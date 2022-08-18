Aftab Khan's Valuable Piece Of Advice For Emerging Influencers

The borders of social media are expanding with every passing day, motivating a lot of people to choose their careers as influencers. But, you should always understand the whys and wherefores of a field before entering it, shouldn't you? Therefore, influencer Aftab Khan has offered his advice so that you can prepare your mind for forthcoming situations.



Before he can advise you on how to build a career in "content creation," let him explain what these terms mean to him."Content can be anything. A picture, a selfie, a video, a 15-second story, or even a boomerang. Your content should be a story, and you should be a storyteller." Isn't that simple?



Sharing his advice, Aftab Khan says, "Be original and consistent. There are already at least a hundred people creating similar kinds of content. Try to be unique and bring something new. Narrate the story from your POV." Speaking of consistency, Aftab said, "Consistency is the key to success. You should post your content regularly. Not doing so will hamper your reach. So, keep posting your content. You never know when and which of your content will become a hit."



You see, Aftab's words carry a lot of weight! And we all agree with him. Well, he has a couple more pieces of advice to add. Aftab Khan says, "Don't be disheartened if you don't find success. Because what comes quickly leaves quickly. Initially, you might take a lot of time to grow, but once you start making storms, then there is no going back. So, no matter what, DON'T GIVE UP."



You will see a cosmic number of people trying their hearts out to prove their mettle as content creators. But success is a slow process, and the majority give up just before they find the diamond. So now you know what you should do?



Aftab Khan has been into content creation for years. He is not only the founder of Filmygyan, but he has also collaborated with celebrities and actors such as Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, Siddharth Nigam, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Nigam, and many more.

