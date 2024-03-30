Year after year, International Doge Day has become a significant event in the crypto community.
With last year's Doge Day witnessing a remarkable 50% surge in Dogecoin's value, there are expectations for similar movements this year.
As April 20th approaches, crypto analysts and investors are closely studying doge-based tokens that could experience significant gains.
We’ve conducted research to find the most promising meme tokens, and it turns out that Dogecoin20, Slothana, and Sponge V2 carry the most explosive.
Top 7 Meme Coins to Buy Ahead of Doge Day - Quick Outline
Here is a quick outline of the tokens we’ll be analyzing:
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) - Top Meme Coin Presale Raises Over $10M in Record Time
Slothana ($SLOTH) – A New Meme Coin Introducing Innovations on Solana's Platform
SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) – Improved Version Trying to Surpass the Original $SPONGE With New Features
Dogecoin (DOGE) – This Doge Day Could Change Things on the Market if DOGE Hits $1 Mark
Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Experiencing the Bullish Momentum Due to New Shibarium Functionality
Pepe (PEPE) – PEPE's Rise Validates Analysts' Expectations of Continued Growth
MemeAI (MEMEAI) – Catching Investors' Attention with a 1000% ROI in the Last Month
Top 7 Meme Coins to Buy Ahead of Doge Day - Detailed Analysis
Now, let's take a look at each of them and check what they offer.
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) - Top Meme Coin Presale Raises Over $10M in Record Time
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) has been grabbing headlines recently because its presale prices are about to end, just in time for its launch on Doge Day. It operates as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, setting itself aside with a focus on sustainability through proof-of-stake mechanisms.
Within weeks of its launch, $DOGE20 has secured over $10 million in its presale, indicating strong investor interest.
In contrast to older meme coins relying on energy-intensive mining, Dogecoin20 prioritizes environmental sustainability. Its proof-of-stake system ensures transactions with a reduced carbon footprint.
A standout feature of Dogecoin20 is its staking functionality, which enables token holders to earn passive rewards by staking their $DOGE20 tokens. These rewards are distributed over a two-year period, offering significant benefits to early adopters.
Currently, presale investors are enjoying staking rewards at an impressive rate of 102%. This incentivized system is generating excitement and attracting attention from crypto investors seeking profitable opportunities.
Slothana ($SLOTH) – A New Meme Coin Introducing Innovations on Solana's Platform
Slothana ($SLOTH) is gaining attention within the Solana blockchain community, having raised over $620,000 in its ongoing presale. This project, inspired by successful Solana cryptocurrencies like SLERF, BOME, and PUMP, is drawing interest from investors.
A significant factor contributing to the project's early success is its active engagement on social media platforms.
With just two tweets from its official handle, $SLOTH has quickly gained traction, expressing its ambitious goal to achieve a $420 million market cap.
What sets this meme project apart is its innovative approach to presales. Slothana offers a fair, no-tier system, allowing investors to participate by simply sending SOL to the project's wallet address. For every 1 SOL sent, investors receive 10,000 SLOTH tokens.
There are rumors circulating that the team behind Smog, a highly successful Solana meme coin, may have created Slothana. If these rumors hold true, it could bode well for $SLOTH's future prospects, considering Smog experienced significant gains shortly after its launch on Solana DEX, Jupiter.
With momentum building in its presale phase and no signs of slowing down, investors are advised to act fast to secure their tokens before the price skyrockets.
SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) – Improved Version Trying to Surpass the Original $SPONGE With New Features
SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) is the improved version of the original $SPONGE meme coin, bringing upgraded features and potential to the table. This marks significant progress, especially considering the remarkable 100x surge the original token witnessed, reaching an impressive peak market cap of $100 million.
Investors interested in the $SPONGE V2 sale will find several appealing opportunities. According to the $SPONGE whitepaper, acquiring V2 tokens involves bridging existing V1 tokens. Those who stake and lock their V1 tokens permanently could stake to earn four years of staking rewards in $SPONGE V2, offering a significant motivation for early participation.
