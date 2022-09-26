Amp Energy India Signs a Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement with Amazon

Amp Energy India, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, has signed a power purchase agreement to sell renewable energy to Amazon from a 100 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.

The plant will be fully operational by the end of 2023 and located in Bhadla, Rajasthan; a state where Amp is also developing 1GW of utility scale projects.

This solar plant will help mitigate 1,13,645 MT of harmful CO2 emissions that would have otherwise been released through conventional power plants and hence would have a positive effect on the environment.

"We are pleased to partner with Amazon on this landmark project. It highlights Amp Energy India's unique abilities to offer solutions for corporates to reach 100% renewable energy. We are proud to partner with a global brand like Amazon on their renewable energy transition. This project also supports the Government’s Digital India mission of transforming India into a digitally empowered society powered by renewable energy," said Mr. Pinaki Bhattacharyya MD & CEO Amp Energy India.

“At Amazon, we have worked hard to collaborate with and engage government and industry stakeholders on corporate power purchase agreements for renewable energy in India,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India. “Besides these PPAs, our efforts include providing training for developers and other buyers on how to structure these agreements for mutual benefit, facilitating government dialogues with industry groups to highlight the importance of corporate buyers, and working with local energy providers who want to reach new customers. Amazon is committed to helping scale corporate renewable energy procurement options in the country, bringing associated green jobs and investments to more parts of India.”