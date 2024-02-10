There are many different types of casino bonuses that you can claim beyond the standard welcome offer for new players. Let’s take a look at them.

Casino Welcome Bonuses

This is the first and most generous bonus that nearly every online casino offers. This promotion only applies to new players, and it’s usually given in the form of a match deposit bonus plus free spins.

To claim it, you just need to opt-in for the bonus before depositing and meet the minimum deposit required. Some casinos will require you to enter a bonus code, which will be clearly outlined in the bonus T&Cs.

No Deposit Bonuses

Pretty rare to come by, but no deposit bonuses are real – even though they carry higher rollover requirements and give you a very small chance of actually converting the bonus.

As the name implies, this is a bonus you get without depositing any of your own money. Most no deposit bonus offers are free spins, but occasionally, some Canadian casinos will provide bonus cash.

Monthly Bonuses & Promotions

Getting your to sign-up and deposit is one thing – making a regular player out of you is completely another.

To do this, Canadian online casinos offer weekly and monthly bonuses and promotions, and they get really creative with them. Cashback, deposit bonuses, free spins, tournaments – online casinos go above and beyond with monthly bonuses to keep you playing.

Free Spins Casino Bonuses Canada

Free spins are most of the time given as part of another bigger welcome package, as part of a tournament prize pool, on specific days of the week, and so on.

These bonuses are only available to use on online slots selected by the casino in question, so you can’t just load any game and spend them.

Game Specific Bonuses

When a software provider releases a new game, many online casinos tend to give you a bonus to try it out. This will either be a small no deposit bonus that only applies to the game in question or free spins that you can claim by making a small deposit.

Device Specific Bonuses

Yes, it’s true – some of the best Canadian mobile casinos online casino sites will reward you specifically for playing through your mobile device. We don’t know why, but we’ve never seen a desktop-only promotion.

To get these bonuses, you will usually need to make a deposit via your smartphone.

High Roller Bonuses

High-rollers are almost never left out, with most online casinos offering dedicated promotions for big spenders. The way these bonuses work is that the wagering requirements are smaller, but the minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is usually above $1,000.

One example of this is Ricky Casino’s high-roller bonus, which requires a deposit between $1,500 and $3,000 to activate.

Best Casino Bonuses Online in Canada – Terms and Conditions

To maximize the benefits of online casino bonuses in Canada, it's important to understand certain key terms. Here's a quick guide to help you navigate the details with ease:

Maximum Win: Refers to the highest amount you can cash out from the bonus. For instance, even if you win C$200 with free spins if the maximum win is C$100, you can only withdraw C$100.

Minimum Deposit: The smallest amount you need to deposit to activate the bonus. Not depositing the specified minimum will render you ineligible for the bonus.

Payment Method Restrictions: Some bonuses may not be accessible if you deposit with specific payment methods. For instance, certain promotions might exclude e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller.

Game Restrictions: Indicates which games the bonus can or cannot be used on. Some bonuses might be exclusive to slots, while others might exclude certain table games.

Expiry: The duration for which the bonus remains valid. If not used within this timeframe, the bonus will lapse. Always be aware of the expiration to use the bonus fully.

Betting Limit: The maximum or minimum bet amount allowed while playing with bonus money. Exceeding this limit can lead to forfeiture of both the bonus and any potential winnings.

Online Casino Promotions Abuse Explained – Must Read

We know that playing online casino games is fun, but it’s important to play by the rules. We've highlighted some common missteps players sometimes make. Being informed helps in ensuring your gaming remains hassle-free.

Creating multiple accounts: Some players might be tempted to set up more than one account at a single casino to snag bonuses repeatedly. However, this can lead to account bans. Placing “safe bets”: Betting on all outcomes to ensure a win might seem like a smart move. Yet, Canadian casinos often view this as bonus abuse, and it can jeopardize your bonus and winnings. Exploiting technical flaws: Using game glitches to boost winnings is a breach of most casino terms. Always play games as they're meant to be played. Collaborating with other players: Teaming up with others to influence game outcomes or bonuses is frowned upon. It's best to rely on your own wits and luck. Exceeding the max bet: When using bonus funds, remember to stick to the casino's stated maximum bet. Going over this can invalidate your bonus.

