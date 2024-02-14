10 Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools: Pros, Cons, & Pricing

InfoTracer provides the best background check site with a reverse email lookup feature. This is particularly advantageous for business networking customers who desire an affordable people search engine with dependable results.

Such clients can use this tool to gather information on potential customers or gain insight into the individuals they’re networking with.

The platform offers an extensive range of search options and membership plans, enabling users to look up people by name, email address, phone number, physical address, username, IP address, and even vehicle plate number.

All these search tools are included in monthly plans that are reasonably priced and offer excellent value for money.

Pros

Provides quick results

Allows unlimited searches

Offers a wide range of search options

Cons

Relatively higher pricing compared to other options

Lacks a mobile app

Doesn’t include educational records

Pricing

InfoTracer provides a monthly subscription for unlimited background checks, reverse email searches, and other lookups.

As a trial offer, you can obtain your initial background check report and a 7-day period of unrestricted searching for just $3.95.

However, it’s important to note that once this trial period ends, you will be automatically enrolled in the monthly subscription plan, which costs $19.05 per month.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Reverse Email Lookup

When ranking the best reverse email lookup tools, we looked at the following factors:

Source Size : A larger source increases the likelihood of containing information related to a specific email address.

Information Reliability : The tool should furnish current information regarding the owner of the email address.

Search Options : The tool should present various search options and membership plans (e.g., search by name, phone number, or address) to enhance the probability of providing information.

User-Friendliness : The tool should be designed for simple usage and navigation.

Additional Features : Some tools may provide extra features, such as background checks or dark web monitoring, which can be valuable.

Price : The tool should be reasonably priced and offer various subscription options.

Customer Support: Effective customer support should be available to assist users in case of any issues.

By considering these factors, you can generate a comprehensive ranking of the top reverse email lookup tools and select the one that aligns best with your requirements.

Free Reverse Email Lookup Methods

Numerous costless techniques are available for conducting a reverse email lookup.

Social Media Search: Explore social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter for the email address. If linked to a social media account, valuable information about the owner may be uncovered.

Google Search: Utilize the email address as a search term on Google to uncover potential information, including personal websites, social media profiles, and online forum posts.

Email Header Analysis: If in possession of the email, analyze the email header to extract details about the sender's IP address and email server, which can occasionally aid in identification.

Reverse Email Lookup Services: Websites like email-checker.com, hunter.io, and mail-tester.com offer free reverse email lookup services, providing basic information about the email address owner, such as the domain and validity.

Searching on Forums or Message Boards: Explore forums or message boards where individuals may post their email addresses. A search with the email address on these platforms might reveal information about the person behind it.

It's important to note that the depth of information obtained through these methods may vary, as some email address owners may not have publicly shared extensive details.

What Is a Reverse Email Lookup

An online tool known as a reverse email search service can be highly beneficial for those who receive unknown or suspicious emails and would like to identify the sender and their purpose.

This same tool can also be utilized by recruiters looking to learn more about sales and marketing and seeking to convert leads. The information obtained from this type of service may include:

Senders’ real full name

Aliases if they have any

Full current address

Their phone numbers, both mobile and landline

All social media profiles (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.)

Senders’ photos

Why Use Email Lookup Tools?

Email search tools are essential for both companies and individuals. These solutions are widely utilized for three primary purposes:

Marketing: For marketers or sales teams, verifying the validity of collected email addresses is crucial. To avoid email marketing newsletters bouncing, ensuring you're engaging with real individuals promptly is prudent.

Background Checks: Individuals may also request them for various reasons, including understanding a new romantic interest, learning more about unexpected contacts, or, unfortunately, cyberstalking.

Risk Analysis: Small and large ventures can utilize reverse email searches for a deeper understanding of users in fraud prevention, risk assessment, and cybersecurity.

The above-mentioned primary tools can also prove beneficial in other fields and occasionally to individuals. However, not all solutions are created equal. Let's explore the factors you should consider before signing up.

What Are the Limits of Reverse Email Lookups?

One obvious limitation relates to the venture model by certain email search free tools, known as freemium. This model's initial search is free, but accessing the results incurs a cost.

This can be a deceptive practice for users who believe they have found a completely free service, only to discover that it directs them towards a paid option.

Another frustrating issue arises when attempting to verify webmail addresses. Marketers, in particular, may encounter difficulties or find that this verification service is unavailable for all domains. For example, hunter.io explicitly states that it’s exclusive to domains.

Speed also poses challenges in some cases. If an ecommerce store needs real-time verification of large volumes of user email addresses, your only viable solution is integrating an email analysis API into your system.

Risk analysis tools produce almost instantaneous results when compared to other services where you must manually enter each address and wait upwards of 5 minutes for the outcomes.

Be careful not to confuse reverse email search tools with email search or email finder tools. Reverse email search tools are used to find an email address based on a name, whereas the latter is the opposite. It's important to note that the email search market offers completely different solutions.

Another consideration is the quality of the data provided by these tools. Ideally, you would want fresh and up-to-date information. However, a quick test reveals that many of these mentioned tools rely on outdated sources for their personal information, which defeats their purpose.

Interestingly enough, in some cases, you can achieve better results by simply typing the email address into a search engine yourself instead of relying on background checkers or similar tools.

What Data Can I Get From an Email Search?

Using email as a means to gather user information offers several benefits. One such advantage is the abundance of data linked to email addresses.

For this reason, utilizing these tools is often referred to as conducting an "email background check." Moreover, they provide more precise details than searching for information related to a device or IP address.

Email Address Validity

A reverse email search can provide answers to a variety of questions. Firstly, it can verify whether an email address is legitimate through an SMTP check. Essentially, this involves sending a request to the domain associated with the address, such as @gmail.com or @yahoo.co.uk, and checking for its existence.

Email Domain Type & Quality Verification

The trustworthiness of different domains can vary greatly based on the ease of opening an account. While gmail.com may sound reputable, it offers free and easily accessible account creation.

On the other hand, some providers have more rigorous verification processes that involve SMS verification, making them more secure.

Another factor to consider is the age of an email address. If it was recently created, there may be a higher suspicion surrounding its legitimacy. Conversely, a more mature email address could indicate increased security measures, unless it has been compromised in a data breach.

Checking custom domains like mywebsite.com is relatively simple since you can easily confirm their existence. You can also find out the domain registration date, which applies to personal websites and emails.

However, it's important to note that fraudsters can also exploit these types of domains for their malicious activities.

Email Address and Social Media Lookup

A highly effective method for verifying the authenticity of an email address in today's world is to determine whether it has been utilized to register on any social media platform.

This procedure, commonly referred to as social media profiling, entails searching if the address is associated with a LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook account, among other platforms.

The reason behind this approach is that a reliable social media lookup tool can also furnish details such as the individual's name, location, workplace information, and biography, all of which would require extensive time and effort if collected manually. This becomes especially important when dealing with lengthy lists of individuals.

Email Address Found on Data Breaches?

An effective tool has the ability to compare an address with those identified in data breaches. Discovering an address within these breaches enables us to estimate its age and frequency of use. However, if a fraudster gains control over the address, it may indicate illicit activity.

Email Blacklists Check

To determine whether fraudsters have previously utilized the provided email address, one can examine public spam blacklists. If an individual is registering with a recognized spammer address, it would be prudent to either block them or manually verify their additional information.

This precautionary measure is necessary because the account owner may no longer have control over the mailbox (or worse, it could be a fraudulent address).

Email Address Quality Evaluation

In conclusion, there’s a challenging aspect when it comes to determining the probability of whether an email address was created by an actual user or by a bot or fraudster who needs to act quickly. This aspect is related to the quality of the email name.

A reliable tool for analyzing strings should have the capability to identify if an email address appears authentic or if it has been automatically generated.

For example, having numerous numbers or special characters in the address can raise suspicion. The same applies if there’s a discrepancy between the name in the handle and the account.

Best Practices to Avoid Phishing Email Scams

Not everyone who sends you an email can be considered a friend. Regardless of how effective your spam filter may be, occasionally, some phishing attempts will manage to reach your inbox.

Among these attempts are cybercriminals seeking to steal personal information such as social security numbers and credit card details. Others aim to infect your website with a virus and subsequently demand a ransom for the restoration of your data.

There exist individuals online who behave like vandals, finding pleasure in causing harm simply for the sake of it.

Thankfully, phishing scammers share many similarities and are relatively simple to avoid if you adhere to a few fundamental principles.

Exercise caution and refrain from clicking on links or attachments in emails from unfamiliar or untrusted senders, emphasizing the utility of a reverse email finder for identifying unknown contacts. Be cautious of emails claiming unusual credit card charges or requesting correction of card information, as they may be phishing attempts; check sender addresses for suspicious signs and independently verify account details if necessary. Never disclose your password, as legitimate organizations don’t request this information. Practice password security by regularly changing and avoiding using the same password across multiple sensitive accounts. Consistently update and maintain your devices to ensure the latest protection against malicious attacks. Avoid using unsecured websites. Secure sites begin with "https://" and feature a padlock icon, while "http://" denotes an insecure site. Enhance online security with anti-phishing add-ons provided by major security software apps, which scan attachments and files for potential malware.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

Email lookup tools typically enhance data using open-source databases (OSINT). Tools for reverse email lookup gather information on devices, IP addresses, and social media.

Are Email Lookup Tools Legal?

The legality and compliance with EU regulators are guaranteed by the best reverse email search sites as they ensure that all sourced data is GDPR-compliant. The tool or service used will determine the extent of this guarantee.

Will the Person Know I’m Searching for Them?

None of the checks mentioned above have any effect on the user. It's important to remember that, depending on their privacy preferences, you can directly access the profiles, which may alert the user involved in certain platforms like LinkedIn.

What Does an Email’s Domain Type Actually Tell Me?

It should be emphasized that the domain name can provide additional information about the data being provided.

Disposable domains, essentially temporary email addresses, pose a significant risk. On the other hand, custom domains require closer examination because scammers may use this tactic to gain authorization and bypass security measures.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Bottom Line

When finding the most effective tools for reverse email lookup, numerous options are available in the market. Some of the leading choices include BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, PeopleFinders, Spokeo, and Intelius.

These tools offer a variety of features, such as comprehensive search results and up-to-date information, user-friendly interfaces, multiple search options and membership plans, dark web monitoring capabilities, background checks, and more.

Some of these top-notch tools come with a price tag attached to them. However, free alternatives are available, such as searching through social media platforms, conducting a Google search, analyzing email headers, or utilizing free reverse email lookup services.

Nevertheless it should be kept in mind that these free methods may not always guarantee complete accuracy nor provide extensive details about the owner of the particular email address.

Ultimately, determining the best reverse email lookup tool for your specific requirements depends on your needs and budget constraints. It’s advisable to review and compare user reviews and the features each tool offers carefully before making a final decision.

