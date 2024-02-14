Do you know what makes safe online casinos in Canada stand out from the rest? They are all licensed, reputable online casinos; they only partner with leading providers in the industry and work tirelessly to adopt new safety measures.
But what is the safest one of them all? That is the question we’ll help you answer today.
Our team of expert players found to be the safest Canadian online casino – it’s been around for some time now and has proven over and over again to put your security first. Still, there are many others that we would like to share with you today.
So, grab your toque as we take a deep dive into the safest Canadian casinos online.
The safest online casinos in Canada not only offer ultimate peace of mind to users but also provide some of the best bonuses and game catalogues around. Let’s explore each of them in more detail.
1. – Safest Online Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
Reputable online casino
Variety of safety & security measures adopted
Game library powered by leading providers
C$1,600 welcome package
Excellent customer support
Cons:
Design could be better
Could use more categories
Established back in 1998, Jackpot City has proven itself as a safe and secure online casino over and over again. It has a reputation like no other and ensures that you can play all your favourite casino games safely and securely.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
With over 750 different online casino games available, Jackpot City manages to offer users some of the best-known titles in the industry. They offer an extensive selection of fantastic online slots, and many of them are progressive jackpot titles.
Jackpot City also offers a great selection of table games, including different variations of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette. Are you a live casino fan? Then you’re in luck – the live dealer section is phenomenal at Jackpot City.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
When it comes to bonuses, Jackpot City manages to impress both its new and existing players with exciting bonuses and promotions. Currently, there is a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 available for the players – this offer is split over the first 4 deposits.
We also found a few ongoing promotions for existing players that change on a regular basis, so it is best to check out their website to see what exact promotions they currently have available.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
If you want to play your favourite casino games on the go, then Jackpot City Casino’s dedicated downloadable app is created for you. This app is well designed with an excellent intuitive display, responsiveness and overall amazing performance.
Don’t feel like downloading an additional application on your mobile? No worries, the website of Jackpot City works flawlessly on all mobile devices – whether you use iOS or Android smartphones, you can easily play all your favourite casino games on the go using your mobile browser.
Banking: 4.9/5
Banking at Jackpot City is very easy and convenient. They support a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, as well as WebMoney, Bank Wire, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafecard, and others.
There are no crypto banking options supported by Jackpot City at the time of writing.
Overall: 4.9/5
Jackpot City is the highest-rated online casino and deserving of our top spot for its superior game selection and excellent support features that make it a dream to play online casino games at.
It also has a brilliant customer support department with agents that are very well-trained and efficient. You can contact their support team via live chat and email.
2. – Legit Online Casino Canada for High Rollers & Daily Cashback
Pros:
Get up to 20% cashback
100% bonus up to $6,000
Weekly casino promotions
3,000+ games
Instant-play web app
Cons:
Simple website design
No downloadable application
NeoSpin appeals to high rollers with two excellent promotions – they’ll credit your account with a 100% bonus up to $6,000, and big spenders can score up to 20% in cashback on their losses.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
NeoSpin comes equipped with 3,000+ casino games from a plethora of software providers. The bulk of their library is supported by Endorphina and BGaming, who work together to host 2,000+ brand-new slots on the platform. We found jackpots, classic reels, and unique entries galore.
Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live join forces in their live casino. You can play 200+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker alongside several TV game shows.
Canadian gamblers can explore their selection of crypto games for BTC, LTC, DOGE & more!
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
When you sign up with NeoSpin, you’ll take advantage of 5% - 20% daily cashback depending on your deposit sum for the previous day. While deposits between $30 and $749 are limited to 5% cashback, players with the budget to deposit $15,000+ can enjoy 15% - 20% in cashback.
For those readers who aren’t so ambitious, don’t worry – NeoSpin has something for everyone. Use the promo code “NEO100” with your first deposit and see it doubled up to $6,000.
As an added bonus, you’ll also receive 100 free spins. They’re delivered in batches of 20 for 5 days.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
NeoSpin doesn't offer apps for iOS or Android, but they provide a desktop app for Windows & Mac. For mobile users, their instant-play website offers full functionality without any download.
You’ll enjoy lag-free gaming, instant loading speeds & appropriately sized titles that guarantee endless entertainment.