Best Canadian Online Casino Bonuses - FAQ

What Are Casino Online Promotions?

Casino bonuses are incentives that allow players to win free spins or cash bonuses as they play at online casinos.

These prizes come in various forms, including no deposit bonus offers, free spins, and reload bonuses. Canadian casinos offer them to entice non-players to sign up or to encourage existing players to continue playing.

Are Canadian Online Casino Promo Offers Worth It?

Yes, online casino bonuses that come with reasonable wagering requirements and give you a real chance at converting them to real money are more than worth claiming.

Additionally, bonuses – even if you don’t manage to meet the rollover – provide you with extra playing funds, allowing you to try out more games without spending your own money.

What Are Casino Bonus Online Wagering Requirements?

A wagering requirement refers to the cash amount you have to wager before you can withdraw any bonus-associated winnings.

For example, if an online casino has a 100% match deposit with a 30x wagering requirement, if you deposit C$10 and get a bonus of C$10, you'll need to wager a total of 30 (10+10) = C$3,000 before withdrawing your winnings.

Which Site Offers the Best Canadian Casino Bonus?

Jackpot City offers the best first deposit bonus in Canada. New players can claim a 100% bonus up to C$1,600 on their first four deposits and then use the bonus funds to play slots and table games.

You can discover more bonuses like this one in our dedicated Jackpot City Canada review.

What Are Casino Bonus Codes?

Casino bonus codes are a series of numbers and/or letters that you need to type in before depositing to activate a bonus at online casinos. Most online casino sites don’t have deposit casino bonus codes, so it’ll be as simple as toggling a button when you want to activate an offer.

How Do I Find the Top Casino Bonuses in Canada?

Choosing the best casino bonus involves considering various factors like wagering requirements, minimum deposit amounts, the size of the bonus, and the validity period of the offer. Based on your experience level, here are some tailored recommendations our team has prepared for you:

Beginner Players : If you're new to online gambling, it's best to start with the best online casino bonuses that have low financial risk and straightforward terms. No deposit bonuses or free spins on flagship games let you experience the casino environment without risking your own money. The best bonus types for beginners are no deposit bonus offers and free spins.





Intermediate Players : Once you've gotten the hang of online gambling, you can start exploring bonuses that require a deposit. These bonuses usually offer a match on your deposit, effectively doubling your play money. The best bonus types for intermediate players are first deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and cashback offers.





Expert Players: For seasoned players who know exactly what they want, VIP programs and specialized bonuses are the way to go. These often offer exclusive benefits and high-stakes opportunities. The best bonus types for expert players include high-roller bonuses, VIP programs, live casino bonuses.

Best Bonus Casino Offers in Canada – Quick Comparison

Jackpot City - 100% Welcome Bonus: Best casino online bonus — Jackpot City gives you a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$1600 on your first four deposits. You can also join its loyalty program and earn points you can redeem for cash bonuses.

TonyBet – C$1,500 + 170 Free Spins: Best welcome offer — TonyBet not only gives you a 100% first deposit bonus up to C$1,000 and 120 free spins, but also a 50% second deposit bonus up to C$500 plus an additional 50 free spins. This blend of cash and free spins makes it our pick for the best welcome offer.

Roosterbet – C$5,000 + 300 Free Spins: Biggest welcome offer — Roosterbet starts you off with a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and 100 free spins on your first deposit. With your next three deposits, you can claim a total of $5,000 and 300 free spins.

Goldenbet – C$500 Sports Welcome Bonus: Best bonus for sports betting — With 30+ sports betting markets available, new users can grab a 100% bonus of up to C$500 and place wagers on their favourite sports markets.

