing you to get started with $300 ($100 deposit + $200 bonus money). If the match bonus is 100%, it essentially means that you will double your deposit.
Now come the wagering requirements – we’ll use the same 200% best online casino bonus as an example.
You now have $200 in bonus money and your original $100, and you need to meet a 10x wagering requirement before cashing out. This means that you will need to wager both your bonus money and initial deposit 10 times – 10x$200 + 10x$100.
Therefore, you will need to place $3,000 in wagers before converting the bonus. There are online casinos that only apply WRs to the bonus – not your deposit. Most of the time, these are the bonuses you want to be on the lookout for.
Types of Casino Bonuses Available in Canada
There are many different types of casino bonuses that you can claim beyond the standard welcome offer for new players. Let’s take a look at them.
Casino Welcome Bonuses
This is the first and most generous bonus that nearly every online casino offers. This promotion only applies to new players, and it’s usually given in the form of a match deposit bonus plus free spins.
To claim it, you just need to opt-in for the bonus before depositing and meet the minimum deposit required. Some casinos will require you to enter a bonus code, which will be clearly outlined in the bonus T&Cs.
No Deposit Bonuses
Pretty rare to come by, but no deposit bonuses are real – even though they carry higher rollover requirements and give you a very small chance of actually converting the bonus.
As the name implies, this is a bonus you get without depositing any of your own money. Most no deposit bonus offers are free spins, but occasionally, some Canadian casinos will provide bonus cash.
Monthly Bonuses & Promotions
Getting your to sign-up and deposit is one thing – making a regular player out of you is completely another.
To do this, Canadian online casinos offer weekly and monthly bonuses and promotions, and they get really creative with them. Cashback, deposit bonuses, free spins, tournaments – online casinos go above and beyond with monthly bonuses to keep you playing.
Free Spins Casino Bonuses Canada
Free spins are most of the time given as part of another bigger welcome package, as part of a tournament prize pool, on specific days of the week, and so on.
These bonuses are only available to use on online slots selected by the casino in question, so you can’t just load any game and spend them.
Game Specific Bonuses
When a software provider releases a new game, many online casinos tend to give you a bonus to try it out. This will either be a small no deposit bonus that only applies to the game in question or free spins that you can claim by making a small deposit.
Device Specific Bonuses
Yes, it’s true – some of the best Canadian mobile casinos online casino sites will reward you specifically for playing through your mobile device. We don’t know why, but we’ve never seen a desktop-only promotion.
To get these bonuses, you will usually need to make a deposit via your smartphone.
High Roller Bonuses
High-rollers are almost never left out, with most online casinos offering dedicated promotions for big spenders. The way these bonuses work is that the wagering requirements are smaller, but the minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is usually above $1,000.
One example of this is Ricky Casino’s high-roller bonus, which requires a deposit between $1,500 and $3,000 to activate.
Best Casino Bonuses Online in Canada – Terms and Conditions
To maximize the benefits of online casino bonuses in Canada, it's important to understand certain key terms. Here's a quick guide to help you navigate the details with ease:
Maximum Win: Refers to the highest amount you can cash out from the bonus. For instance, even if you win C$200 with free spins if the maximum win is C$100, you can only withdraw C$100.
Minimum Deposit: The smallest amount you need to deposit to activate the bonus. Not depositing the specified minimum will render you ineligible for the bonus.
Payment Method Restrictions: Some bonuses may not be accessible if you deposit with specific payment methods. For instance, certain promotions might exclude e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller.
Game Restrictions: Indicates which games the bonus can or cannot be used on. Some bonuses might be exclusive to slots, while others might exclude certain table games.
Expiry: The duration for which the bonus remains valid. If not used within this timeframe, the bonus will lapse. Always be aware of the expiration to use the bonus fully.
Betting Limit: The maximum or minimum bet amount allowed while playing with bonus money. Exceeding this limit can lead to forfeiture of both the bonus and any potential winnings.
Online Casino Promotions Abuse Explained – Must Read
We know that playing online casino games is fun, but it’s important to play by the rules. We've highlighted some common missteps players sometimes make. Being informed helps in ensuring your gaming remains hassle-free.
