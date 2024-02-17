BeenVerified Review 2024 – Pros, Cons, & Pricing Reviewed

Curious about the ins and outs of BeenVerified? Wondering if it's a worthwhile investment? Look no further! In this comprehensive review, we'll delve into the features, pricing, and overall value of BeenVerified to help you make an informed decision.
Whether you're conducting background checks on potential hires, uncovering the truth about a scammer, or simply reconnecting with old acquaintances, this review has got you covered.
What Is BeenVerified?
Initially, search engines dedicated to background checks were merely intriguing side projects. However, they have now transformed into powerful resources for discovering previously undisclosed information.
is a website that enables individuals to conduct searches for public records. As a result, the availability of BeenVerified reviews has become widespread.
This particular site boasts an extensive collection of over one billion records. Consequently, users can access a wealth of information ranging from contact details and criminal histories to recruitment records and social media profiles.
Individuals in need of background checks, those attempting to reconnect with long-lost family members, and companies seeking to verify the integrity of potential partners have all encountered positive BeenVerified reviews highlighting its reliability and user-friendly interface.
The feedback regarding BeenVerified reviews has been overwhelmingly favorable. This recognition has propelled it into becoming one of the premier online sources for conducting comprehensive background checks. With various useful tools at its disposal, including its renowned feature, BeenVerified caters effectively to diverse needs and requirements.
Is BeenVerified Legit?
It’s important to check the effectiveness of BeenVerified before investing in it. You may be questioning if the platform can actually provide immediate access to astonishing data about anyone. Considering this, it’s only reasonable to examine this assertion thoroughly.
We have no hesitation in affirming that BeenVerified meets its objectives, as demonstrated by its positive ratings. In this assessment, we will explore what a BeenVerified report contains, how it functions, and if it can locate information that cannot be easily found on internet search engines such as Google.
Continue reading this article to gain more knowledge about this authentic service.
What Can You Do With It?
is a site that allows people to access a large selection of data concerning individuals, including contact information, former places of residence, criminal and traffic records, social media profiles, professional and academic credentials, and more.
People can also read BeenVerified reviews to get more information.
This information can be used to locate old acquaintances or investigate potential business partners. Additionally, BeenVerified grants people the opportunity to monitor and control their own online identity.
To sum it up, BeenVerified reviews provide many resources to help people make informed decisions.
BeenVerified Features?
BeenVerified reviews show that it helps people track down contacts across the US by collating data from open information sources. You can initiate a search by submitting a name, address, telephone number, email address, social media ID, username, or vehicle ID number (VIN).
Once you enter the data, the website will provide a list of potential matches, each of which can be clicked on to view a comprehensive report. This report includes data from multiple sources, such as house deeds, criminal and traffic records, and social media accounts.
BeenVerified reviews suggest that it’s an excellent people finder. Still, it may not contain as much information as other services regarding criminal and traffic records and permits to carry firearms.
The following are some of the main features of BeenVerified:
People Search
VIN Number Search
Saved History
Multi-Device Accessibility
Unclaimed Money Search
BeenVerified reviews indicate that it stands apart from other services due to its unclaimed property search feature. You can check if any state has any unclaimed money or assets registered in your name by searching.
BeenVerified reviews show that this is a great bonus for those with an account, although most states provide a similar search option for free.
How Does BeenVerified Work?
BeenVerified reviews indicate that this service provides an efficient service to its consumers so they don't have to spend their own time and energy doing long searches and making long trips to various data repositories.
This service collects information from a varied selection of public sources.
The public now has more convenient access to a wide range of data that has previously been spread out among multiple government entities and record repositories with the help of BeenVerified reviews.
BeenVerified reviews show that even though their background reports are fairly comprehensive, all the information they provide is obtained from public sources. The data BeenVerified utilizes is collected from an extensive range of public sources, including:
Companies that build dossiers on individuals
Banking institutions, credit unions, and other monetary organizations
Data from the FBI and nearby police departments
Outcomes from the U.S. Census Bureau
Various governmental archiving systems (national, state, and local)
Court documents
Online accounts for social media sites
Enterprise-related details, such as addresses for mailing and titles of ownership
Pros and Cons
Pros
If you’re displeased with the results of your BeenVerified report, you can request a full reimbursement
Thorough results can be obtained when searching for a particular person
Staff members who are willing to assist
A straightforward approach to invoicing
Gives users the ability to investigate and search for people's social media handles
An inquiry into articles that have been misplaced or discovered
Multiple types of information sources
This service allows for a more thorough search into someone's background
The BeenVerified app is an outstanding software program for phones and tablets
Each person is allowed to carry out 100 searches into someone's past in a single month
There are many advantages to joining the group
If the BeenVerified cost is paid for the initial three months in advance, a discounted rate is applicable
Cons
The knowledge found using a search engine is not always dependable
Terminating a subscription is a challenging task
At times, there are very long delays in getting search results
It’s not possible to buy even one report
There is no free trial available
Since it’s not a customer reporting agency, the Fair Credit Reporting Act does not allow its use for screening candidates or current staff
If members fail to end their subscriptions prior to the commencement of the next month, their memberships will be renewed automatically
BeenVerified Cost
BeenVerified offers two levels of membership, each with different subscription lengths, but the same BeenVerified cost for the number of searches provided each month.
