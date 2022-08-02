7 Cheap Penny Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

With so many crypto options available, deciding which one to invest in can be tough. Many investors consider putting their money into low-cost crypto projects at some point. These are digital assets that are valued at $5 per token or less and can be an excellent addition to most portfolios.

If you’ve decided to invest in them, you’re probably wondering what’s the best cheap penny cryptocurrency you can buy right now? To help you, we evaluated all top options on the market and singled out eight that may be exactly what you’re looking for. Let’s take a better look at each and see why investing in them makes sense.

Top 7 Cheap Penny Cryptocurrency Options for 2022

When we assessed the best penny crypto to buy in 2022, these are the ones that stood out the most:

Battle Infinity - Best overall penny cryptocurrency

Tamadoge - Best upcoming metaverse penny cryptocurrency

LuckyBlock - Best crypto under a penny with crypto-gaming aspirations

DeFi Coin - Best community-driven option

Basic Attention Token - Best long-term investment

Shiba Inu - Best meme penny cryptocurrency

Cardano - Best third-generation penny cryptocurrency

>>>Get The Best Crypto on Presale Now<<<

So, what makes these cheap penny cryptocurrency options so special? In this post, we’ll provide more detail about each of them. Hopefully, that’s exactly what you needed to identify the right penny crypto to invest in.

Battle Infinity

First on the list, we have Battle Infinity. This exciting new gaming ecosystem is set to make a lot of noise in the crypto market. It’s a true all-in-one platform, with NFTs being integrated as well.

It includes six components that make up the real Battle Infinity experience. Each of them offers an entirely unique way for investors to generate income. From a crypto-stacking mechanism to a built-in marketplace for NFTs, Battle Infinity really has it all.

Its numerous P2E (play-to-earn) features will provide a great opportunity for users to produce a regular income.

There’s even its own game store that will feature various NFT games coming with their own P2E features.

In the ecosystem, there will also be a fantasy sports league positioned on the blockchain and with its own NFT integration. By outbesting other fantasy players, users will be able to earn rewards in Battle Infinity’s native token - IBAT. The first sport on the platform will be cricket, based on the Indian Premier League, arriving in phase 7 of the roadmap.

The platform will have a total supply of 10 billion IBAT, with a small amount of each token transaction financing various elements in the Battle Infinity ecosystem.

It has also recently launched a Telegram group you can join to stay up-to-date with its progress.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Now<<<

How to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) in presale step-by-step guide

The process is slightly different from buying other cryptocurrencies. Finally, the pre-sale is handled directly by the publisher, on the pre-sale platform specially created for this purpose . Experience has shown that with the following steps you have IBAT tokens in your wallet in less than 10 minutes .

1. Open the Battle Infinity pre-sale website

First, the crypto investors visit the Battle Infinity pre-sale page. Here the crucial windows open immediately.

2. Buy Binance Coin

The IBAT Coin is designed as a BEP-20 token and runs on the Binance Smart Chain. This means that one must own Binance Coin in order to buy IBAT. If you have this in your wallet, you can proceed directly. On the other hand, one should first buy BNB – for example via the online broker eToro, which does not charge any commission and allows a crypto purchase in less than 10 minutes.

3. Connect wallet to Battle Infinity

The next step is to connect the wallet to Battle Infinity. This is possible with the Metamask Wallet or the Walletconnect function. It is important that the corresponding wallets have been switched to the Binance Smart Chain.

4. Select the desired amount of IBAT and complete the purchase

Now select the desired amount of IBAT. You can see directly how many Binance Coins are required. For example, if you want 250,000 IBAT tokens, you have to invest around 1.5 BNB. One last click on “Buy IBAT” and the purchase is complete.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity on Presale<<<

Tamadoge

Next on the list of cheap penny cryptocurrency for 2022 is Tamadoge. It’s the native currency of the Tamaberse platform where you can create and breed virtual pets. Then, you can battle users to climb up on monthly leaderboards and earn rewards in TAMA.

At the moment, TAMA is still in its presale period, which started in the third quarter of 2022. The maximum supply will be 2 billion tokens.