Creating multiple accounts: Some players might be tempted to set up more than one account at a single casino to snag bonuses repeatedly. However, this can lead to account bans.
Placing “safe bets”: Betting on all outcomes to ensure a win might seem like a smart move. Yet, Canadian casinos often view this as bonus abuse, and it can jeopardize your bonus and winnings.
Exploiting technical flaws: Using game glitches to boost winnings is a breach of most casino terms. Always play games as they're meant to be played.
Collaborating with other players: Teaming up with others to influence game outcomes or bonuses is frowned upon. It's best to rely on your own wits and luck.
Exceeding the max bet: When using bonus funds, remember to stick to the casino's stated maximum bet. Going over this can invalidate your bonus.
Best Canadian Online Casino Bonuses - FAQ
What Are Casino Online Promotions?
Casino bonuses are incentives that allow players to win free spins or cash bonuses as they play at online casinos.
These prizes come in various forms, including no deposit bonus offers, free spins, and reload bonuses. Canadian casinos offer them to entice non-players to sign up or to encourage existing players to continue playing.
Are Canadian Online Casino Promo Offers Worth It?
Yes, online casino bonuses that come with reasonable wagering requirements and give you a real chance at converting them to real money are more than worth claiming.
Additionally, bonuses – even if you don’t manage to meet the rollover – provide you with extra playing funds, allowing you to try out more games without spending your own money.
What Are Casino Bonus Online Wagering Requirements?
A wagering requirement refers to the cash amount you have to wager before you can withdraw any bonus-associated winnings.
For example, if an online casino has a 100% match deposit with a 30x wagering requirement, if you deposit C$10 and get a bonus of C$10, you'll need to wager a total of 30 (10+10) = C$3,000 before withdrawing your winnings.
Which Site Offers the Best Canadian Casino Bonus?
Jackpot City offers the best first deposit bonus in Canada. New players can claim a 100% bonus up to C$1,600 on their first four deposits and then use the bonus funds to play slots and table games.
You can discover more bonuses like this one in our dedicated Jackpot City Canada review.
What Are Casino Bonus Codes?
Casino bonus codes are a series of numbers and/or letters that you need to type in before depositing to activate a bonus at online casinos. Most online casino sites don’t have deposit casino bonus codes, so it’ll be as simple as toggling a button when you want to activate an offer.
How Do I Find the Top Casino Bonuses in Canada?
Choosing the best casino bonus involves considering various factors like wagering requirements, minimum deposit amounts, the size of the bonus, and the validity period of the offer. Based on your experience level, here are some tailored recommendations our team has prepared for you:
Beginner Players: If you're new to online gambling, it's best to start with the best online casino bonuses that have low financial risk and straightforward terms. No deposit bonuses or free spins on flagship games let you experience the casino environment without risking your own money. The best bonus types for beginners are no deposit bonus offers and free spins.
Intermediate Players: Once you've gotten the hang of online gambling, you can start exploring bonuses that require a deposit. These bonuses usually offer a match on your deposit, effectively doubling your play money. The best bonus types for intermediate players are first deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and cashback offers.
Expert Players: For seasoned players who know exactly what they want, VIP programs and specialized bonuses are the way to go. These often offer exclusive benefits and high-stakes opportunities. The best bonus types for expert players include high-roller bonuses, VIP programs, live casino bonuses.
Best Bonus Casino Offers in Canada – Quick Comparison
Jackpot City - 100% Welcome Bonus: Best casino online bonus — Jackpot City gives you a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$1600 on your first four deposits. You can also join its loyalty program and earn points you can redeem for cash bonuses.
TonyBet – C$1,500 + 170 Free Spins: Best welcome offer — TonyBet not only gives you a 100% first deposit bonus up to C$1,000 and 120 free spins, but also a 50% second deposit bonus up to C$500 plus an additional 50 free spins. This blend of cash and free spins makes it our pick for the best welcome offer.
Roosterbet – C$5,000 + 300 Free Spins: Biggest welcome offer — Roosterbet starts you off with a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and 100 free spins on your first deposit. With your next three deposits, you can claim a total of $5,000 and 300 free spins.
