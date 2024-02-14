Pros:

Over 3,000 casino games

50 free spins welcome bonus

0 wagering requirement on the welcome bonus

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

No deposit match welcome bonus

Simple website design

Established in 2017, PlayOJO is an excellent online casino that has already gained a reputation as one of the leaders in the industry. Let’s see exactly what makes it our #2 safest online casino in Canada.

Game Selection: 5/5

With over 3,000 online casino games in its library, PlayOJO is the Canadian online casino with the best game variety. They have a seemingly endless list of Canadian online slots that feature all of the big titles online, and many of them are progressive jackpot slots.

The table games selection is incredible, and we are the biggest fans of their extensive list of blackjack and roulette games. And don’t forget about the amazing bingo section available at PlayOJO if you are interested in playing bingo.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Once you sign up for a new account at PlayOJO, you’ll be able to score an exciting 50 free spins welcome bonus. The best thing? There are no wagering requirements applied to this welcome bonus.

While we would like to see more deposit match bonuses available, whatever’s offered by PlayOJO should be enough to make gaming a bit more exciting. Make sure to check out their dedicated page of promotions to make sure you are not missing out on the latest opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has a world-class dedicated downloadable mobile casino app which is very well designed. The cotton candy theme from the desktop version is perfectly resembled in the mobile apps, too.

Prefer playing without downloading any additional applications? Perfect! The website of PlayOJO is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, so you can easily play your favourite casino games using your mobile browser.

Banking: 4.9/5

There are a great variety of banking options available here, including traditional banking options such as bank transfers and credit/debit cards, as well as a variety of e-Wallets, including Netteler and Skrill.

Overall: 4.9/5

Over the past few years, PlayOJO has become one of the most popular and trusted online casinos for players all around the world, and for a reason. With an amazing game library powered by leading providers online, you can’t go wrong with playing casino games at PlayOJO.

When it comes to customer support, we were very impressed with PlayOJO. Their agents are exceptionally friendly and always ready to help you out.

Most Trusted Online Casinos in Canada – Our Ranking Criteria

Licenses

We gave a higher ranking to safe online casinos with at least one valid operating license. Our top picks are regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao Gaming Authority, or both! For your safety, you should only trust licensed online casinos with your hard-earned money & time.

Trusted Software Providers

Software providers are the backbone of any safe online casino, and we gave a higher ranking to sites that work closely with trusted companies. Each software provider must have a provable RTP, loads of modern releases, and innovative gaming options to be accepted by our top picks.

Game Selection

When you gamble online, you’re unlocking a world of new opportunities for your entertainment and pleasure. That’s why our experts prioritized online casinos with new and improved slots, tables, specialties, live dealer games & shows! You’ll never run out of exciting titles to explore.

Bonuses and Promotions

Who does not love generous bonuses? We know we do!

That’s why we used bonuses and promotions as our second benchmark. We took into consideration not only the bonus sizes but also took a closer look at the fine print and chose the fairest promotions.

Mobile Compatibility

Many online casino players prefer to play their casino games on the go. If you are one of them, you’re in luck: all the safest Canadian casinos that we listed offer users amazing mobile compatibility, whether it is via a dedicated app or a mobile-compatible website.

Banking

Decent banking options are perhaps the most important part of a casino. After all, what is online casino gambling if you cannot easily make deposits and withdrawals? That’s why we considered this benchmark.

Player Safety

Safe online casinos in Canada prioritize your financial security and general well-being. Our top picks make it easy to deposit funds, receive withdrawals, enjoy thousands of fair games, and do it all from the comfort of home. We paid special attention to online casinos that go the extra mile.

Jackpot City is the safest online casino in Canada – they’ve been around since 1998, and they have amassed a loyal following over the past quarter-century. It takes a lot of grit, innovation, and persistence to maintain their popularity with so much competition fighting for their crown.

They feature 500+ games, offer some of the highest payouts in Canada, and have 2 licenses. Jackpot City is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority for your safety and protection.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Safe Online Casino Canada Has To Offer?

We’ve reviewed dozens of reputable online casinos for Canadian players, but Jackpot City goes above and beyond the call of duty. Here, we’ve explained why they’re the safest Canadian site.

Long-Standing Reputation: Jackpot City launched in the UK nearly a quarter-century ago – they’re almost as old as the Internet! Since 1998, they’ve upped their game and opened their doors to Canadian players. As we’d expect, thousands of loyal players frequent their platform.

Two Operating Licenses: Speaking of which, Jackpot City has two valid operating licenses from the Curacao Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Having one license is enough to be considered reputable, but Jackpot City is an internationally renowned casino site.

Highest Payout Percentages: Finally, Jackpot City offers the highest payout percentages in Canada. They feature games with an average RTP percentage of 97.5% across 500 games.

Why Should I Play at Legitimate Online Casinos Canada?

If you’re wondering why safe online casinos in Canada are worth your time and money, we’ve put together a few ideas that could encourage you to make the switch from land-based venues.

Better Bonuses

You’d be hard-pressed to find brick-and-mortar betting venues that give away free money, but the safest Canadian online casinos make it worth your while to get started. When you gamble with our top picks, you’ll take advantage of generous match bonuses and free spins promos!

Fraud Prevention

Much like reputable brick-and-mortar betting venues, safe online casinos prioritize your financial security with fraud prevention practices. They verify your identity, guarantee the timeliness of your payouts, and implement helpful customer support to assist with any issues you encounter.