The fee for a single month's subscription is $26.89
The expense for a three-month period of membership is a mere
BeenVerified offers the same advantages in either option, but those who sign up for a three-month period will get a 35% discount. The BeenVerified cost for the 3-month membership is $52.44, compared with a monthly fee of $26.89.
The BeenVerified cost is $26.89 per week, but you can take a free one-week trial for $1. After the trial period, your credit card will be charged $26.89 until you stop the subscription.
Customer Support
When a customer connects with BeenVerified, they’re welcomed by a staff of individuals who promptly react to their inquiries.
The firm's toll-free client care number is reachable for 17.5 hours every day, seven days a week, and the representatives who answer it are fast to answer and completely inspect any issues that customers have raised either through the site or using email addresses.
BeenVerified Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?
To gain a better understanding of the BeenVerified service, we looked at BeenVerified reviews to show what real people thought after their own experiences with the service.
By doing so, we were able to ascertain if BeenVerified is a trustworthy company that fulfills its obligations.
BeenVerified reviews show that, upon receiving 316 reviews from authentic customers, the product was given an average rating of 2.89 stars. This indicates that the majority of purchasers are not content with their acquisitions.
BeenVerified reviews indicate that customers often express dissatisfaction with the BeenVerified cost associated with processing credit card transactions, the glitches they experience during the free-day trial period, and the difficulty of obtaining criminal and traffic records quickly.
Alternatives to BeenVerified
PeopleLooker
is a web-based platform that makes it possible to search for people. It gives view to contact details and profiles on different social media sites.
A reverse phone lookup can be done to determine the identity of the person associated with an unfamiliar phone number.
This site is designed to be conveniently used by anyone, and it has a mobile application to make it even easier to find what you're looking for. PeopleLooker does require payment for its services, and new users may find the variety of subscription options confusing.
TruthFinder
is a system for finding information about people by examining public records and documents, which can all be viewed online.
It’s possible to search through a broad selection of public records by supplying a name, phone number, email address, or street address. This can reveal contact details, criminal and traffic records, and details about property ownership.
TruthFinder has a feature that permits users to run queries on a phone number to identify the owner of the number.
TruthFinder is quite effortless to operate and has an application for mobile devices that enables users to view their research results while they’re on the go. Nonetheless, just like other similar services, this one also has a cost.
TruthFinder does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the TruthFinder site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Intelius
If you’re looking for a dependable service to examine a person's past, this is a great option to contemplate. This source has abundant information, ranging from contact information to criminal and traffic records of property documents to job records.
allows users to obtain a comprehensive report on someone's past by conducting a background check.
Additionally, Intelius provides a reverse phone search service and a mobile application to allow users to view the search results while they’re out and about.
People need to be aware that Intelius is not a no-cost service and that there have been complaints about the correctness of the information given by the site.
Intelius does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the Intelius site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service
Enlisting the help of a reliable , such as BeenVerified, has a lot of advantages.
Before, it was difficult and expensive to look into somebody's criminal history or the history of a long-lost relative. And it’s difficult to deny the advantages of having information within reach through BeenVerified reviews.
BeenVerified provides a service to look into the past of not just yourself but also your family members and a new acquaintance. With a straightforward internet search, you can discover someone's home and cell phone numbers, and also potentially their relatives' names.
Many companies present the option of allowing them to view your personal data, as it’s quite possible to find out details about you through sources that are open to the public, like background verification services. Performing opt-out status tests can be exceedingly difficult.
This could be a positive thing for you, as some organizations provide their personnel with the ability to modify their online profiles whenever they go through a reputation management gateway.
BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions
Is BeenVerified Free?
BeenVerified is a subscription-based platform that offers a centralized collection of resources and data points to users. Its advanced capabilities can help to acquire dependable information quickly, and its BeenVerified cost makes it accessible to many.
Searching through BeenVerified is free, but to view the entire source, one must pay for a monthly subscription plan on BeenVerified.
Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?
BeenVerified reviews reveal that no data has been stolen or accessed without authorization, even though various examinations have indicated discrepancies in reports and criminal and traffic records that did not fit the subject's profile.
Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?
Information provided on BeenVerified is confidential, and the individuals who have been checked will remain unaware of the search.
Is BeenVerified Legal?
BeenVerified advertises the use of privacy-oriented public record checks. Still, it cannot be used to vet prospective tenants or employees as per the Fair Credit Reporting Act due to it not being a consumer reporting agency.
Final Thoughts on BeenVerified
BeenVerified offers a range of search capabilities, making it a highly effective tool for finding people. What sets it apart from other websites is its ability to initiate searches using either a VIN or a social media identifier.
To view the search results, you'll need to purchase a premium membership and pay the associated cost. Unfortunately, by doing so, it's easier to determine what exactly is included in the subscription beforehand.