The latest version is spicing things up by introducing a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, drawing inspiration from the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon.
What's more, for a limited period, $SPONGE is offering an enticing 100% purchase bonus in V2 tokens. Simply put, if an investor commits $100 to $SPONGE, they'll secure $100 in V1 tokens for staking and receive an additional $100 in V2 tokens instantly.
The Sponge V2 Token Sale is an excellent opportunity for investors seeking profitable options in 2024. Its transparent incentives and promising prospects are fueling Sponge V2's ambition for exponential growth, potentially leading to a 50-100 fold increase in its current value.
Dogecoin (DOGE) – This Doge Day Could Change Things on the Market if DOGE Hits $1 Mark
Last year's Doge Day saw an impressive 50% surge in Dogecoin's value, and similar expectations are in place for this year. However, many speculate that this year's bull run might be even more bullish than the last.
Dogecoin experienced significant growth at the end of February, more than doubling in price. After trading around the $0.08 mark since January, DOGE skyrocketed to $0.18 by March 4th.
As a proof-of-work meme coin, Dogecoin originated as an indirect 2015 blockchain fork off of the original Satoshi Bitcoin chain. However, it dipped from $0.18 per token on March 4th to $0.13 by March 19th. Later on, the price bounced back to $0.18 by March 24th.
Currently, crypto analysts are speculating about the potential for DOGE's price to surge by 500%, possibly reaching the $1 mark.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Experiencing the Bullish Momentum Due to New Shibarium Functionality
In the past month, SHIB has seen a remarkable 220% surge in value, marking a substantial rise for a token with a multi-billion-dollar market cap. This surge has catapulted it back into the ranks of the top global cryptocurrencies, indicating its persistent popularity and strength.
The upcoming introduction of Shibarium is aimed at making a significant impact on the SHIB ecosystem, promoting increased activity and integration within the network.
As the development team focuses on maximizing SHIB's potential, the future looks promising for Shiba Inu, with expectations of increased visibility and steady growth ahead.
Pepe (PEPE) – PEPE's Rise Validates Analysts' Expectations of Continued Growth
Pepe Coin has gained attention as a notable player in the crypto market. Over the past month, it has experienced an impressive surge of 500% in its price, reaching an all-time high on March 5th. This surge has attracted the interest of investors and traders worldwide.
A notable aspect of Pepe's potential is its trading activity, which has consistently ranked among the top 10 most traded cryptocurrencies globally for several days. This indicates significant market interest and confidence in Pepe's upward trend.
Additionally, Pepe has received recommendations from top analysts, who see it as a potential counterpart to Shiba Inu in 2024. However, whether Pepe can sustain its momentum and achieve long-term success remains uncertain.
As Pepe keeps getting noticed and making progress in the crypto world, investors are keeping a close eye on its performance.
MemeAI (MEMEAI) – Catching Investors' Attention with a 1000% ROI in the Last Month
When it comes to meme coins, there's one that's really attracting investors' attention - MemeAI (MEMEAI). This token has surged almost 1000% in just the last month, which is pretty impressive, to say the least.
What sets $MEMEAI apart from the crowd is its unique approach. It uses artificial intelligence to whip up memes and turn them into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs are gearing up to hit the market soon, giving creators a fresh opportunity to cash in on their work.
A big part of what's creating the buzz around MemeAI is its growing online presence. With Doge Day just around the corner, interest in AI-based tokens like this one is only expected to ramp up even more. So, keep an eye on it – things could get pretty interesting.
Final Thoughts
With Doge Day nearly here, investors are on the hunt for the next big coins aimed at substantial growth in the weeks ahead.
Highlighted by industry analysts and crypto influencers, a couple of tokens are gaining attention for their potential to deliver significant profits.
Among them are Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
What's capturing the interest of crypto experts is the innovative technology behind these tokens, which could shake up the market significantly.
The good thing about it is that you still have the opportunity to get these tokens at relatively affordable prices before they explode.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.