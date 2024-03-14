Top 7 Reverse Address Lookup Sites For Online Address Search

Finding the best reverse address lookup and online address search may seem daunting. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to determine which ones are reliable and will provide the desired results.
Fortunately, we have undertaken the necessary research for you. We have compiled a list of our preferred search services known for their speed, convenience, and accuracy. One such service is . Each option offers unique advantages, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your needs.
By inputting street addresses into these platforms, valuable information about individuals and properties can be uncovered. Additionally, they provide access to real estate records, details about the surrounding neighborhood, and any criminal and traffic records associated with a specific address.
Best Reverse Address Lookup & Online Address Search Services
– Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
– Best for Quick Results
– Reverse Address Lookup for Personal Data
– Best Reverse Address Lookup for Detailed Searches
– Best for Online Address Search on Mobiles
– Best for Value
– Best for Ease of Use
1. BeenVerified – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
Pros:
Customer service that pays attention to the details
When you search for a person, you get detailed reports as the results
Good apps for mobile devices
You may take advantage of several advantages as a subscriber
Simple way to figure out how much something costs
Cons:
There’s no way to buy just one report
You can't even try it out for free
Sometimes it takes a long time to get search results
It's hard to get out of a contract
Not every search engine can provide reliable results
address lookup is an excellent way to gain insight into a certain place. When users enter an address into the search bar, they can access a lot of data about the location, including the contact info of the property owner, estimated market value, and sales and ownership history.
The tool can provide information about the community, such as crime stats, local schools, and nearby restaurants and stores.
BeenVerified Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
Individuals who wish to access the website's reports are required to subscribe to one of two membership plans, a one-month plan for $26.89/month or a three-month plan for $17.48/month (a 35% discount). Regardless of the plan, members can generate unlimited reports using any of the seven search options and membership plans provided by BeenVerified.
BeenVerified Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5
No matter the level of technical knowledge someone has, BeenVerified's Reverse Address Search can be used by anyone due to its straightforward interface. This platform is designed so that users can quickly and effortlessly gain the required information.
BeenVerified Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
BeenVerified takes pride in the reliability of its online sources and address verification services. The most up-to-date information is used alongside sophisticated algorithms to ensure the platform's user base gets only the most pertinent and latest information. Aside from the automated verifications, BeenVerified also uses a team of human researchers to double-check all the data before it’s made available to the public.
BeenVerified Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
Most people have given BeenVerified's web-based address locator positive reviews. They have commented that it’s dependable, comprehensive, and simple. However, those requiring occasional access have said that the subscription options are too costly.
Overall Score of the BeenVerified Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5
2. – Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Quick Results
Pros:
For background check companies, they’re very open
Customer service that pays attention to the details
Good apps for mobile devices
People searches can provide detailed reports
Simple way to figure out how much something costs
When you join, you may take advantage of several perks
Cons:
Sometimes it takes a long time to get search results
Not every search engine can provide reliable results
You can't even try it out for free
PeopleLooker offers an excellent reverse address lookup tool, which allows users to discover who the present and past occupants of a specified address are, as well as who owns the property.
This reverse address lookup tool provided by PeopleLooker enables people to investigate a certain location, disclosing information about the owner of the property, the sales records, and the estimated value.
PeopleLooker Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker offers two different pricing plans to suit different needs and preferences. The first option is a monthly plan that’s priced at $18.28 per month. The second is a three-month membership that costs $14.62 monthly, with payment for the entire period due in one lump sum. For those who are unsure about the service, PeopleLooker provides a five-day trial for $1.
PeopleLooker Reverse Address Lookup Tool User-friendliness: 4.9/5
Even those who aren’t very tech-fluent will have no difficulty navigating PeopleLooker's Reverse Address Lookup tool due to its efficient design and intuitive interface. The searches will provide clear results because of the neat layout.
PeopleLooker Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker places a major focus on providing its customers with the most dependable details through its online address search tools. To ensure reliability, the platform uses sophisticated algorithms and a multitude of data sources. A squad of experienced investigators is used to go over all data multiple times to guarantee its trustworthiness.
PeopleLooker Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
Customers have given PeopleLooker's online address lookup services positive feedback, praising the platform's ease of use and the detail in the search results. Although a few have noted minor inaccuracies, most users have had an excellent experience. PeopleLooker has a helpful customer service team available to help with any queries or issues.
Overall Score of the PeopleLooker Reverse Address Lookup Tool: 4.9/5
3. - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search for Personal Data
Pros:
There’s sensitive information in the reports
Provides the ability to monitor the dark web
Members who pay can search as much as they want
Cons:
No searches can be done for free
The most expensive option among the alternatives
If you want to read the report online, you'll have to pay extra
TruthFinder is an effective tool for researching people and reverse address lookups, providing comprehensive reports with lots of relevant data. In today's digital age, a comprehensive background check may involve looking through social media.
