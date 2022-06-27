5G Is Not Just Limited To The Telecom Industry But Is Enabling Many Other Industries To Go Beyond The Existing Limits

With the introduction of 5G, AR and VR technology has accelerated, allowing you to consult the world's most outstanding doctor from the comfort of your home. Doctors will be able to operate using robots from a 1,000 miles distance since the lag time will be minuscule.

Human drivers will take a back seat as autonomous car development shifts to the fifth gear. The extraordinary speed and responsiveness of 5G-enabled driverless vehicles will revolutionize how we commute and travel today.

According to a 2017 study by RethinkX, an independent think tank and research company, within 10 years of government approval of autonomous vehicles, 95% of the U.S. passenger miles will be covered by fleets of autonomous electric vehicles (Arbib and Seba 2017 ).

Intelligent Automation will be hugely benefited from 5G. It’s a blend of robotic process automation and artificial intelligence (AI) that can automate tasks and remove human intervention. The traditional way to Automate things was mainly Process-driven i.e. they focused on performing tasks using predetermined rules and processes. E.g. Automatically extracting data from documents (like invoices) to avoid recording entries manually. Another example is a virtual assistant, which can automatically send emails.

Faster response time with the 5G network will change how industries work

The dispatch and command center serves as the brain for coal mine safety and production. Huawei has the highest no. of core 5G SEPs and is aiming to bring intelligent automation to coal mines. With faster response time 5G will enhance the production, washing, loading, coal quality, and overhaul across the entire company. The real-time, fast, and accurate collection of information will increase efficiency as well as reduce safety risks across the production plant.

Data-Driven Automation is the Future: 5G will be the backbone delivering the features of ultra-connectivity & high-speed data transmission with ultra-low latency. Thus, 5G will feed the data in the blink of an eye from various connected devices (e.g. IoT) to drive Intelligent Automation systems. As AI learns from the data to optimize automation, high-quality data is key to data-driven automation.

Not just coal mines Huwawei is bringing intelligent automation solution to oil and gas pipeline inspection- a tedious task prone to error. 5G’s high bandwidth, high capacity, and low latency will enable transmission of high volumes of data in real-time bringing unlimited access to information. Starting from remote inspection 5G will help the oil and gas industry or any other manufacturing industry with smart helmets, predictive maintenance, automated guided vehicle, infrastructure maintenance, connection of the entire plant as a ‘smart city’.

Ford and At&T are using 5G to take Ford’s EV transformation forward. The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which Ford calls “the future of EV production”, will be outfitted with a private 5G cellular network and MEC from AT&T.

5G’s ability to meet the transmission of large amount of data will make high resolution video drone surveillance and analytics, IoT and real-time remote operations powerful. Robotic devices will use AI to conduct site inspections and recommend actions for oil platforms.

Collaborative networking with 5G will improve the intelligence level of the system and make robotic process and automation in the cloud way faster than today. Verizon partnered with IBM to build a multi access edge computing lab to work on the same.

The state of delivery is another area of consumer concern. Faster drone delivery and real-time information updates will change the delivery system.

How the future will look like?

“Imagine you receive an email with an early morning assignment on your smartwatch& you will be woken up and seved automatically with your favorite coffee/tea the next morning.

Imagine the life of a farmer having an automated irrigation system installed on his farm – collecting moisture of soil, humidity, and temperature from multiple sensors deployed around the patch(es) of his farming land and automatically dispensing an adequate amount of water/fertilizers based on the soil needs.

How good it would be if hospitals dispatch an ambulance van automatically to a location where an accident is detected by a traffic light system/roadside sensors.” explains, Aman Kumar, Manager at GreyB .



Above are just mere examples, we are going to see more & more data-backed autonomous decisions/processes taking place in environments like factories, autonomous vehicles, homes/buildings, cities, agriculture, etc. and 5G will be the backbone fetching & delivering data. With speed 100x faster than 4G, 5G is set to simplify automated tasks in brand new ways from shop floors to self-driving cars. This seems more evident with the patent filing trends in the Intelligent Automation domain as 75-80% are filed since the release of 5G specs in 2016 which marks the start of the 5G era.