All their slots, table games, live casino variants, and specialties work flawlessly on older and newer smartphones alike! It’s easy to see why NeoSpin is so popular.
Banking: 4.7/5
NeoSpin accepts VISA/MasterCard deposits, NeoSurf, SoFort, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Flexepin, Skrill Rapid, and several forms of cryptocurrency.
Players can use BTC, ETH, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, DOGE and Ripple by Coinspaid to make deposits.
You can deposit just $20 to claim their deposit bonus, and players who get lucky enough to win real money can withdraw between $30 and $5,000 per transaction.
With the exception of bank transfers, all payouts are instant and free of charge.
Notably, crypto bettors can request up to 10,000 USDT at once.
Overall: 4.8/5
NeoSpin took the Canadian gambling industry by storm with their surprise launch in 2022, and they’ve achieved more recognition in the last year than their competitors have earned in the past decade.
NeoSpin unapologetically serves high rollers. If you’re looking for big-money games and daily cashback, you know what to do!
3. – Most Secure Online Casino in Canada for Slots
Pros:
Amazing mobile compatibility
Dedicated apps for mobile
Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus
Easy banking options
Cons:
Website design is a little dated
Some games are not available on mobile
Spin Casino is another fantastic online casino that opened its doors back in 2001, and over the years, it has become one of the most reputable and secure online casino sites in Canada. Let’s see what else it has in store for you.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
The casino game library at Spin Casino is fun and exciting. This casino offers just over 750 different games, and the quality is always guaranteed. They have a long list of online slots as well as a few Hot Drop jackpots that offer impressive prizes.
We were very happy with the brilliant table games selection at Spin Casino – there’s something for everyone here.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Spin Casino does a good job of welcoming new players with a great welcome bonus of up to C$1,000.
They also offer a few midweek and weekend bonuses for their existing players, but they change on a regular basis, so make sure to check out their promotions page – this way, you can make sure not to miss out on the latest promotions.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
There’s a dedicated mobile app available for the users of Spin Casino, which works very well for iOS devices – you can download it via App Store. If you prefer playing without downloading the mobile app, you can always turn to the amazing website Spin Casino has to offer.
Just visit the website from your mobile browser, and you are good to go.
Banking: 4.8/5
The banking system at Spin Casino is superb. Among the payment methods available at Spin Casino, we found credit and debit cards as well as Interac, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, InstaDebit, Neosurf, and others.
The withdrawal times at Spin Casino are excellent, and you can expect your funds within 1 to 3 banking days across all methods.
Overall: 4.8/5
Spin Casino is a superb online casino in Canada that offers its players so much in terms of safe and secure gaming. It has smooth mobile functionality and a brilliant game selection.
They also have a great customer support department with friendly agents who are on hand 24 hours a day to assist. The FAQs section is a little limited, but you can always contact the support team via live chat and email if you have any questions.
4. – Best Safe Online Casino for Low Wagering Requirements
Pros:
400% bonus up to $2,500
Low, 5x wagering requirements
Upwards of 4,000 games
Instant deposits & payouts
Offers sports betting lines
Excellent mobile interface
Cons:
$50 withdrawal requirement
Can’t view games unless logged in
Jokersino is the newest addition to Canada’s premier selection of safe online casinos. They stand out from the competition with a generous bonus and low wagering requirements.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
During our deep dive, we counted 4,000+ slots, table games, specialties & live games from Canada’s top software providers.
Keep in mind that Jokersino’s game library is inaccessible unless you have an account with their platform, so make sure to create one if you want to get the full picture.
Their sleek, user-friendly website houses the latest titles from industry juggernauts like Playtech, Microgaming, Evolution, and more.
High rollers can get a piece of the action with progressives that reach eight-figure territory – Immortal Romance and Thunderstruck II are the most popular.
If playing 150+ games with a live croupier doesn’t interest you, their sports betting selection is bound to turn heads. Gamble across the latest football odds, hockey games, eSports and more!
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Jokersino shines in the bonus department with a low-wagering promotion that almost seems too good to be true!
You’ll claim up to $2,500 in bonus funds with your first three deposits, and Canadian gamblers are only tasked with a 5x playthrough before they’re allowed to withdraw.
