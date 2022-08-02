First started as a meme and a mockup for cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is now known as a high-quality project that made early investors millions of dollars.

Dogecoin was considered the best dog cryptocurrency on the market for quite some time, but with the rise of Shiba Inu and other dog-inspired cryptos, things quickly changed.

Even though Dogecoin is still immensely popular, there are other dog cryptocurrencies taking over the market nowadays.

In this article, we will list some of the best dog cryptocurrency projects in 2022 and review each one separately.

5 Best Dog Cryptocurrency Projects in 2022 – Brief Outline

Ever since Dogecoin skyrocketed in value in early 2021, developers all around the world have gotten busy developing their own dog coins in the hope of repeating that same success.

While most of these projects tend to fail, there are some that stand out and should be monitored closely.

Here is a brief outline of the coins we’ll analyze throughout the article:

Tamadoge – Overall the Best Dog Cryptocurrency in 2022

Shiba Inu –Dog Cryptocurrency with Great Reputation

Dogelon Mars – Dog Cryptocurrency with Interesting Story

Kishu Inu – Best Dog Cryptocurrency for Next-Gen Ideas

Floki Inu Coin – Dog Cryptocurrency “Movement” Project

5 Best Dog Cryptocurrency Projects in 2022 – Detailed Review

While most dog-inspired cryptos nowadays come in the form of meme coins, that doesn’t mean that they can’t bring some huge returns to early investors.

That’s exactly the case with the dog coins on our list.

Let’s jump into the analysis.

Tamadoge – Overall the Best Dog Cryptocurrency in 2022

Tamadoge is a deflationary dog crypto P2E platform and it functions as a native token for the in-game Metaverse called Tamaverse.

What separates this token from other dog meme coins is the fact that it comes with utility.

For starters, Tamadoge pets get stronger with time and require constant care from their owners. Otherwise, you risk them turning into Tamaghosts and losing their powers.

Once your pet grows up and develops its powers, you can enter them into battles and compete with other players for a chance to receive some great rewards.

By winning battles, you get Dogepoints, and the player that ends a month with the most points is the one that receives the main prizes.

One of the primary utilities of Tamadoge pets is that they represent individual NFT tokens that can be minted and traded.

You mint the pets as babies and continuously work on enhancing their strengths.

Another thing that investors seem to love about Tamadoge is that the team behind it consists of crypto, marketing, and designing experts, who have been in the industry for over a decade.

The project uses some of the latest and most robust token and NFT standards.

There is a total supply of 2 billion Tamadoge coins – 1 billion will be released at the token generation event, 400 million will be reserved for exchange listing, and the remaining 600 million will gradually be released over the span of the next 10 years.

Not long ago, the founders launched the official beta sale for TAMA and it will last until September 2022.

You can purchase tokens directly via card or through USDT/ETH in your crypto wallet. Once the presale ends, you can claim your coins on the ‘Claim’ page. There is no fixed limit on how many Tamadoges you can buy.

As we said, each pet comes with random stats and unique abilities. During their early years, you should use the in-game store to buy them food, toys, and other items. These things help them maintain form.

Finally, you should know that trading Tamadoge tokens come with zero tax fees – a rare occurrence among today’s dog coins.

All of these things combined lead us to the conclusion that Tamadoge is the best dog cryptocurrency in 2022.

Shiba Inu –Dog Cryptocurrency with Great Reputation

With a 48,000,000% growth in 2021, Shiba Inu is undoubtedly a dog coin with the best market performance so far.

This stunt even landed it in the top 20 cryptos by market cap list.

Shiba Inu was officially launched in August 2020 as a meme coin with a mission to surpass and “kill” Dogecoin.

Nowadays, it’s looking to develop into much more than just a meme coin – the founders have announced that in a few months, the layer-2 blockchain platform Shibarium will be released alongside the coin’s Collectible Card Game.

This is something that no dog crypto meme coin has managed to pull off.

One of the main things that separate Shiba Inu from other meme coins is the fact that its spectacular growth is still very fresh, with the all-time high being recorded in October 2021.

