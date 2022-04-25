Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Author Aruna Arya Gupta's Recently Published Book Is A Tribute To Women Empowerment

Aruna Arya Gupta is an American-Indian author and poet who has published commendable works to date. Her recently published book, "The Heart Has Its Answers", is a true masterpiece and an elegant accessory to women's empowerment. 

Author Aruna Arya Gupta's Recently Published Book Is A Tribute To Women Empowerment
Aruna Arya Gupta, Author

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 5:37 pm

As Edward Bulwer-Lytton said, "The pen is mightier than the sword." As a result, holding a pen and inking one's thoughts isn't for everyone. But a few skillful souls, like author Aruna Arya Gupta, are an exception to the rule. This writer is powerful enough to bridge the gap between her viewpoints and her words.

Aruna Arya Gupta is an American-Indian author and poet who has published commendable works to date. Her recently published book, "The Heart Has Its Answers", is a true masterpiece and an elegant accessory to women's empowerment. 

So, you might be wondering what makes this book so special. Aruna Arya is an adept writer. This book is a celebration of human experience, largely of the hail storms and rainbows of a woman’s life. It’s a compilation of 46 poems that were inspired by Aruna's reflection on being a woman. Through these poems, she eloquently embodied the different facets of a woman's life, like falling in love, friendships, betrayals, marriage, family, growing wiser and whatnot.

Related stories

Lieper Publication Has Partnered With Poet Asha Ponnachan To Release Her First Book

Expressing her views about the book, Aruna Arya Gupta says, "When I dig deep inside me, embarking on my journey with that mirror and wipe my face multiple times, I meet "Me" frequently. Through Heart Has Its Answers, I present to you the organic 'Me' who wants to apportion with you everything from my every pore. I hope this memoir of mine is absorbed by every pore of yours as well."

The critically acclaimed author has already published numerous books. Aruna Arya's book "Repentance" is among Amazon’s bestsellers. She has also written "Atonement". The earnest poems represent Arya's thoughts. Her poetry "Sweetheart" was recently translated into songs "Laazmi" (Hindi) and "Ferar Gaan" (Bengali), which were super hits.

Aruna Arya’s upcoming song, "Aaja Shyam," is a tribute to the devotees of Lord Krishna and Mira. She's also working on an exciting OTT project with Netflix India, which she'll reveal in May. We hope that you too get your hands on Aruna Arya's love-worthy book.
 
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Aruna Arya Gupta Author Book Writer Women Empowerment The Heart Has Its Answers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court