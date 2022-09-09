About the Fundraiser

As a lone parent, I’ve always worked twice as hard to make sure Pratiksha had everything she needed. But the stakes have never been higher than they are now.

“It started a while ago when I noticed my Pratiksha seemed restless. As I held her, I could feel her get unnaturally warm in my arms. I looked to my mother for advice, and I did everything I could to bring her back to safety.

But then the truth came out and I realised my prayers had not been heard.”

But everything changed and I was left alone overnight. When people from our neighborhood came to visit us, they’d often pity us.

Ab toh bhagwan hi bachayega tum dono ko! (Only God can help you two!)

However, none of that bothers me anymore. Not when my daughter is in this state. My only priority is my daughter and finding a solution to her issues right now.

“I knew I had to meet a professional but I couldn’t afford it. So, I worked odd jobs until I had enough and then I carried Pratiksha to the appointment. But nothing good came from that meeting, nothing that would provide me any comfort.”

My daughter has turned four now.

I’m still trying to help Prathiksha. Unemployment put together with the fact that I’m alone- it’s not an easy life for us.

Pratiksha - she’s strong and has learnt so much more than any other 4-year-old kid out there- I want to see her live happily. I have dreams for her, and I believe in the miracle that will bring happiness back into our lives again.