8 Best Background Check Sites For Online Background Search In 2024

They have wide-ranging sources for search options

The virtual assistant is not very efficient and does not serve any practical purpose

US Search, which was established in 1993, is considered one of the oldest and best background check sites available.

One of the most appealing features of the best background check service is the ability to search with a monthly unlimited search plan for $19.86.

US Search has been featured in well-known news programs such as The Wall Street Journal and 60 Minutes, making it a familiar name to many, even if they haven't used the background search service before.

This website offers a quick and efficient way to view various criminal and traffic records, such as those related to sexual offenders, misdemeanors, and felonies. US Search utilizes federal, state, and local public record resources from across the United States.

Additionally, US Search offers many search options, making it one of the most comprehensive background check sites. Its ability to provide diverse information has helped establish its reputation as one of the best background check sites.

Checks and Searches: 4/5

Along with other available public records, a background report could include:

Available criminal and traffic records

Contact information such as phone and email addresses

Search of property record and neighborhood information

Reliability: 5/5

You may be aware of the name of this popular best background check service, even if you haven't utilized it before, as it has been featured on reputable news programs as one of the best background check sites.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

You will have to wait for approximately five minutes while loading screens appear before you can sign up for a membership and view your report. Compared to the other best background check sites on our list, this company has a much longer waiting time.

Customer Service: 4/5

You can reach customer support by calling (888) 712-0108 during their operating hours of 10:00 am to 7:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can also send an email to support@ussearch.com to get in touch with them.

Cost: 4/5

A monthly unlimited report membership plan is $19.86 per month.

US Search does not provide “consumer reports” and is not a “consumer reporting agency” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). You may not use the US Search site or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, employment, housing, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services

Access to State Records

Certain states provide free or affordable searches through digital or manual form submissions. However, conducting an online search can be laborious. Therefore, a more convenient option is opting for a paid premium search encompassing relevant state records.

A premium search may also include details, such as employment and educational histories, criminal and traffic records, contact information, and possibly known aliases.

Social Media Searches

It’s becoming common to conduct social media searches to uncover potential issues that may impact personal relations or travel.

While some free searches are restricted to a Google search and linked pages, other background check sites may use specialized software to search for trends, names, and profiles.

BeenVerified conducts a thorough search of the deep web, going beyond the traditional Google name search, and can provide detailed results similar to skip tracing.

Custom Background Searches

Custom best background checks can consist of a range of screenings bundled together.

Report Information Reliability

If you receive inaccurate reports, it can hinder you from fulfilling your requirements and potentially lead to costly liabilities. It's important to seek out the best background check sites known for their reliability and professionalism to ensure you have the information to make well-informed decisions.

Search Customization

While conducting a thorough background search is important, not all background checks are created equal. It's crucial to be specific about the type of information you're seeking, such as financial records.

Ease of Use

One should not require specialized knowledge or expertise to use the best background check site, especially if they're not a professional detective.

The best background check sites must be user-friendly, present information in a straightforward and uncomplicated manner, and offer the quickest possible results.

Customer Support

When searching for the best background check services, it’s crucial to ensure that they have a reliable customer support team knowledgeable about the industry and can assist you in resolving any issues or queries you may have.

Moreover, reputable record search companies should prioritize delivering results to their clients instead of promoting additional searches that may not align with their requirements. It’s also essential for them to provide clear explanations if any obstacles are encountered during the search process.

Using a paid search background search service is an effective method for obtaining public record information that may not be accessible through personal efforts. These background search services typically gather and present the data in a clear and organized format for your convenience.

Guide to Background Checks

If an individual needs to gather information about someone before establishing any kind of relationship, they can use the best background check sites to do so.

These services are a simple and convenient way to obtain public record information about a person's background, including what a background search is, how it operates, and what information can be uncovered.

What Is a Background Check?

When you use online background check services, they conduct a thorough search of available public records and across the internet to gather information about the person you want to learn about. Although some of the records they access may also be available to you, it could take you significantly longer to locate them on your own.

The best background check sites can quickly scan through millions of public records and create a comprehensive report for you in a few minutes, including not only possible criminal & traffic records but also available contact information, employment & education history, possible family members, and known aliases.

How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check?

When conducting a criminal background search, there are two methods - a difficult one and an easy one. The difficult way involves manually contacting relevant government offices for public records, making a records request, and sifting through those records to find the needed information.

On the other hand, the simple way is to use a people search service like BeenVerified. This service allows you to easily run a criminal history check by simply entering the individual's name and location or phone number.

By providing some basic details about an individual, the best background check sites will search their public record sources for information.

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

When it comes to the best background checks, there are levels of scrutiny that one can use, ranging from basic to comprehensive criminal investigations. The extent of the check typically hinges on the purpose of the search.