One of the best things about this penny cryptocurrency is that it’s a deflationary asset, meaning that it’ll reduce its current supply in the long run. Whenever someone buys items from the Tama store, 5% of the amount spent is burnt. 30% of the purchase goes to the marketing budget and the platform distributes the remaining 65% among its P2E prize pools.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

LuckyBlock

LuckyBlock launched at the start of the year and it quickly positioned itself as one of the best penny crypto to buy in 2022. It’s already trading at several thousand percent higher than its initial value. This is really impressive, especially when you consider how young this crypto is.



This NFT competitions platform in which everyone’s a winner when it comes to prize draws. Also, with everything taking place on the blockchain, all LuckyBlock transactions are processed immediately. What’s more, in a system like this, blockchain verifies both players and tickets, ensuring fair game.

Lucky Block is also one of the few cheap penny cryptocurrency options that gives something back to the community. At the start of 2022, the developers behind it already made a £3665 donation to charity, and they don’t plan to stop there.

Lucky Block has recently launched its V2 token, which can be found on Lbank. You can access the link below to purchase, and earn a $255 bonus to spend on Lucky Block.

>>>Get Lucky Block Here<<<

DeFi Coin

This community project is an amazing investment opportunity. It was launched a year ago with a goal to boost the decentralized financed ecosystem. Its popularity has been growing ever since and it’s now one of the best cheap penny cryptocurrency options you can go for.

The project uses reflections, manual burns, and LP Acquisitions, aiming to keep the DeFi coin ecosystem fully-functioning. It’s built on the Binance Smart Chain, allowing it to maintain fast transaction speeds and low operating prices.

DeFi Coins gives you an opportunity to participate in swapping collectibles and exchanging NFTs. When you execute a trade, you pay a 10% transaction fee. This is because the platform wants to encourage users to hold onto DeFi coins and reduce volatile price swings.

If you opt for this cheap penny cryptocurrency, you can also continually increase the amount of coins by collecting dividends through its fixed reward structure.

Basic Attention Token

First introduced in 2017, Basic Attention Token is one of the best long-term investments you can make right now. This platform token for the Brave browser comes from Brendan Eich, a co-founder of Mozilla Firefox and one of the original JavaScript developers. Basic Attention Token is based on the Blockchain and markets itself as a way of digital advertising.

It aims to share advertising money between marketing agencies, content publishers, and readers. This means users can get paid for watching ads using the Brave browser. Content publishers can also make money from advertising and publication.

Earlier this year, the browser passed 25 million monthly users and it continues to be a popular alternative to Chrome and other popular options.

Shiba Inu

Following the rise of Dogecoin, the popularity of meme cryptocurrencies increased. Shiba Inu followed the same pattern when it first burst onto the scene in 2021.

Later that year, its price skyrocketed by almost 1,400%, after gaining traction on various social media platforms. While it wasn’t able to maintain that value, Shiba Inu remained extremely popular among crypto enthusiasts. You could see this in various Reddit threads where many saw it as one of the best cheap penny cryptocurrency options.

Initially, it had very little real-world use cases, but this changed with the launch of ShibaSwap. The platform has grown a lot ever since, and now offers NFTs, exchanging, staking, and much more.

Cardano

Also making our list of best penny crypto to buy in 2022 is Cardano. It’s a grossly undervalued coin, especially since it’s one of the most formidable Ethereum competitors at the moment.

Unlike with most other currencies, all programs and protocols have to undergo peer reviewing before being onboarded on the Cardano network. Because of this, Cardano is somewhat less dynamic and has been slipping under the radar for a while.

The community-driven governance is one of the things that make it the best cheap cryptocurrency option at the moment.

The maximum supply of Cardano is 45 billion tokens, while there are about 34 in circulation at the time of writing.

Cardano aims at being one of the most environmentally-friendly blockchain platforms on the market, which also attracts many investors.

Wrap Up

With so many cheap penny cryptocurrency options on the market, which one should you invest in?

You really can’t go wrong with any crypto on our list. All of them are viewed as the best penny crypto to buy in 2022 for a good reason. They all have bags of potential and there’s something unique about each of them that may make you go for that specific crypto.

Based on our reviews, Battle Infinity is the next big thing when it comes to this type of crypto. Thanks to its P2E features, it’s the ideal tool for producing a regular income. The best part - with the presale still running, now’s the perfect time to jump aboard and make your investment.