About the Fundraiser

“When I had my first miscarriage in 2012, the loss of my unborn child was devastating. But when Smarnika came into my life in 2013, I felt alive again.

She was three months old when the hospital visits began. Now a 9-year-old, she struggles and I’m unable to do anything for her.”

Suffering at the hands of liver disease- my daughter’s life is in danger.

Smarnika was 3 months old when I noticed unusual movement in her left eye- I panicked and immediately took her to the doctor. I prayed as they took her on for tests.

But my prayers fell short- she was diagnosed with blindness in her left eye and the doctors recommended surgery.

“One after the other, three surgeries were performed on my daughter but they did not help cure her blindness. Instead, they were forced to remove it and place a prosthetic.”

As parents, it was unbearable for Prashant and me throughout the entire process. Smarnika had barely seen the world and now, she only had her right eye to rely on for life. But we braved a smile for her sake and soon, she started her preschool.

“Kids often chose to not interact with my daughter- the prosthetic in her eye made it difficult for Smarnika to make friends, but she didn’t let that stop her from going to school. I had nothing but pride in my daughter.”

But things changed in September 2021.

Smarnika was vomiting everything I fed her, and when she spotted blood in her urine & stools- the panic in me began to rise. We took her to the hospital where the doctors conducted all kinds of tests- enteroscopy, colonoscopy, and a CT scan.

She had lost a lot of blood in a short period. Every 15 days, we visited the hospital for her blood transfusions. That’s when they were able to diagnose the liver & bowel condition she was suffering from.

“They performed 3 bowel surgeries but it wasn’t effective. Smarnika didn’t let go of my hand as they took her into the OT each time- she cried without end but I was powerless to help her.”

The doctors informed us that our daughter would need a transplant to survive this disease. Costs for the same were estimated at Rs 20 Lakhs ($ 25172.90).

No child should endure the pain and recovery of 6 surgeries at such a young age!

My beautiful daughter, who never lost hope, is in severe pain owing to her condition. The doctors now affirm that a transplant will end her misery once and for all, but I’m financially helpless.

I’ve put everything I had in her previous surgeries, and I have nothing left. Please, save my daughter! Please don’t let the disease take my child away from me!