Currently, due to the severe bear market, the price of Shiba stands at $0.000011, which is an approximately 85% decline compared to October.

The most worrisome thing about Shiba Inu is whether the hype around the coin will last long enough – if it doesn’t, investors could end up losing a hefty amount of money.

But, with the new platform and card game being released soon, it seems like Shiba Inu is here to stay.

Some of the main things you should know about these new features are:

Both Shiba Inu coins and Shiboshi NFTs will be allocated to the Shibarium ecosystem once the layer-2 blockchain is released.

Each Shiboshi comes with unique features that can be used in the Collectible Card Game.

Players with the most points will receive TREAT rewards.

It’s highly likely that NFT trading and card game users will influence the price of Shiba Inu (positively).

Dogelon Mars – Dog Cryptocurrency with Interesting Story

Dogelon Mars is a cryptocurrency that was named after the billionaire Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

This crypto calls itself the “interplanetary currency” due to its focus on Mars. The main ‘character’ of Dogelon is a dog wearing a spacecraft uniform.

Even though many professionals didn’t believe that this crypto project would stick around for long, it was able to maintain its stability throughout the past year and there is room for improvements in 2022.

Some expect a price increase to $0.010 towards the end of the year due to the project’s immense popularity on social media platforms.

Currently, this dog coin is still known as a community-driven crypto with lots of important features yet to be released.

The native token of Dogelon is ELON – an ERC-20 token hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

Due to its fun name and connection to Elon Musk, the project has been able to build quite a large following on social media and it currently has 300,000+ Twitter followers and 80,000 Telegram members.

Kishu Inu – Best Dog Cryptocurrency for Next-Gen Ideas

Kishu Inu was launched in April 2021 with the goal of becoming the leading decentralized meme coin project.

The main objective is to include and explain popular crypto concepts to beginner traders.

For instance, the project provides holders with educational resources regarding next-gen ideas like NFTs, participation prizes, and decentralized exchange platforms.

During the first month of launch, this dog cryptocurrency recorded a phenomenal $2 billion market cap and attracted 100,000 buyers.

KISHU is the platform’s native token – an ERC20 meme coin that offers widespread utility and project decentralization.

Those traders that make transactions through decentralized wallets have a chance to earn specific rewards, providing them with passive income for every transaction.

Even though Kishu Inu isn’t exactly the best dog cryptocurrency to invest in, it’s certainly a project worth keeping an eye on.

Floki Inu Coin – Dog Cryptocurrency “Movement” Project

Floki Inu is an ERC20 coin hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and one of the latest additions to the dog crypto world.

The token was named after Elon Musk’s dog – Shiba Inu.

Even though Floki Inu shares numerous similarities with other dog meme coins, the founders have stated that the project “isn’t a meme but a movement”.

Since it was founded, Floki Inu has pretty much maintained a stable price, with the most success coming in December 2021 when the market cap reached $1 billion.

The total token supply is huge and the team behind the project stated that there are roughly 10 trillion coins in supply.

What may have a huge impact on Floki’s price is the fact that there will be a P2E NFT Metaverse game released soon in which this coin will be the primary currency. The game will be called Valhalla.

Due to this, the Floki Inu community members call themselves “Floki Vikings”.

Interestingly, Floki is also the name of one of the main characters from the popular TV show “Vikings” and it’s also what Elon calls one of his dogs.

5 Best Dog Cryptocurrency Projects in 2022 – The Verdict

The vast majority of dog cryptos that we see nowadays have been inspired by the success of Dogecoin.

Even though most of these cryptos are meme coins, they are still getting quite a bit of momentum, and understandably so.

They include cute doggo designs, have interesting use cases, and provide traders with a bit of fun in what’s usually regarded as a serious activity (crypto trading).

What’s more, if you pick the right dog crypto to invest in, you could end up like the early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors, counting millions in just a few months.

Currently, the best dog cryptocurrency on the market is Tamadoge due to its innovative combination of features and utility.