TruthFinder also offers a reliable search of the deep web. It’s more costly than other options. However, it generates more detailed results than those other solutions.
Rest assured that your information will be secure despite our exploration of the dark web. Although the TruthFinder service is pricier, it’s a worthwhile investment due to its superior output quality.
TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Tool Search Price: 4.7/5
Although this service is more expensive than other services, it’s the most dependable way of obtaining a comprehensive background check. People frequently deem it to be worth the cost due to the vast amount of information that it provides.
A one-month access to unlimited searches is priced at $28.05 per month. However, you can pay $46.56 to get two months of access for the same cost.
TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.8/5
If you’re searching for relevancy, TruthFinder is simple to use. It’s uncomplicated to pinpoint particular information and reach your desired results. There’s a customer service hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to offer support for any problems you’re having.
TruthFinder Best Online Address Search Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
With TruthFinder, you may access a wide range of information based on the keywords and data you supply. It’s possible to discover someone's whereabouts, reunite with an old pal, or gain additional knowledge about them to speed up getting acquainted.
The dark web monitoring add-on is a great way to shield yourself against identity theft. It’s possible to uncover an individual's criminal and traffic records, as well as their social media and dating profiles, plus educational history.
This is beneficial when verifying the authenticity of a web-based vendor you might transact with, tracing a long-lost family member, or doing a background check on a potential date.
TruthFinder Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.7/5
TruthFinder has garnered an abundance of positive comments from its customers. It offers prompt and appropriate accounts.
Overall Score of the TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search: 4.8/5
4. - Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search
Pros:
The pricing is fair
Records make it possible to do a full search
It doesn't take much work to get the information out of a report
Cons:
Service problems have been brought up by several customers
The site makes prices difficult
Intelius is now offering a reverse address lookup service to provide better service to its customers. This service is accessible for all United States users and can identify the owner of a certain piece of property.
The report generated by the search includes information about the owner, the property's estimated and past worth, its location and vicinity, and other relevant real estate data. Intelius also offers reverse phone number search options and membership plans, as discussed in their review.
Subscribers can pay a bi-monthly membership fee of $21.13 per month, billed $46.56 every two months.
Intelius Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
BeenVerified's Reverse Address Lookup tool is so user-friendly that anyone can use it, regardless of technological proficiency. Its ergonomic and organized design makes it straightforward to attain the desired information.
Intelius Reverse Address Tool Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5
The website has a straightforward design and layout that makes it simple, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy or experienced in searching for information. Finding the data you need is simple and quick.
Intelius Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
BeenVerified's online sources and address verification instruments have earned them much recognition for their dependability and correctness.
The platform exploits various data sources and sophisticated algorithms to guarantee that the information shown to customers is current.
The company also has a team of committed researchers who verify and appraise the data to ensure that users can rely on the information provided by the website.
Intelius Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
People have had faith in Intelius since 2003, when the company first began offering background checks. Over the years, they have broadened their services to include address searches. Despite their high marks, customers may experience some delays when receiving assistance.
Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5 - Read our Intelius review
5. - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search on Mobile
Pros:
Data gathered from social media platforms
The design is simple
The app for your mobile device is simple to use
Cons:
Costs more than the average in the market
Downloading the reports costs extra.
Making reports takes more time than it used to
Instant Checkmate is one of the preeminent online address search platforms available right now, offering comprehensive reports with useful data. People usually find the worth of this service compensates for the hefty fee they need to pay.
You can surely have immediate access to the outcomes, but the time required to arrange and download the details can differ depending on the report. People have expressed discontent with the frequent pop-ups and advertisements that plague their view before they can finally view the report.
Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Price: 4.5/5
You can generate an unlimited number of reports from the platform for the cost of a one-month subscription, which is $35.12. For the 3-month plan, the monthly subscription fee of $28.09 per month, billed at $84.28 every three months.
Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Tool User-Friendliness: 4.7/5
Instant Checkmate's search function is user-friendly and organized. You can also use the mobile application to perform searches wherever you are.
Instant Checkmate Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.8/5
With the use of Instant Checkmate, you may rapidly check an address and identify the owner. This technique may teach more about someone's residence, the local population, or to look for a family member who has gone missing.
Instant Checkmate provides additional background checks besides address verification, such as monitoring social media, looking up criminal and traffic records, and tracking down convicts.
Instant Checkmate Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.5/5
People appear to be content with the finished product. There have been complaints about the time it takes for a query to be completed and the limited number of results it produces. If you're searching for a comprehensive report, this won't be such an issue for you.
Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Best Reverse Address Lookup: 4.6/5
6. - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search for Value
Pros:
Exceptional focus on every customer
We can see profiles on social media sites
Very reasonably priced
Cons:
There are no statistics available on crime
Several of the results are wrong
Only available in the USA
Spokeo offers a dependable online search platform that can conduct reverse address look-ups and other address searches. It scours a vast amount of data to give users the most up-to-date information. For a low cost, customers can gain access to the service. However, only U.S. addresses are accepted.
Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5
Spokeo is an excellent service that’s absolutely worth the expenditure. When one opts for a three-month subscription, the monthly rate reduces from $19.95 to $14.95.
Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup Tool User-Friendliness: 4.5/5
Users haven’t provided any criticism regarding the practicality of Spokeo's interface. The design of the interface is straightforward to use.
Spokeo Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5
You can use Spokeo's reverse lookup function to obtain public information and contact details of a particular home's owner. Investigating a person's social media, criminal and traffic records, accounts, and past locations is possible. However, there have been many grievances that the information isn’t precise or current.
Spokeo Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.4/5
Spokeo is one of the finest websites for conducting a reverse address lookup or finding the person who is associated with a certain address. It’s said that the responses to user questions and problems are quick.
Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search: 4.⅘
7. US Search - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use
Pros:
You'll find it to be really useful as a user
Provides solid support over the long term
If you want to, you can look at profiles on different social networking sites
Cons:
Reports these days aren't as thorough as they used to be
We restrict our services to searches performed inside the United States
It has been found that there were a number of mistakes
US Search is one company that has been functioning since 1993, making it one of the most reliable and long-standing online reverse address lookup tool services. Various customers have voiced their positive experiences with pinpointing lost friends or family members and discovering new abodes.
This is the spot for you if you want to get to the bottom of potential issues. This website doesn’t contain criminal and traffic records or driving history details in its reports, which makes them less extensive than other comparable services.
US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5
US Search gives a set of library research techniques. Subscribing to this service costs $19.86 per month.
US Search Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.5/5
The design of the search feature is straightforward. People appreciate the simple interface and the swiftness of locating the desired items.
US Search Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5
US Search offers a comprehensive service, with access to billions of records. When an address is provided, they can provide a wide range of information related to that location, such as its history, property records, and associated contacts.
They can also search for public details regarding an individual's associated social media & dating profiles and prior job positions.
US Search Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4/5
For over two and a half decades, US Search has become renowned for its dependable sources when searching for public records. Although some minor difficulties may occur, most customers are pleased with the outcomes they find when looking for places within the US.
Overall Score of the US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.⅗
How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites
For dependable outcomes, it's essential to select a reliable reverse address search service that’s owned by an appropriate entity. Using these criteria enabled us to reduce the choices to a few top-rated sites.
User-friendliness
Revised findings
Pricing
Expertise
Validity
Tools for looking things up
Sustaining happy and helpful relationships with customers
Data Results
Brand image
When selecting a service, it’s vital to pick one with a positive standing and can meet your data requirements. You may obtain more data than is necessary to verify an address from several websites.
Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
Questions that are regularly asked of reverse address lookup and other web address search services have been collected and made into a frequently asked questions (FAQ) guide. This list will provide you with the data necessary for selecting a service suitable for your requirements.
What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?
If you want to gain knowledge about a property or its owner, a good way is to type the location into a search engine. This is a popular way of finding the same information using an online address search. This search is typically used for official reasons such as confirming an address or establishing residency.
If you need to pinpoint a person in a certain area, you may use a service that does address lookups. Depending on what you’re searching for in a home, the range of data available in public records may differ.
By gathering data from multiple sources, this service will help you save a lot of time and effort. This service will allow you to avoid the hassle of reviewing numerous records to find relevant, current, and comprehensive data.
A reverse search by address service can access specific details about a person or property. Certain regulations control how the protected personal information from these sites can be used. Most of these websites are straightforward about the data they gather and how it will be used. For instance, one couldn’t use it to judge.
Are the Results Reliable?
With the abundance of digital resources and public record sources, it’s not difficult to identify the address. However, they may contain outdated or incorrect information, so using them cautiously is essential.
The most reliable info can be found by using the best reverse address lookup services. These are more comprehensive for single-family residences and may not have much detail on multi-unit buildings. Examples of missing information may include contact numbers for offices and apartments, which could lead to inaccurate results.
To get a more comprehensive idea of the address, instead of looking for the specific office or individual, try searching for the address of the entire building.
It’s essential to verify the address before moving forward with your inquiry. Ensuring the address given is reliable before investing your time or money is beneficial.
How to Look up an Address
For the most precise outcomes, the most reliable online and proprietor-based opposite address search services will demand payment. There are choices offered at no cost. However, it takes significant effort to identify them and ascertain that they can be trusted. Users can pay per search or for an ongoing subscription to the service.
A paid proprietor search by address gives premium results. The can access many records, such as the owner's details, property details, educational and work history, criminal and traffic records, and even census data.