The best background checks may include:

Education history

Personal background checks

Social media scans

Professional licenses

Criminal & traffic records

The report may provide more specific information like criminal & traffic records, details of past arrests, and educational background. There are also a few other details that can be included in a background check, when available:

Marriage licenses

Civil records

Weapons permits

Blogs

Aliases

Bankruptcies

Wikipedia pages

Sexual offender registry listings

Relatives

Driving history

Military records

Photographs

Personal websites

Other types of licenses

Social media profiles

Liens

Background Checks for Screening Purposes

The list we’ve compiled concentrates on personal or preventative searches that safeguard the individual. Therefore, we will not evaluate the below-mentioned firms. However, we suggest you check their standing on TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau.

These companies don’t cater to the general public with personal issues. Instead, they deal with credit reporting and other confidential government records for business-to-business purposes, which require eligibility.

Universal Background Screening

GoodHire

EBI

Sterling

Checkr

The Shrewd Searcher’s Guide to Finding Quality Background Checks

Individuals who use private searches to safeguard themselves also seek similar records and have the right to access much of the equivalent information when it is in the public domain.

Although a simple Google search displays many of the best background check services, it’s essential to consider several factors before selecting the appropriate service for your needs.

What Are Background Checks Mostly Used For?

Background check services provided by websites can be beneficial for many reasons. Whether you have concerns about meeting someone from an online dating platform, want to reconnect with a long-lost friend, or have had a negative experience with a previous roommate, conducting a background check on individuals can prevent troubles in the future.

Below is an overview of the common motives behind people's decision to run a background search.

Online Dates

Online dating is undeniably enjoyable. Who needs to appreciate the excitement of establishing a connection with someone new? However, it's crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with online dating. Before engaging in blind dates or meeting individuals in person whom you've only interacted with online, conducting a background check is highly advisable.

One way to go about this is by examining their social media profiles and determining if they have any criminal records or previous addresses. Numerous background check companies provide quick, easy, and affordable people search services that typically cost just a dollar or two.

Roommates

If you've ever lived with someone you had problems with, you can understand why people use background checkers to verify the trustworthiness of a potential roommate. Nobody wants to live with a mysterious stranger. Therefore, searching online for more information is an excellent way to get peace of mind about your new living situation.

A background check service can help you look through public records, social media, and more. Ultimately, you can discover if your new roommate has a criminal record or any other skeletons in their closet that would make moving in with them a bad idea.

Lost Contacts

With the prevalence of social media platforms, it has become increasingly convenient to reconnect with individuals you have lost contact with. Only some possess a presence on these online networking sites.

If you have been separated from a friend, romantic partner, relative, or coworker, an online background check service can be a valuable method for locating them. More details about an individual facilitate narrowing search results and obtaining the desired information.

Reverse Phone and Email Lookup

A frequently searched is the reverse phone and email lookup, which many individuals resort to when faced with unrecognized phone numbers. You may have used reverse lookup functionality in the past.

Best Background Check Sites – FAQ

What Is the Most Reliable Background Check Site?

BeenVerified is a highly precise platform for conducting the best background checks. It offers a wide range of information, including "Sensitive Information" such as national criminal record searches, property documents, civil judgments, addresses, phone numbers, photos, and other court documents.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

Background check services start with public records, which comprise information readily available to the public, such as police reports, birth certificates, and ownership deeds. The best background check platform then scrutinizes secondary sources, including online news articles, social media profiles, and phone directories.

They explore online platforms like e-commerce websites like Amazon, magazines or newspapers you follow, details about your voter registration, possession of hunting or fishing licenses, and any affiliations with professional organizations or groups.

Why Run a Background Check?

Background searches can help provide you peace of mind about the people in your life. These checks help determine if a person has a criminal record or has had any ongoing legal issues. The term "background check" encompasses criminal and non-criminal records, including driving violations.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

In most states, background checks are allowed by law, but specific rules and regulations must be followed when conducting them.

However, some regions restrict who can use these best background check sites and what information can be obtained. It’s advisable to seek advice from a legal professional to clarify any questions regarding background check laws in your state.

Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway

In the modern world, there’s abundant information accessible through the internet. However, it can be challenging to find the correct reports. Fortunately, the best background check applications and websites can simplify obtaining peace of mind.

Conducting background checks can discover any unsavory information about someone's past. By using these methods on romantic partners, or new acquaintances, one can evade potentially dubious situations.

In addition to searching for other individuals, you can perform a background check on yourself. Due to the vastness of the internet, it's difficult to determine what information might be available about you online.

BeenVerified stood out to us because it not only provided criminal and sex offender screenings but also searched the surface, which isn’t typically included in free WhitePages searches that we commonly conduct on our own.

If you have any doubts about a new friend, date, or family friend who’s spending time at your place, conduct a background check without any delay.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention don’t make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

