Guide to the Best Canadian Mobile Casinos: FAQs

How Do I Know Which Gambling Apps Canada Are Legit?

You can find reputable and legit mobile casino sites in Canada by looking for a valid operating license from gaming authorities based in Kahnawake, Malta, Curacao, and other jurisdictions.

These licensors hold mobile casinos to a higher standard than most gambling sites. On a regular basis, each game you play is tested individually to ensure a randomized outcome.

Our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos, but if you choose to deviate from our top picks, we’d encourage you to be very careful. Google, Trustpilot, and Reddit are your best friends when it comes to determining the validity and trustworthiness of your chosen casino.

Can You Play for Real Money at Canadian Mobile Casino Apps?

Yes, you can play for real money at all Canadian mobile casino apps we’ve reviewed. Our top picks are fully authorized to accept real money wagers from Canadian players.

If you get lucky enough to win money, then you can easily request a withdrawal to a payment method of your choice that the mobile casino accepts.

What is the Best Paying Mobile Casino?

The best-paying mobile casino in Canada is Jackpot City, thanks to its large progressive jackpot slots that you can play.

Overall, Jackpot City offers over C$30 million in combined jackpot prizes, with games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes stealing the spotlight with millions in jackpots.

Which of the Best Casino Apps Have the Largest Bonuses?

The best deposit bonus among mobile casinos in Canada can be found at Ricky Casino. New players can get up to $7,500 in deposit bonuses and 550 free spins on their first 10 deposits at this online casino app.

It’s rare to find bonuses this generous, but Ricky Casino caters towards high rollers with their far-reaching welcome package. There are no cashout restrictions to mention, so you’ll keep every dollar you’ve won.

Best Real Money Casino Apps Canada – Top 5, Compared

Jackpot City: Jackpot City comes equipped with 500+ online mobile casino games, and you can download their free app on Google Play and the App Store. After you create your new online casino account, you’ll claim their four-tiered mobile casino bonus and get up to $1,600!

Casino Infinity: This CA mobile casino offers over 7,000 games, and new players are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to C$750 and 200 free spins. There are several ongoing promotions that existing players can take advantage of, including cashbacks and bonus spins.

Metaspins: If you’re going to use crypto to play, then you better do it at Metaspins. You will find over 4,000 games here from 50 software providers, including provably fair crypto games. You start with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC and buy tickets for the Metta Lotto’s $20,000 grand prize.

Tonybet: With thousands of casino games for Canadian players - all available on the go - Tonybet was a shoo-in for our top three. Get started with a 100% up to C$1,000 bonus and 120 free spins.

PlayOJO: Unlike other mobile apps, PlayOJO doesn’t believe in payout minimums or wagering requirements. You’ll explore 2,100+ online slots, tables, and specialties from their downloadable app. New players can grab 50 wager-free spins - all the money is yours to keep.

How to Sign-Up & Play at Mobile Casinos Online in Canada

By now, you’re probably wondering how to get started with our best casino apps. Using Jackpot City as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide to alleviate any potential confusion.

Step 1: Choose a Mobile Online Casino App

Check out our list of real money casino apps

Consider bonuses, game library, and other features

We recommend our top pick, Jackpot City

Open the Jackpot City website

Step 2: Create a New Mobile Casino Account

Click the yellow “Sign Up” button

Select your province of residence

Enter any required personal information

Register your new account to proceed

Step 3: Verify Your Information

Open your casino app account

Provide your details

Agree to the T&Cs of the online casino

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

Activate your online casino account

Go to the Cashier section

Look for your favorite banking options

Make your first deposit

Step 5: Claim Your Bonuses & Play Online Casino Games

Open the bonuses & promotions page

Check out the bonuses

Claim your welcome bonus

You can now play casino games

Have fun with mobile gambling online!

Expert Tips for Playing at the Top Real Money Casino Apps

It’s always best to have a strategy in mind, especially when it comes to playing for real money. We’d encourage Canadian players to read our list of tips and tricks before getting started at the best mobile online casinos!

Play Free Games First: You shouldn’t blindly throw money at the first slot machine you come across. Instead, you should broaden your horizons and play free games with a variety of mobile online casinos before committing to any particular site. This is a great way to get some practice in!

Use Winning Strategies: Depending on the mobile casino games you like to play, you can improve your winning chances by implementing a winning strategy. For example, if you’re not already familiar with playing online roulette, we’d suggest looking into the Martingale strategy in roulette.

Claim A Deposit Bonus: When you claim a mobile casino bonus, you’ll increase your available bankroll and potentially improve your winning chances. Plus, you won’t have to spend all your own hard-earned cash. New sign-ups can take advantage of free cash and free spins today!

So, What Are the Best Online Casino Apps in Canada?

The best mobile casinos are incredibly convenient, and they offer the same degree of excitement you’d find with any in-person betting venue. You can play thousands of slots, specialties, table games, and live dealer games from the comfort of wherever you are.

Many of the best mobile casinos have dedicated, free casino apps for iOS and Android mobile device options.

Speaking of which, our team would highly recommend Jackpot City for players on the fence. Our experts found 500+ high-quality casino games, and their mobile app is easy to navigate. Plus, you’ll claim up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses with your first four qualifying deposits.

Still, no matter where you decide to gamble online, you’re guaranteed a premium betting experience from start to finish. Lastly, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

Gamble Responsibly on Mobile Casinos

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

https://www.cprg.ca/

