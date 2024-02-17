BeenVerified Review 2024 – Pros, Cons, & Pricing Reviewed

If you’re looking for a dependable service to examine a person's past, this is a great option to contemplate. This source has abundant information, ranging from contact information to criminal and traffic records of property documents to job records.

Intelius allows users to obtain a comprehensive report on someone's past by conducting a background check.

Additionally, Intelius provides a reverse phone search service and a mobile application to allow users to view the search results while they’re out and about.

People need to be aware that Intelius is not a no-cost service and that there have been complaints about the correctness of the information given by the site.

Intelius does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the Intelius site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Enlisting the help of a reliable background check service , such as BeenVerified, has a lot of advantages.

Before, it was difficult and expensive to look into somebody's criminal history or the history of a long-lost relative. And it’s difficult to deny the advantages of having information within reach through BeenVerified reviews.

BeenVerified provides a service to look into the past of not just yourself but also your family members and a new acquaintance. With a straightforward internet search, you can discover someone's home and cell phone numbers, and also potentially their relatives' names.

Many companies present the option of allowing them to view your personal data, as it’s quite possible to find out details about you through sources that are open to the public, like background verification services. Performing opt-out status tests can be exceedingly difficult.

This could be a positive thing for you, as some organizations provide their personnel with the ability to modify their online profiles whenever they go through a reputation management gateway.

BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

BeenVerified is a subscription-based platform that offers a centralized collection of resources and data points to users. Its advanced capabilities can help to acquire dependable information quickly, and its BeenVerified cost makes it accessible to many.

Searching through BeenVerified is free, but to view the entire source, one must pay for a monthly subscription plan on BeenVerified.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

BeenVerified reviews reveal that no data has been stolen or accessed without authorization, even though various examinations have indicated discrepancies in reports and criminal and traffic records that did not fit the subject's profile.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?

Information provided on BeenVerified is confidential, and the individuals who have been checked will remain unaware of the search.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

BeenVerified advertises the use of privacy-oriented public record checks. Still, it cannot be used to vet prospective tenants or employees as per the Fair Credit Reporting Act due to it not being a consumer reporting agency.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers a range of search capabilities, making it a highly effective tool for finding people. What sets it apart from other websites is its ability to initiate searches using either a VIN or a social media identifier.

To view the search results, you'll need to purchase a premium membership and pay the associated cost. Unfortunately, by doing so, it's easier to determine what exactly is included in the subscription beforehand.