They’ll match your first deposit by 200% up to $500. Next, they’ll double your second deposit up to $750 and credit your third deposit with a 100% bonus up to $1,250.
They also promote a slew of weekly offers on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, each of them offering a unique opportunity to boost your bankroll or grab free spins.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Like many of the safest online casinos, Jokersino doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS or Android devices. Instead, they offer mobile bettors their well-optimized, instant-play website.
Thankfully, Jokersino’s mobile interface is fun and beginner-friendly. You can easily navigate between slots, live casino games, and sports betting options using their leftmost sidebar. Also, their sidebar lets you sort by software provider without scrolling through thousands of games.
Banking: 4.5/5
Jokersino accepts a host of secure payment methods for e-wallets, cash, and crypto bettors. You can use Bitcoin, ETH, LTC, USDT, Skrill, PaySafeCard, Sofort, Neteller, GiroPay, AstroPay, an instant banking transfer, and VISA/MasterCard/AMEX to make instant deposits of $25 or more.
Unfortunately, they impose a $50 withdrawal requirement for all Canadian bettors regardless of their chosen payment option.
On the bright side, processing fees are non-existent, and almost all payouts are processed in minutes. Still, bank wire transfers can take up to 3 days for delivery.
Overall: 4.6/5
Jokersino is new, flashy, and everything we’d hope to find in a modern-day safe online casino.
Their smooth interface, low wagering requirements, and unique games make them an excellent choice for any gambler. That’s not to mention their jam-packed selection of sports betting odds!
Still, their $50 withdrawal requirement prevents them from earning a higher ranking.
5. – Best Game Variety of All the Safest Canadian Online Casinos
Pros:
Over 3,000 casino games
50 free spins welcome bonus
0 wagering requirement on the welcome bonus
Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
No deposit match welcome bonus
Simple website design
Established in 2017, PlayOJO is an excellent online casino that has already gained a reputation as one of the leaders in the industry. Let’s see exactly what makes it our #2 safest online casino in Canada.
Game Selection: 5/5
With over 3,000 online casino games in its library, PlayOJO is the Canadian online casino with the best game variety. They have a seemingly endless list of that feature all of the big titles online, and many of them are progressive jackpot slots.
The table games selection is incredible, and we are the biggest fans of their extensive list of blackjack and roulette games. And don’t forget about the amazing bingo section available at PlayOJO if you are interested in playing bingo.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Once you sign up for a new account at PlayOJO, you’ll be able to score an exciting 50 free spins welcome bonus. The best thing? There are no wagering requirements applied to this welcome bonus.
While we would like to see more deposit match bonuses available, whatever’s offered by PlayOJO should be enough to make gaming a bit more exciting. Make sure to check out their dedicated page of promotions to make sure you are not missing out on the latest opportunities.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
PlayOJO has a world-class dedicated downloadable mobile casino app which is very well designed. The cotton candy theme from the desktop version is perfectly resembled in the mobile apps, too.
Prefer playing without downloading any additional applications? Perfect! The website of PlayOJO is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, so you can easily play your favourite casino games using your mobile browser.
Banking: 4.9/5
There are a great variety of banking options available here, including traditional banking options such as bank transfers and credit/debit cards, as well as a variety of e-Wallets, including Netteler and Skrill.
Overall: 4.9/5
Over the past few years, PlayOJO has become one of the most popular and trusted online casinos for players all around the world, and for a reason. With an amazing game library powered by leading providers online, you can’t go wrong with playing casino games at PlayOJO.
When it comes to customer support, we were very impressed with PlayOJO. Their agents are exceptionally friendly and always ready to help you out.
Most Trusted Online Casinos in Canada – Our Ranking Criteria
Licenses
We gave a higher ranking to safe online casinos with at least one valid operating license. Our top picks are regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao Gaming Authority, or both! For your safety, you should only trust licensed online casinos with your hard-earned money & time.
Trusted Software Providers
Software providers are the backbone of any safe online casino, and we gave a higher ranking to sites that work closely with trusted companies. Each software provider must have a provable RTP, loads of modern releases, and innovative gaming options to be accepted by our top picks.