Jokersino – C$2,500 Welcome Bonus: Best cashback bonuses – Besides giving you the chance to claim up to a C$2,500 welcome bonus across 3 deposits with only 5x wagering requirements, you can get 10% cashback as a VIP member at Jokersino.

Spin Casino – $1,000 Welcome Bonus: Best minimum deposit requirement on bonuses — The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus at Spin Casino is only C$10.

Slotimo – $1,500 Welcome Bonus: Best welcome bonus — Slotimo Casino gives you a welcome bonus of up to C$1,500 on your first three deposits. This bonus's low 25x wagering requirement and its 21 days expiry period make this deposit bonus attractive.

Ricky Casino – C$7,500 Welcome Bonus: The best variety of deposit casino bonuses — At Ricky Casino, customers get several bonuses; a welcome bonus of up to C$7500 + 550 free spins, a birthday bonus of up to C$112.5, and a VIP bonus of between C$1500 - 3000. You can also claim a Tuesday bonus of up to C$150, 200 free spins on Wednesday, and a bonus of up to C$ 300 on Friday.

BetOnline – 20% Monthly Reload: Best monthly reload bonus — BetOnline gives you a 20% monthly reload bonus of up to $500. The bonus has a rollover requirement of 15x, and it expires in 14 days.

Skycrown – C$3,000 + 350 Free Spins: Best live casino bonus — Playing live casino games at Skycrown Casino allows you to claim a 10% cashback of up to C$1500 on your net losses weekly. This bonus is available for non-crypto users. It has no wagering requirements and expires in 3 days.

Claim the Best Casino Bonuses Canada - A Step-by-Step Guide

Ready to claim a casino bonus in Canada? We’ve prepared a step-by-step guide that you can follow to create an account, deposit, and get a welcome bonus within just a few minutes.

Step 1. Choose a Casino & Sign Up

Choose one of the best online casinos in Canada (our top pick is Jackpot City)

Open the casino’s official website

Click on the Sign-up button

Enter your country and state

Enter your username, password, email, gender, full name, date of birth, and phone number.

Choose your preferred currency

Enter your billing address.

Tick the checkboxes to confirm you are of legal age

Click on ‘Register’ to complete the registration process

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Open your email inbox

Look for an email from Jackpot City

Open it and click the link inside to verify your casino account

Step 3: Deposit & Claim Your Online Casino Promotion

Log in using your username and password

Go to the ‘bank tab.’

Choose your preferred deposit option

Opt-in for the 100% up to C$400 first-deposit bonus

Deposit a minimum amount of C$10 to qualify for the offer

The bonus will be automatically added to your balance

Step 4: Start Playing

Navigate to the “Games” category

Choose a game you want to play (check the T&Cs to see which games are excluded from the welcome offer)

Set your stake

Start playing!

Exclusive Casino Bonus Offers in Canada – Tips & Tricks

Use the following tips if you want to get the most out of the best Canadian online casino bonuses:

Read the terms and conditions for each bonus to ensure you meet all the requirements before claiming the bonus and withdrawing bonus-associated winnings.

If you are not a regular player at online casinos, go for casinos that offer low wagering requirements on their bonuses; this ensures you meet the wagering requirement before the expiry period.

Take advantage of no deposit bonuses. No deposit bonuses allow you to try out casino games before you start wagering real money.

Use your bonus on online slots; most slots have a 100% wagering contribution to your wager requirement.

So, What Are the Best Bonus Casinos in Canada?

The best online casinos in Canada have various bonuses and promotions that you can claim, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and live casino bonuses.

Make sure to read the terms and conditions for each bonus before claiming it.

Our experts have reviewed Canada's top 11 online casino bonus offers; Jackpot City ranked top because of its enticing C$1,600 welcome bonus. However, the other nine online casinos also offer unique bonuses and promotions that you can take advantage of. Wish you well!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling isn't a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved.

Suppose you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don't forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

http://www.cprg.ca/

https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.