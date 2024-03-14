Top 7 Reverse Address Lookup Sites For Online Address Search

Pros:

You'll find it to be really useful as a user

Provides solid support over the long term

If you want to, you can look at profiles on different social networking sites

Cons:

Reports these days aren't as thorough as they used to be

We restrict our services to searches performed inside the United States

It has been found that there were a number of mistakes

US Search is one company that has been functioning since 1993, making it one of the most reliable and long-standing online reverse address lookup tool services. Various customers have voiced their positive experiences with pinpointing lost friends or family members and discovering new abodes.

This is the spot for you if you want to get to the bottom of potential issues. This website doesn’t contain criminal and traffic records or driving history details in its reports, which makes them less extensive than other comparable services.

US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

US Search gives a set of library research techniques. Subscribing to this service costs $19.86 per month.

US Search Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.5/5

The design of the search feature is straightforward. People appreciate the simple interface and the swiftness of locating the desired items.

US Search Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5

US Search offers a comprehensive service, with access to billions of records. When an address is provided, they can provide a wide range of information related to that location, such as its history, property records, and associated contacts.

They can also search for public details regarding an individual's associated social media & dating profiles and prior job positions.

US Search Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4/5

For over two and a half decades, US Search has become renowned for its dependable sources when searching for public records. Although some minor difficulties may occur, most customers are pleased with the outcomes they find when looking for places within the US.

Overall Score of the US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.⅗

DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Honorable Mentions

InfoTracer

PublicSeek

BeenVerified

InfoMart

Backgroundchecks.com

How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites

For dependable outcomes, it's essential to select a reliable reverse address search service that’s owned by an appropriate entity. Using these criteria enabled us to reduce the choices to a few top-rated sites.

User-friendliness

Revised findings

Pricing

Expertise

Validity

Tools for looking things up

Sustaining happy and helpful relationships with customers

Data Results

Brand image

When selecting a service, it’s vital to pick one with a positive standing and can meet your data requirements. You may obtain more data than is necessary to verify an address from several websites.

Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Questions that are regularly asked of reverse address lookup and other web address search services have been collected and made into a frequently asked questions (FAQ) guide. This list will provide you with the data necessary for selecting a service suitable for your requirements.

What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?

If you want to gain knowledge about a property or its owner, a good way is to type the location into a search engine. This is a popular way of finding the same information using an online address search. This search is typically used for official reasons such as confirming an address or establishing residency.

If you need to pinpoint a person in a certain area, you may use a service that does address lookups. Depending on what you’re searching for in a home, the range of data available in public records may differ.

By gathering data from multiple sources, this service will help you save a lot of time and effort. This service will allow you to avoid the hassle of reviewing numerous records to find relevant, current, and comprehensive data.

A reverse search by address service can access specific details about a person or property. Certain regulations control how the protected personal information from these sites can be used. Most of these websites are straightforward about the data they gather and how it will be used. For instance, one couldn’t use it to judge.

Are the Results Reliable?

With the abundance of digital resources and public record sources, it’s not difficult to identify the address. However, they may contain outdated or incorrect information, so using them cautiously is essential.

The most reliable info can be found by using the best reverse address lookup services. These are more comprehensive for single-family residences and may not have much detail on multi-unit buildings. Examples of missing information may include contact numbers for offices and apartments, which could lead to inaccurate results.

To get a more comprehensive idea of the address, instead of looking for the specific office or individual, try searching for the address of the entire building.

It’s essential to verify the address before moving forward with your inquiry. Ensuring the address given is reliable before investing your time or money is beneficial.

How to Look up an Address

For the most precise outcomes, the most reliable online and proprietor-based opposite address search services will demand payment. There are choices offered at no cost. However, it takes significant effort to identify them and ascertain that they can be trusted. Users can pay per search or for an ongoing subscription to the service.

A paid proprietor search by address gives premium results. The top background check services can access many records, such as the owner's details, property details, educational and work history, criminal and traffic records, and even census data.

If you decide on a premium search, you'll get more thorough results since more records will be indexed. While the data is available to the public, it isn't effortlessly located using normal search engines.

In order to conduct comprehensive research, select a website and input its URL into the query box. Prior to investing in a reverse address lookup program, it’s essential to check if a subscription is required. Opting for a package of multiple address searches may benefit both time and money.

What Information Can I Find By Conducting a Search?

Acquiring and deciphering information is made much simpler with a reverse address lookup, an outstanding resource. The report is structured in an orderly fashion.

Address Verification: Individuals often may confirm an address for various reasons. This could be to identify the correct school district for a child, qualify for tax deductions, get housing deals, or gain entry to certain social institutions.

Contact Information : Contact details are one of the most helpful outcomes when you perform an owner lookup address search. You can use this information to reconnect with a distant relative, friend, or ex-coworker.

Real Estate Records: The property's official real estate records include the names of past owners and the dates when the property was sold. The public has access to the property's estimated value.

Criminal and Traffic Records: If you’re conducting thorough searches, you may discover information about any criminal activity associated with the property you’re researching. This could include data about drug use or previous criminal activity. It’s possible that the market price of the property could decrease if it has a bad criminal and traffic record. Therefore, ensure you have all the relevant information about the property before purchasing it.

Neighborhood Information: Many people searching for a house find that examining the characteristics of the neighborhood by doing a reverse lookup of the address is beneficial. It’s possible to observe how attributes of the people residing in an area, including age and politics, combined with census information, have impacted the region's development. You can quickly decide if the neighborhood is ideal for you based on how it aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.

You can quickly find the owner's name and address using a reverse search or an address lookup service. Finding the information you need is simple, and you can trust that what you uncover is reliable.

What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?

The fees for address lookup services can depend on the website and the information requested. Some vendors require you to become a member or subscribe to use their source, while others offer the choice of paying for a single checkup.

Knowing what you want from a residence is advised before you start hunting for one. If you plan to do many searches monthly, a subscription is recommended. The usual monthly cost for unrestricted usage is $20-$35, and you may save money by purchasing a longer package.

Before signing up for a subscription, read the terms of use and the fine print to ensure no hidden costs. You might need to pay a little more to download a file, but usually, using the website or app is free.

How Do I Select the Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search for My Needs?

In determining which reverse address lookup would work best for you, the initial step is to evaluate your requirements. Depending on the range and frequency of your searches, a subscription could be more economical than a one-time purchase.

Do you need to know the home's current market value, its previous owners with an address lookup, and the area it’s situated in? This information can be accessed through an online search.

If you want to give your users the best possible experience while on your website, opt for a platform with an uncomplicated layout and straightforward navigation. This will save time and ensure that the interface isn't cluttered with unnecessary information. If the users are always on the go, using a mobile app is recommended.

To get an idea of how good the service is, it’s wise to look at the reviews left by current and former customers. If you come across any difficulties, it’s recommended to look up the reviews of other customers to understand the quality of the material and customer service.

When looking for specific details, you can find a lot about someone or their property just by using their address. To get a detailed picture, it’s better to use a background check service that specializes in this.

To find a reliable and experienced owner, it’s important to use an owner-by-address search tool. Although it’s not possible to completely avoid mistakes or outdated data, you can reduce them by using this tool.

Comparison of the Top 7 Best Reverse Owners by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites

BeenVerified

Monthly price: $26.89

Results almost immediately: Yes

BBB accreditation grade: A+

PeopleLooker

Monthly price: $18.28

Near-instantaneous Results: No

BBB accreditation grade: A

Intelius

Monthly price: $22.86

Near-instantaneous Results: Yes

BBB accreditation grade: A

TruthFinder

Monthly price: $28.05

Near-instantaneous Results: Yes

BBB accreditation grade: A+

Instant Checkmate

Monthly price: $35.12

Near-instantaneous Results: No

BBB accreditation grade: A+

Spokeo

Monthly price: $19.95

Near-instantaneous Results: Yes

BBB accreditation grade: A

US Search

Monthly price: $19.86

Near-instantaneous Results: Yes

Rating from the Better Business Bureau: Unknown

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site

When it comes to finding information about properties and individuals, the most reliable services are reverse address lookup and online address lookup. These services provide crucial details that are detailed and up-to-date. Whether you need to reach out to a friend or family member, these services can assist you.

Furthermore, an address search can offer valuable insights into the property and neighborhood in question. While there are several options available, BeenVerified remains the top choice due to its unique advantages and strengths.

With BeenVerified, you gain access to unlimited searches at an affordable monthly price. This means that you can easily retrieve comprehensive details for any given address. Moreover, if you wish to gather more information about a particular individual, this service allows you to expand your search results and delve deeper into their personal background.

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.