Game Selection
When you gamble online, you’re unlocking a world of new opportunities for your entertainment and pleasure. That’s why our experts prioritized online casinos with new and improved slots, tables, specialties, live dealer games & shows! You’ll never run out of exciting titles to explore.
Bonuses and Promotions
Who does not love generous bonuses? We know we do!
That’s why we used bonuses and promotions as our second benchmark. We took into consideration not only the bonus sizes but also took a closer look at the fine print and chose the fairest promotions.
Mobile Compatibility
Many online casino players prefer to play their casino games on the go. If you are one of them, you’re in luck: all the safest Canadian casinos that we listed offer users amazing mobile compatibility, whether it is via a dedicated app or a mobile-compatible website.
Banking
Decent banking options are perhaps the most important part of a casino. After all, what is online casino gambling if you cannot easily make deposits and withdrawals? That’s why we considered this benchmark.
Player Safety
Safe online casinos in Canada prioritize your financial security and general well-being. Our top picks make it easy to deposit funds, receive withdrawals, enjoy thousands of fair games, and do it all from the comfort of home. We paid special attention to online casinos that go the extra mile.
Jackpot City is the safest online casino in Canada – they’ve been around since 1998, and they have amassed a loyal following over the past quarter-century. It takes a lot of grit, innovation, and persistence to maintain their popularity with so much competition fighting for their crown.
They feature 500+ games, offer some of the highest payouts in Canada, and have 2 licenses. Jackpot City is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority for your safety and protection.
Why Is Jackpot City the Best Safe Online Casino Canada Has To Offer?
We’ve reviewed dozens of reputable online casinos for Canadian players, but Jackpot City goes above and beyond the call of duty. Here, we’ve explained why they’re the safest Canadian site.
Long-Standing Reputation: Jackpot City launched in the UK nearly a quarter-century ago – they’re almost as old as the Internet! Since 1998, they’ve upped their game and opened their doors to Canadian players. As we’d expect, thousands of loyal players frequent their platform.
Two Operating Licenses: Speaking of which, Jackpot City has two valid operating licenses from the Curacao Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Having one license is enough to be considered reputable, but Jackpot City is an internationally renowned casino site.
Highest Payout Percentages: Finally, Jackpot City offers the highest payout percentages in Canada. They feature games with an average RTP percentage of 97.5% across 500 games.
Why Should I Play at Legitimate Online Casinos Canada?
If you’re wondering why safe online casinos in Canada are worth your time and money, we’ve put together a few ideas that could encourage you to make the switch from land-based venues.
Better Bonuses
You’d be hard-pressed to find brick-and-mortar betting venues that give away free money, but the safest Canadian online casinos make it worth your while to get started. When you gamble with our top picks, you’ll take advantage of generous match bonuses and free spins promos!
Fraud Prevention
Much like reputable brick-and-mortar betting venues, safe online casinos prioritize your financial security with fraud prevention practices. They verify your identity, guarantee the timeliness of your payouts, and implement helpful customer support to assist with any issues you encounter.
Fair Play Guaranteed
Safe online casinos guarantee the fairness of their games, and the promise higher winning odds than land-based casinos! Jackpot City offers the largest payouts, but all our top picks lead the industry with a 96% RTP or higher.
More Privacy & Security
Safe online gambling sites keep your privacy at the forefront with crypto betting options and secure deposit methods. No matter how you choose to play, our top picks facilitate anonymous transactions. If you bet with cryptocurrency, it’s even easier to keep your information private.
Age Verification Procedures
Safe casinos prevent underage gambling, money laundering, and generally shady practices with KYC procedures. They’ll ask for proof of address, a photo of your ID card, and a picture of your debit/credit card if applicable. You can be 100% sure that your personal details are protected.
Safest Payment & Withdrawal Options
When it comes to your financial security, some deposit and withdrawal options are better than others. For example, if your bank prohibits online gambling transactions, you’d be wise to bet using an e-wallet or cryptocurrency. Additionally, e-wallet/crypto payouts are usually fee-free!
Bitcoin/Bitcoin Cash
Skrill/Neteller/Skrill 1-Tap
VISA/MasterCard/AMEX
Bank transfer or Trustly
Apple Pay and PayPal
Ethereum and USDT
LTC, DOGE, EcoPayz
Guide to the Safest Online Casinos Canada - FAQ
Is it Safe to Play Online Casino Games in Canada?