If you decide on a premium search, you'll get more thorough results since more records will be indexed. While the data is available to the public, it isn't effortlessly located using normal search engines.
In order to conduct comprehensive research, select a website and input its URL into the query box. Prior to investing in a reverse address lookup program, it’s essential to check if a subscription is required. Opting for a package of multiple address searches may benefit both time and money.
What Information Can I Find By Conducting a Search?
Acquiring and deciphering information is made much simpler with a reverse address lookup, an outstanding resource. The report is structured in an orderly fashion.
Address Verification: Individuals often may confirm an address for various reasons. This could be to identify the correct school district for a child, qualify for tax deductions, get housing deals, or gain entry to certain social institutions.
Contact Information: Contact details are one of the most helpful outcomes when you perform an owner lookup address search. You can use this information to reconnect with a distant relative, friend, or ex-coworker.
Real Estate Records: The property's official real estate records include the names of past owners and the dates when the property was sold. The public has access to the property's estimated value.
Criminal and Traffic Records: If you’re conducting thorough searches, you may discover information about any criminal activity associated with the property you’re researching. This could include data about drug use or previous criminal activity. It’s possible that the market price of the property could decrease if it has a bad criminal and traffic record. Therefore, ensure you have all the relevant information about the property before purchasing it.
Neighborhood Information: Many people searching for a house find that examining the characteristics of the neighborhood by doing a reverse lookup of the address is beneficial. It’s possible to observe how attributes of the people residing in an area, including age and politics, combined with census information, have impacted the region's development. You can quickly decide if the neighborhood is ideal for you based on how it aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.
You can quickly find the owner's name and address using a reverse search or an address lookup service. Finding the information you need is simple, and you can trust that what you uncover is reliable.
What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?
The fees for address lookup services can depend on the website and the information requested. Some vendors require you to become a member or subscribe to use their source, while others offer the choice of paying for a single checkup.
Knowing what you want from a residence is advised before you start hunting for one. If you plan to do many searches monthly, a subscription is recommended. The usual monthly cost for unrestricted usage is $20-$35, and you may save money by purchasing a longer package.
Before signing up for a subscription, read the terms of use and the fine print to ensure no hidden costs. You might need to pay a little more to download a file, but usually, using the website or app is free.
How Do I Select the Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search for My Needs?
In determining which reverse address lookup would work best for you, the initial step is to evaluate your requirements. Depending on the range and frequency of your searches, a subscription could be more economical than a one-time purchase.
Do you need to know the home's current market value, its previous owners with an address lookup, and the area it’s situated in? This information can be accessed through an online search.
If you want to give your users the best possible experience while on your website, opt for a platform with an uncomplicated layout and straightforward navigation. This will save time and ensure that the interface isn't cluttered with unnecessary information. If the users are always on the go, using a mobile app is recommended.
To get an idea of how good the service is, it’s wise to look at the reviews left by current and former customers. If you come across any difficulties, it’s recommended to look up the reviews of other customers to understand the quality of the material and customer service.
When looking for specific details, you can find a lot about someone or their property just by using their address. To get a detailed picture, it’s better to use a background check service that specializes in this.
To find a reliable and experienced owner, it’s important to use an owner-by-address search tool. Although it’s not possible to completely avoid mistakes or outdated data, you can reduce them by using this tool.
Comparison of the Top 7 Best Reverse Owners by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites
BeenVerified
Monthly price: $26.89
Results almost immediately: Yes
BBB accreditation grade: A+
PeopleLooker
Monthly price: $18.28
Near-instantaneous Results: No
BBB accreditation grade: A
Intelius
Monthly price: $22.86
Near-instantaneous Results: Yes
BBB accreditation grade: A
TruthFinder
Monthly price: $28.05
Near-instantaneous Results: Yes
BBB accreditation grade: A+
Instant Checkmate
Monthly price: $35.12
Near-instantaneous Results: No
BBB accreditation grade: A+
Spokeo
Monthly price: $19.95
Near-instantaneous Results: Yes
BBB accreditation grade: A
US Search
Monthly price: $19.86
Near-instantaneous Results: Yes
Rating from the Better Business Bureau: Unknown
Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site
When it comes to finding information about properties and individuals, the most reliable services are reverse address lookup and online address lookup. These services provide crucial details that are detailed and up-to-date. Whether you need to reach out to a friend or family member, these services can assist you.
Furthermore, an address search can offer valuable insights into the property and neighborhood in question. While there are several options available, BeenVerified remains the top choice due to its unique advantages and strengths.
With BeenVerified, you gain access to unlimited searches at an affordable monthly price. This means that you can easily retrieve comprehensive details for any given address. Moreover, if you wish to gather more information about a particular individual, this service allows you to expand your search results and delve deeper into their personal background.