Goldenbet – C$500 Sports Welcome Bonus: Best bonus for sports betting — With 30+ sports betting markets available, new users can grab a 100% bonus of up to C$500 and place wagers on their favourite sports markets.
Jokersino – C$2,500 Welcome Bonus: Best cashback bonuses – Besides giving you the chance to claim up to a C$2,500 welcome bonus across 3 deposits with only 5x wagering requirements, you can get 10% cashback as a VIP member at Jokersino.
Spin Casino – $1,000 Welcome Bonus: Best minimum deposit requirement on bonuses — The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus at Spin Casino is only C$10.
Slotimo – $1,500 Welcome Bonus: Best welcome bonus — Slotimo Casino gives you a welcome bonus of up to C$1,500 on your first three deposits. This bonus's low 25x wagering requirement and its 21 days expiry period make this deposit bonus attractive.
Ricky Casino – C$7,500 Welcome Bonus: The best variety of deposit casino bonuses — At Ricky Casino, customers get several bonuses; a welcome bonus of up to C$7500 + 550 free spins, a birthday bonus of up to C$112.5, and a VIP bonus of between C$1500 - 3000. You can also claim a Tuesday bonus of up to C$150, 200 free spins on Wednesday, and a bonus of up to C$ 300 on Friday.
BetOnline – 20% Monthly Reload: Best monthly reload bonus — BetOnline gives you a 20% monthly reload bonus of up to $500. The bonus has a rollover requirement of 15x, and it expires in 14 days.
Skycrown – C$3,000 + 350 Free Spins: Best live casino bonus — Playing live casino games at Skycrown Casino allows you to claim a 10% cashback of up to C$1500 on your net losses weekly. This bonus is available for non-crypto users. It has no wagering requirements and expires in 3 days.
Claim the Best Casino Bonuses Canada - A Step-by-Step Guide
Ready to claim a casino bonus in Canada? We’ve prepared a step-by-step guide that you can follow to create an account, deposit, and get a welcome bonus within just a few minutes.
Step 1. Choose a Casino & Sign Up
Choose one of the best online casinos in Canada (our top pick is Jackpot City)
Open the casino’s official website
Click on the Sign-up button
Enter your country and state
Enter your username, password, email, gender, full name, date of birth, and phone number.
Choose your preferred currency
Enter your billing address.
Tick the checkboxes to confirm you are of legal age
Click on ‘Register’ to complete the registration process
Step 2: Verify Your Email
Open your email inbox
Look for an email from Jackpot City
Open it and click the link inside to verify your casino account
Step 3: Deposit & Claim Your Online Casino Promotion
Log in using your username and password
Go to the ‘bank tab.’
Choose your preferred deposit option
Opt-in for the 100% up to C$400 first-deposit bonus
Deposit a minimum amount of C$10 to qualify for the offer
The bonus will be automatically added to your balance
Step 4: Start Playing
Navigate to the “Games” category
Choose a game you want to play (check the T&Cs to see which games are excluded from the welcome offer)
Set your stake
Start playing!
Exclusive Casino Bonus Offers in Canada – Tips & Tricks
Use the following tips if you want to get the most out of the best Canadian online casino bonuses:
Read the terms and conditions for each bonus to ensure you meet all the requirements before claiming the bonus and withdrawing bonus-associated winnings.
If you are not a regular player at online casinos, go for casinos that offer low wagering requirements on their bonuses; this ensures you meet the wagering requirement before the expiry period.
Take advantage of no deposit bonuses. No deposit bonuses allow you to try out casino games before you start wagering real money.
Use your bonus on online slots; most slots have a 100% wagering contribution to your wager requirement.
So, What Are the Best Bonus Casinos in Canada?
The best online casinos in Canada have various bonuses and promotions that you can claim, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and live casino bonuses.
Make sure to read the terms and conditions for each bonus before claiming it.
Our experts have reviewed Canada's top 11 online casino bonus offers; Jackpot City ranked top because of its enticing C$1,600 welcome bonus. However, the other nine online casinos also offer unique bonuses and promotions that you can take advantage of. Wish you well!