Well, it depends. As long as you use the safest online casinos that we listed today, you are good to go. But please keep in mind that there are some online casinos that are not as safe as the others and are better to be avoided.
Is It OK To Play Online Casino Games in Canada?
Yes, it’s OK to play online casino games in Canada. It’s legal to gamble online in Canada with any casino site that maintains a valid operating license.
For your protection, our experts only endorse gambling sites that are regulated by the MGA, UK Gambling Commission, or Curacao Gaming Authority.
What Are the Most Secure Online Casinos in Canada?
After careful consideration, we found these to be the top 5 safest today:
Jackpot City
NeoSpin
Spin Casino
Jokersino
PlayOJO
How Do I Find the Safest Canadian Online Casinos?
First, you should take a look at the history of casinos. If they’ve been around for a long time, make sure to look up their licensing history and try and look for any possible issues they might have had with casino players previously.
Playing Games at the Most Trusted Online Casino Sites in Canada – Tips & Strategies
If you’re new to betting online, consider our tips and tricks to make the most of your gambling experience. We’ve outlined five easy ways to boost your profits and win big more frequently!
Check Payout Percentages: While our top picks feature an average of 96% RTP or higher, each game has its own payout percentage. For the best possible results, we’d suggest playing slots with a 96% RTP or better. The only real exception applies to progressive jackpot hunters.
Move Around the Casino: If one game isn’t hitting the way you’d like, don’t be afraid to pack your bags and “move” to another sector of the casino. Virtual games use a random number generator to determine wins, and some titles only deliver payouts at certain times of the day.
Claim Welcome Bonuses: Don’t spend all your own cash playing online casino games. When used correctly, a generous welcome bonus can make or break your next wager. Use the free bets and free spins you’re given to play more games and up your bets.
Budget Your Bankroll: Sometimes, it’s not a good idea to throw all caution (and money) to the wind in hopes of taking home a fat stack of cash. You should aim to budget your bankroll, make each bet count, and stretch every dollar. Even smaller lucky wagers can result in larger prizes.
Have a Strategy In Mind: Blackjack & poker players should research basic strategies, that can enhance their bets and result in more frequent wins.
Steps to Sign Up at the Safest Online Canadian Casinos
It’s easy to get started at safe online casinos in Canada. Here’s how to get started with Jackpot City, though the steps are generally applicable to many of Canada's safest online casinos.
Step 1: Choose Your Casino
Browse our list of the safest Canadian online casinos
We recommend Jackpot City
Feel free to sign up for several of our top picks
Step 2: Begin Account Registration
Click the yellow "Sign Up" button on
Fill out the registration form with your details
Confirm you're of legal gambling age
Step 3: Validate Your Email
Open your email inbox and find the verification email from Jackpot City
Click the enclosed link to activate your account
Step 4: Deposit & Claim Bonus
Go to the "Cashier" section
Choose your preferred deposit method
Follow the prompts to add funds to your account
Opt-in for Jackpot City's welcome bonus if desired
Step 5: Start Playing
Explore Jackpot City's vast game library
Pick a game that catches your eye
Click "Play" to begin your gaming adventure!
So, What Are the Safest Online Casinos for Canadian Players?
It was quite a journey, wasn’t it?
After extensive research and detailed analysis, we found Jackpot City to be the best overall option for the safest gaming experience in Canada. But there are many others that are definitely worth your time and attention, so make sure to take one more look at our top picks if you have a hard time deciding which one to use.
At the end of the day, please always remember to gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun.
Responsible Gambling
For players in Canada, the safest online casinos prioritize responsible gambling by offering a suite of tools designed to promote safer gaming. These platforms allow users to set spending limits, ensuring they don't go beyond their budget.
Another valuable feature is the time-out option, which helps players manage the time they spend gaming by offering periodic reminders or breaks.
Those needing a more extended hiatus can use the self-exclusion feature, locking their account for a set period.
Lastly, dedicated customer support teams at these casinos are always ready to assist with setting up these tools or addressing any responsible gambling concerns. It's essential to remember that gambling should always be for entertainment.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
http://www.cprg.ca/