Fair Play Guaranteed

Safe online casinos guarantee the fairness of their games, and the best gambling sites in Canada promise higher winning odds than land-based casinos! Jackpot City offers the largest payouts, but all our top picks lead the industry with a 96% RTP or higher.

More Privacy & Security

Safe online gambling sites keep your privacy at the forefront with crypto betting options and secure deposit methods. No matter how you choose to play, our top picks facilitate anonymous transactions. If you bet with cryptocurrency, it’s even easier to keep your information private.

Age Verification Procedures

Safe casinos prevent underage gambling, money laundering, and generally shady practices with KYC procedures. They’ll ask for proof of address, a photo of your ID card, and a picture of your debit/credit card if applicable. You can be 100% sure that your personal details are protected.

Safest Payment & Withdrawal Options

When it comes to your financial security, some deposit and withdrawal options are better than others. For example, if your bank prohibits online gambling transactions, you’d be wise to bet using an e-wallet or cryptocurrency. Additionally, e-wallet/crypto payouts are usually fee-free!

Bitcoin/Bitcoin Cash

Skrill/Neteller/Skrill 1-Tap

VISA/MasterCard/AMEX

Bank transfer or Trustly

Apple Pay and PayPal

Ethereum and USDT

LTC, DOGE, EcoPayz

Guide to the Safest Online Casinos Canada - FAQ

Is it Safe to Play Online Casino Games in Canada?

Well, it depends. As long as you use the safest online casinos that we listed today, you are good to go. But please keep in mind that there are some online casinos that are not as safe as the others and are better to be avoided.

Is It OK To Play Online Casino Games in Canada?

Yes, it’s OK to play online casino games in Canada. It’s legal to gamble online in Canada with any casino site that maintains a valid operating license.

For your protection, our experts only endorse gambling sites that are regulated by the MGA, UK Gambling Commission, or Curacao Gaming Authority.

What Are the Most Secure Online Casinos in Canada?

After careful consideration, we found these to be the top 5 safest online casinos in Canada today:

Jackpot City

NeoSpin

Spin Casino

Jokersino

PlayOJO

How Do I Find the Safest Canadian Online Casinos?

First, you should take a look at the history of casinos. If they’ve been around for a long time, make sure to look up their licensing history and try and look for any possible issues they might have had with casino players previously.

Playing Games at the Most Trusted Online Casino Sites in Canada – Tips & Strategies

If you’re new to betting online, consider our tips and tricks to make the most of your gambling experience. We’ve outlined five easy ways to boost your profits and win big more frequently!

Check Payout Percentages: While our top picks feature an average of 96% RTP or higher, each game has its own payout percentage. For the best possible results, we’d suggest playing slots with a 96% RTP or better. The only real exception applies to progressive jackpot hunters.

Move Around the Casino: If one game isn’t hitting the way you’d like, don’t be afraid to pack your bags and “move” to another sector of the casino. Virtual games use a random number generator to determine wins, and some titles only deliver payouts at certain times of the day.

Claim Welcome Bonuses: Don’t spend all your own cash playing online casino games. When used correctly, a generous welcome bonus can make or break your next wager. Use the free bets and free spins you’re given to play more games and up your bets.

Budget Your Bankroll: Sometimes, it’s not a good idea to throw all caution (and money) to the wind in hopes of taking home a fat stack of cash. You should aim to budget your bankroll, make each bet count, and stretch every dollar. Even smaller lucky wagers can result in larger prizes.

Have a Strategy In Mind: Blackjack & poker players should research basic strategies, that can enhance their bets and result in more frequent wins.

Steps to Sign Up at the Safest Online Canadian Casinos

It’s easy to get started at safe online casinos in Canada. Here’s how to get started with Jackpot City, though the steps are generally applicable to many of Canada's safest online casinos.

Step 1: Choose Your Casino

Browse our list of the safest Canadian online casinos

We recommend Jackpot City

Feel free to sign up for several of our top picks

Step 2: Begin Account Registration

Click the yellow "Sign Up" button on Jackpot City's homepage

Fill out the registration form with your details

Confirm you're of legal gambling age

Step 3: Validate Your Email

Open your email inbox and find the verification email from Jackpot City

Click the enclosed link to activate your account

Step 4: Deposit & Claim Bonus

Go to the "Cashier" section

Choose your preferred deposit method

Follow the prompts to add funds to your account

Opt-in for Jackpot City's welcome bonus if desired

Step 5: Start Playing

Explore Jackpot City's vast game library

Pick a game that catches your eye

Click "Play" to begin your gaming adventure!

So, What Are the Safest Online Casinos for Canadian Players?

It was quite a journey, wasn’t it?

After extensive research and detailed analysis, we found Jackpot City to be the best overall option for the safest gaming experience in Canada. But there are many others that are definitely worth your time and attention, so make sure to take one more look at our top picks if you have a hard time deciding which one to use.

At the end of the day, please always remember to gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun.

Responsible Gambling

For players in Canada, the safest online casinos prioritize responsible gambling by offering a suite of tools designed to promote safer gaming. These platforms allow users to set spending limits, ensuring they don't go beyond their budget.

Another valuable feature is the time-out option, which helps players manage the time they spend gaming by offering periodic reminders or breaks.

Those needing a more extended hiatus can use the self-exclusion feature, locking their account for a set period.

Lastly, dedicated customer support teams at these casinos are always ready to assist with setting up these tools or addressing any responsible gambling concerns. It's essential to remember that gambling should always be for entertainment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: