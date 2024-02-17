8 Best Background Check Sites For Online Background Search In 2024

Our content is reader-supported. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links.
Utilizing the best background check sites can be useful if you need to ensure your family's safety or are interested in learning about an ex-partner. With numerous reasons to conduct background checks, the most efficient services can provide answers within minutes.
To view quick, convenient, and confidential results through a background check, it’s important to know what it is, how much it costs, and which sites offer the best services.
8 Best Background Check Services: At a Glance
BeenVerified - Best Background Check Site Overall
TruthFinder - Best for Searching Public Records
Intelius - Best Public Record Sources
PeopleLooker - Best for Fast Results
Instant Checkmate - Best for Ease of Use
PeopleFinders - Best Database
Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup
US Search - Best for Affordability
Best Background Check Sites for Reliable Results - In-Depth Review
To select the best background check sites, we consider several factors including availability of public record information, cost, speed, customer feedback, and features. Our methodology for ranking is explained in detail in the following sections.
We present below the best background check sites and why they’re included in our selection.
Pros
Discounts are available for those who pay three months ahead of time
Apps that are compatible with both Android and iOS
A court runner is responsible for locating non-digitized data from a variety of sources
Numerous data sources are available
Cons
The absence of a single search option
There is a lack of transparency regarding pricing
Compared to other best background check sites, the level of detail provided is not as comprehensive
BeenVerified is one of the best background check sites due to its unique court runner service.
The service involves a member of the BeenVerified team going to the courthouse in person to retrieve documents not yet available on their website. Mobile apps for both Android and iOS platforms are also offered by the company.
You can begin your inquiry using various data points of your choice. If you pay three months in advance, you will receive a discount.
However, the website does not allow for single searches and requires a membership. Once all the "loading" screens are finished, you will only be able to view the prices.
Other leading background search websites offer more detailed reports, causing customers to express dissatisfaction.
However, BeenVerified stands out for its extensive reports that draw information from various sources, including public records and social media profiles, ensuring its accuracy and relevance.
What sets BeenVerified apart is its intuitive user interface, providing a hassle-free experience for users to navigate the site and search for information. The search results are presented in a neat and structured manner, ensuring clarity and comprehensibility.
BeenVerified places a strong emphasis on privacy and guarantees the security and confidentiality of all information. The platform utilizes advanced encryption technology to safeguard user's personal data and does not distribute or trade any data with external parties.
Checks and Searches: 4/5
BeenVerified, and provides users with various search options, including people search, phone number lookup, and address lookup. As a result, it’s a versatile tool that can be utilized for a variety of purposes, such as locating missing friends or family members or confirming someone's identity.
A BeenVerified subscription includes features such as background search reports, phone lookups, contact information, email lookups, address lookups, and criminal records, as well as access to seven different search methods to locate and obtain information. Read this BeenVerified review for more information.
Reliability: 4/5
Although generally reliable, BeenVerified is not an infallible background search service. Some customers have reported finding email addresses linked to their name that they have no knowledge of or connection to.
Turnaround Time: 4/5
Obtaining search results should not take more than six minutes. However, when comparing the turnaround times of the best background check sites, this particular site is ranked as the second slowest.
Cost: 5/5
BeenVerified has the advantage of being affordable as it offers different subscription plans depending on the user's budget. Payment can be made monthly or yearly, making it a cost-efficient option for those who require regular background checks.
The monthly fee for a single month is $26.89, but users can save money by paying for three months at once, which reduces the monthly charge to $17.48 from the standard $24.90.
Customer Service: 5/5
To contact customer service, you can dial the toll-free number 866-885-6480 any day of the week between 6:00 am and 11:30 pm Eastern Time. You have the option to email support@beenverified.com.
Overall Score: 4.3/5
Pros
Includes add-on features for self-monitoring
By subscribing, users will have access to an unlimited number of reports
You can use the service on both Android and iOS devices
Cons
To download pdf reports, an additional charge is required
This service is solely available in the United States
There is no cost-free version of the service
TruthFinder is one of the best background check sites that offer unlimited monthly reports. The background search service also searches the deep web for each background check performed.
It also offers mobile applications for iOS and Android, enabling users to perform background searches on the go. TruthFinder includes self-monitoring features that allow users to view the information about themselves that could be discovered in a background search for an additional $2.99 per month fee.
Additionally, TruthFinder offers a separate reverse phone lookup membership plan.
The best background check site doesn't allow for a single search and requires a monthly subscription to conduct unlimited searches. If you want your reports in PDF format, you'll have to pay an additional fee.
Checks and Searches: 5/5
TruthFinder can provide a wide range of public record information about individuals, including their possible age, known aliases, ownership of vehicles, and permits for carrying weapons.
With over 40 different types of public data points that can be searched for, users can view available information such as social media profiles, Amazon wishlists, hunting licenses, and concealed weapon permits.
Reliability: 5/5
The TruthFinder best background check site has received positive reviews from customers who have praised their detailed reports.
Turnaround Time: 5/5
Reports can be generated in a very short span of several minutes, ensuring that you get the information you need promptly. This response time is ranked third among the quickest possible turnaround times.
Cost: 4.5/5
If you decide to subscribe to TruthFinder monthly, it will cost you $28.05 per month. However, if you opt for bi-monthly payment, the monthly cost will be reduced to $23.28 per month, billed at $46.56 every two months.
Customer Service: 4.7/5
To receive customer support, you can contact TruthFinder via phone at (855) 921-3711 during Eastern Time from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Alternatively, you can also seek help by sending an email.
TruthFinder does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the TruthFinder site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Overall Score: 4.9/5
Pros
The mobile apps for both Android and iOS
They have a user-friendly interface
Vast sources of records
The search results are also speedy
There are various subscription plans and pricing options available
Cons
The availability of customer service is restricted
At times, reports may lack necessary details
The pricing structure can be unclear and cause confusion
With its fast search and report services, Intelius is considered one of the best background check sites. Founded in 2003, the background search service is known for its reliability and ability to search criminal and traffic records and geographical information quickly.
One of the standout features of Intelius is its secure connection, which uses 256-bit encryption. Additionally, the background search service is a great option for online address searches, as it ensures user privacy by never revealing the search to the person being looked up.
Checks and Searches: 4/5
Intelius is one of the best background check sites that offer various search options and membership plans, including reverse address lookup, reverse phone lookup, public record search, and criminal and traffic record search.
These services make Intelius one of the top choices for property background check services, as it covers a wide range of information.
Turnaround Time: 4.5/5
Among the best background check sites on our list, Intelius has the third-slowest turnaround time for loading pages, which can take more than five minutes to return the requested information.
Cost: 4.5/5
To conduct a people search, the monthly membership fee begins at $24.86 per month. If you purchase a 2-month plan, the monthly charge will decrease to $21.13, billed at $42.25 every other month.
Customer Service: 3/5
Customer care can be reached by calling the toll-free number (877) 564-3253 between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm Eastern Time from Monday to Friday. You can also get in touch with customer support by sending an email to support@mailer.intelius.com.
Intelius does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the Intelius site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Overall Score: 4.75/5
Pros:
The services provided include genealogy search and social media search
A focus on offering excellent customer service
Designed to be user-friendly
Search reports provided are comprehensive in nature
Cons:
Doesn’t offer single reports
PeopleLooker is a website that collects information from different sources like public records, social media, and online directories to provide comprehensive details about individuals.
Available services on the website include reverse phone lookups, address lookups, and background checks, making it an effortless platform.
The website enables users to search for people and obtain their contact information, criminal records, and other personal details. While the accuracy of the data provided by PeopleLooker may differ, it’s still an invaluable tool for those who require information about individuals for professional or personal reasons.
Checks and Searches: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker provides a diverse range of inspections and evaluations, comprising:
Social Media Search: Allows PeopleLooker to search social media platforms and provide information on an individual's social media profiles, activity, and public posts
Reverse Phone Lookup: Feature enables users to find out the name, address, and other details associated with a particular phone number
Address Lookup: Feature allows users to enter an address and discover the name of the property owner, property value, and other relevant information about the area
Email Lookup: Tool enables users to enter an email address and discover information such as the owner's name, location, and social media profiles
Background Checks: The feature allows users to perform comprehensive checks that include criminal, sex offender, arrest, and court records
People Search: Tool allows users to search for individuals and view their contact information, address history, and related individuals
Reliability: 4.9/5
The accuracy of information provided by PeopleLooker can be influenced by various factors, including the source of the information, the privacy settings of individuals, and the reliability of data in public records.
While PeopleLooker strives to ensure the accuracy of the information, there may be instances where the data is incomplete, outmoded, or incorrect. Certain types of information, such as criminal records, may also be restricted or inaccessible in some jurisdictions.
Therefore, it’s recommended to use the information obtained from PeopleLooker as a starting point and double-check it through other means before making any decisions based on that information.
PeopleLooker can be a valuable tool, but users should exercise caution and carefully assess its accuracy before taking any action.
Turnaround Time: 5/5
The time required to obtain results from PeopleLooker may differ depending on the type of screening or check that’s conducted. For simple searches, such as looking up a person or address, the results may be available almost immediately.
However, more extensive checks, such as background checks, may take longer to complete. Data availability also plays a role in determining the time required, which can vary depending on the source and location of the information.
Generally speaking, PeopleLooker offers speedy searches, and users can expect to receive results within seconds.
Cost: 5/5
PeopleLooker offers a subscription-based background search service that requires customers to pay monthly. Customers can test the service for a week by paying $1.
If they decide to keep using the background search service, they can choose from two premium plans - a monthly subscription costing $22.86 per month or a 3-month subscription costing $18.28 per month.
By subscribing to their service, users can have unrestricted access to a wide range of resources, including background search reports, contact details, arrest records, phone and email searches, and other advanced search options that offer faster results.
If customers wish to discontinue their subscription, they may do so at any time by contacting the customer service team via phone or email.
Unfortunately, we discovered that the support provided by the team was unsatisfactory, with the representative we spoke to giving us generic information and showing little willingness to assist.
Customer Service: 5/5
PeopleLooker provides multiple options for users to contact their customer service team regarding any problems or queries. Users can contact the customer service team through email, phone, or support tickets.
The customer service representatives are available every day of the week from 6 am to 11:30 pm EST. Additionally, users can refer to the help center on the PeopleLooker website, where they can find answers to frequently asked questions and other resources to resolve common issues.
The main goal of PeopleLooker is to offer exceptional customer service and ensure that any customer concerns or problems are addressed quickly. The customer service team is skilled and can help with various matters such as billing, accessing accounts, and technical help.
Furthermore, PeopleLooker places a high value on user privacy and has strong privacy policies to ensure that personal information is kept secure. This means that users can trust that their data is safe when using the background search service.
Overall Score: 4.9/5
Pros
Simple to use and understand, with clear and direct communication
It’s notably detailed
Thorough in its reporting
The smartphone application is designed to be accessible and intuitive for users
Particularly effective for searching property records
Cons
It’s not possible to generate separate reports
It may take some time for the reports to load
Instant Checkmate is simple to use, especially when searching for social media results, and the reports provided are very comprehensive.
However, the website can be slow to load while generating reports, and there is a monthly and bi-monthly subscription option available with the membership cost displayed at the end of the loading process, similar to other services.
Checks and Searches: 4.5/5
During a background search, various available public record information may be provided, including information such as professional licenses, civil judgments, tax liens, hunting and fishing licenses, voter registration, and firearms licenses.
Turnaround Time: 4/5
Enrolling in membership to view your report at this company would take several minutes, and you would have to endure multiple loading screens during this time.
Compared to other best background check sites mentioned on our list of the best background check sites, the waiting period at this particular company is considerably lengthier.
Cost: 3.5/5
If you purchase a monthly membership, the service will cost you $35.12 per month. However, if you pay for a three-month membership, the monthly fee will be reduced to $28.09 per month, billed at $84.28 every three months.
Customer Service: 4.5/5
Customer care is available from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 7 pm Eastern Time. To get in touch with customer service, you can call the toll-free number (877) 564-3003 or send an email to help@instantcheckmate.com for assistance.
Instant Checkmate does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the Instant Checkmate site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
Pros
The mobile applications are exceptional
Excellent customer service
There is a monthly subscription option available
Single search feature
Cons
The fee for canceling is substantial
The search results are restricted to only the United States
No information related to social media is available
PeopleFinders is one of the best background check services that offers exceptional customer service. Users can opt for either a one-time search or a subscription plan that requires monthly payments. The mobile applications provided by the company are highly advanced and innovative.
Customers have always given positive reviews about the company's customer service. However, if you cancel your membership before the agreed term, you may have to pay a hefty early termination fee.
PeopleFinders only allows searches based on the United States and does not provide a search function for social media platforms. The assistance options available for customers are limited.
Checks and Searches: 4.5/5
The fundamental search results will provide a restricted quantity of information, such as your name, present address, age, previous addresses, email address, and phone number.
On the other hand, the background check will scrutinize past bankruptcies, criminal accusations, facts about neighbors, and job background.
Reliability: 5/5
Customers and reviewers alike have praised PeopleFinders as one of the best background check sites, with a high degree of accuracy. One satisfied customer, Keisha from Winterset, Iowa, left a positive review stating that the information provided was truthful and reliable.
Turnaround Time: 5/5
PeopleFinders is capable of producing a report for you in less than a minute, which is noteworthy as it’s ranked second in terms of turnaround time when compared to the six best background check services that were analyzed.
Cost: 4.5/5
Membership requires a monthly fee of $29.95 and individual searches can cost anywhere from $0.95 to $9.95.
Customer Service: 4/5
If you need help, you can reach customer support by dialing 800-718-8997 during business hours on weekdays and weekends. In addition, there is an option to contact them through the contact form found on the website.
Overall Score: 4.4/5
Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup
Pros
Somes services are free of charge
Includes the ability to delete your data
A user-friendly interface
Frequent website updates
Option to pay a single fee
Cons
Clients have reported concerns regarding accuracy in their dealings
There are no search plans that offer unlimited access with no restrictions
Spokeo stands out as one of the best background check services due to its free-of-charge access to essential information, like reverse email searches. For a more comprehensive background check, customers can pay a nominal fee.
Moreover, users can delete their data from the platform's listings. Spokeo's interface is user-friendly, and the website frequently updates its content.
Many customers have expressed dissatisfaction by claiming that either the results are inaccurate or that insufficient data has been provided.
Checks and Searches: 4.5/5
To offer contact details, personal information, location history, wealth data, criminal records, acquaintances, and social media profiles of an individual, Spokeo conducts a search across multiple public records that amount to billions.
The records include property, business, consumer, and social media information.
Reliability: 4/5
Although most customers are content with the best background check service, a few have expressed dissatisfaction by alleging the inaccuracy of data. Buddy R. posted a review on Sitejabber, stating that "providing false information brings you very close to being considered a fraudster."
Turnaround Time: 5/5
When compared to the other best background check sites that we have mentioned, this particular background check site has the second-best turnaround time.
Cost: 5/5
The full name report is subject to a discount of $1.95, which results in a reduced price of $0.95.
Customer Service: 5/5
If you need assistance, you can contact customer support at Spokeo by dialing 888-271-9562 from Monday to Sunday between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Furthermore, you can also connect with Spokeo by sending an email to customercare@spokeo.com.
Overall Score: 4.5/5
US Search - Best for affordability
Pros
They have wide-ranging sources for search options
Cons
The virtual assistant is not very efficient and does not serve any practical purpose
US Search, which was established in 1993, is considered one of the oldest and best background check sites available.
One of the most appealing features of the best background check service is the ability to search with a monthly unlimited search plan for $19.86.
US Search has been featured in well-known news programs such as The Wall Street Journal and 60 Minutes, making it a familiar name to many, even if they haven't used the background search service before.
This website offers a quick and efficient way to view various criminal and traffic records, such as those related to sexual offenders, misdemeanors, and felonies. US Search utilizes federal, state, and local public record resources from across the United States.
Additionally, US Search offers many search options, making it one of the most comprehensive background check sites. Its ability to provide diverse information has helped establish its reputation as one of the best background check sites.
Checks and Searches: 4/5
Along with other available public records, a background report could include:
Available criminal and traffic records
Contact information such as phone and email addresses
Search of property record and neighborhood information
Reliability: 5/5
You may be aware of the name of this popular best background check service, even if you haven't utilized it before, as it has been featured on reputable news programs as one of the best background check sites.
Turnaround Time: 4/5
You will have to wait for approximately five minutes while loading screens appear before you can sign up for a membership and view your report. Compared to the other best background check sites on our list, this company has a much longer waiting time.
Customer Service: 4/5
You can reach customer support by calling (888) 712-0108 during their operating hours of 10:00 am to 7:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can also send an email to support@ussearch.com to get in touch with them.
Cost: 4/5
A monthly unlimited report membership plan is $19.86 per month.
US Search does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the US Search site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services
Access to State Records
Certain states provide free or affordable searches through digital or manual form submissions. However, conducting an online search can be laborious. Therefore, a more convenient option is opting for a paid premium search encompassing relevant state records.
A premium search may also include details, such as employment and educational histories, criminal and traffic records, contact information, and possibly known aliases.
Social Media Searches
It’s becoming common to conduct social media searches to uncover potential issues that may impact personal relations or travel.
While some free searches are restricted to a Google search and linked pages, other background check sites may use specialized software to search for trends, names, and profiles.
BeenVerified conducts a thorough search of the deep web, going beyond the traditional Google name search, and can provide detailed results similar to skip tracing.
Custom Background Searches
Custom best background checks can consist of a range of screenings bundled together.
Report Information Reliability
If you receive inaccurate reports, it can hinder you from fulfilling your requirements and potentially lead to costly liabilities. It's important to seek out the best background check sites known for their reliability and professionalism to ensure you have the information to make well-informed decisions.
Search Customization
While conducting a thorough background search is important, not all background checks are created equal. It's crucial to be specific about the type of information you're seeking, such as financial records.
Ease of Use
One should not require specialized knowledge or expertise to use the best background check site, especially if they're not a professional detective.
The best background check sites must be user-friendly, present information in a straightforward and uncomplicated manner, and offer the quickest possible results.
Customer Support
When searching for the best background check services, it’s crucial to ensure that they have a reliable customer support team knowledgeable about the industry and can assist you in resolving any issues or queries you may have.
Moreover, reputable record search companies should prioritize delivering results to their clients instead of promoting additional searches that may not align with their requirements. It’s also essential for them to provide clear explanations if any obstacles are encountered during the search process.
Using a paid search background search service is an effective method for obtaining public record information that may not be accessible through personal efforts. These background search services typically gather and present the data in a clear and organized format for your convenience.
Guide to Background Checks
If an individual needs to gather information about someone before establishing any kind of relationship, they can use the best background check sites to do so.
These services are a simple and convenient way to obtain public record information about a person's background, including what a background search is, how it operates, and what information can be uncovered.
What Is a Background Check?
When you use online background check services, they conduct a thorough search of available public records and across the internet to gather information about the person you want to learn about. Although some of the records they access may also be available to you, it could take you significantly longer to locate them on your own.
The best background check sites can quickly scan through millions of public records and create a comprehensive report for you in a few minutes, including not only possible criminal & traffic records but also available contact information, employment & education history, possible family members, and known aliases.
How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check?
When conducting a criminal background search, there are two methods - a difficult one and an easy one. The difficult way involves manually contacting relevant government offices for public records, making a records request, and sifting through those records to find the needed information.
On the other hand, the simple way is to use a people search service like BeenVerified. This service allows you to easily run a criminal history check by simply entering the individual's name and location or phone number.
By providing some basic details about an individual, the best background check sites will search their public record sources for information.
What Shows Up on a Background Check?
When it comes to the best background checks, there are levels of scrutiny that one can use, ranging from basic to comprehensive criminal investigations. The extent of the check typically hinges on the purpose of the search.
The best background checks may include:
Education history
Personal background checks
Social media scans
Professional licenses
Criminal & traffic records
The report may provide more specific information like criminal & traffic records, details of past arrests, and educational background. There are also a few other details that can be included in a background check, when available:
Marriage licenses
Civil records
Weapons permits
Blogs
Aliases
Bankruptcies
Wikipedia pages
Sexual offender registry listings
Relatives
Driving history
Military records
Photographs
Personal websites
Other types of licenses
Social media profiles
Liens
Background Checks for Screening Purposes
The list we’ve compiled concentrates on personal or preventative searches that safeguard the individual. Therefore, we will not evaluate the below-mentioned firms. However, we suggest you check their standing on TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau.
These companies don’t cater to the general public with personal issues. Instead, they deal with credit reporting and other confidential government records for business-to-business purposes, which require eligibility.
Universal Background Screening
GoodHire
EBI
Sterling
Checkr
The Shrewd Searcher’s Guide to Finding Quality Background Checks
Individuals who use private searches to safeguard themselves also seek similar records and have the right to access much of the equivalent information when it is in the public domain.
Although a simple Google search displays many of the best background check services, it’s essential to consider several factors before selecting the appropriate service for your needs.
What Are Background Checks Mostly Used For?
Background check services provided by websites can be beneficial for many reasons. Whether you have concerns about meeting someone from an online dating platform, want to reconnect with a long-lost friend, or have had a negative experience with a previous roommate, conducting a background check on individuals can prevent troubles in the future.
Below is an overview of the common motives behind people's decision to run a background search.
Online Dates
Online dating is undeniably enjoyable. Who needs to appreciate the excitement of establishing a connection with someone new? However, it's crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with online dating. Before engaging in blind dates or meeting individuals in person whom you've only interacted with online, conducting a background check is highly advisable.
One way to go about this is by examining their social media profiles and determining if they have any criminal records or previous addresses. Numerous background check companies provide quick, easy, and affordable people search services that typically cost just a dollar or two.
Roommates
If you've ever lived with someone you had problems with, you can understand why people use background checkers to verify the trustworthiness of a potential roommate. Nobody wants to live with a mysterious stranger. Therefore, searching online for more information is an excellent way to get peace of mind about your new living situation.
A background check service can help you look through public records, social media, and more. Ultimately, you can discover if your new roommate has a criminal record or any other skeletons in their closet that would make moving in with them a bad idea.
Lost Contacts
With the prevalence of social media platforms, it has become increasingly convenient to reconnect with individuals you have lost contact with. Only some possess a presence on these online networking sites.
If you have been separated from a friend, romantic partner, relative, or coworker, an online background check service can be a valuable method for locating them. More details about an individual facilitate narrowing search results and obtaining the desired information.
Reverse Phone and Email Lookup
A frequently searched is the reverse phone and email lookup, which many individuals resort to when faced with unrecognized phone numbers. You may have used reverse lookup functionality in the past.
Best Background Check Sites – FAQ
What Is the Most Reliable Background Check Site?
BeenVerified is a highly precise platform for conducting the best background checks. It offers a wide range of information, including "Sensitive Information" such as national criminal record searches, property documents, civil judgments, addresses, phone numbers, photos, and other court documents.
Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?
Background check services start with public records, which comprise information readily available to the public, such as police reports, birth certificates, and ownership deeds. The best background check platform then scrutinizes secondary sources, including online news articles, social media profiles, and phone directories.
They explore online platforms like e-commerce websites like Amazon, magazines or newspapers you follow, details about your voter registration, possession of hunting or fishing licenses, and any affiliations with professional organizations or groups.
Why Run a Background Check?
Background searches can help provide you peace of mind about the people in your life. These checks help determine if a person has a criminal record or has had any ongoing legal issues. The term "background check" encompasses criminal and non-criminal records, including driving violations.
Are Background Check Services Legal?
In most states, background checks are allowed by law, but specific rules and regulations must be followed when conducting them.
However, some regions restrict who can use these best background check sites and what information can be obtained. It’s advisable to seek advice from a legal professional to clarify any questions regarding background check laws in your state.
Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway
In the modern world, there’s abundant information accessible through the internet. However, it can be challenging to find the correct reports. Fortunately, the best background check applications and websites can simplify obtaining peace of mind.
Conducting background checks can discover any unsavory information about someone's past. By using these methods on romantic partners, or new acquaintances, one can evade potentially dubious situations.
In addition to searching for other individuals, you can perform a background check on yourself. Due to the vastness of the internet, it's difficult to determine what information might be available about you online.
BeenVerified stood out to us because it not only provided criminal and sex offender screenings but also searched the surface, which isn’t typically included in free WhitePages searches that we commonly conduct on our own.
If you have any doubts about a new friend, date, or family friend who’s spending time at your place, conduct a background check without any delay.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention don’t make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.
