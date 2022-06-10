3 Cryptos To Grow Your Portfolio Exponentially: Huobi Token (HT), Helium (HNT), and Chronoly (CRNO)

The recent cryptocurrency bear market has investors wondering if they have missed the boat on high-growth projects. As investors dumped risk-based assets for security, blockchain projects saw their valuations suffer. For example, market leader Bitcoin (BTC) dropped over 25% in the last 30 days, which dragged the whole market down. As a result, holders are now looking for new investment opportunities to grow their portfolios.

There are still projects with solid upside potential and these include Chronoly (CRNO), Helium (HNT), and Huobi Token (HT).

Helium (HNT) Operates in a Niche Space

Helium (HNT) benefits from operating in a niche area of the blockchain world, which means less competition. In addition, Helium (HNT) is looking to improve connectivity through a peer-to-peer network and the company’s ‘People’s Network’ boasts the world’s fastest-growing wireless network ever with over 800,000 hotspots. The project also allows users to mine crypto in the comfort of their homes or offices with a device that provides low-power network coverage to your city in exchange for HNT.

Helium (HNT) saw record highs of almost $53 in 2021 and has fallen to $7 now, giving investors a chance to get in at a reasonable valuation. Furthermore, experts expect Helium (HNT) to turn green soon.

Chronoly (CRNO) Looks to Build on its Hot ICO

The Chronoly (CRNO) project is currently riding the wave of a hit ICO which saw the sale of 100 million tokens and growth of over 400 % in the last week as the project moves to a phase 2 sale.

Chronoly (CRNO) is unique as it offers investors an opportunity to buy stakes in the top watchmaker brands. Investors could buy a 15% stake in a limited-edition Rolex or Audemars Piguet and the watch is insured and securely stored in a depositary. Holders can buy into the piece via newly minted NFT and it therefore offers an opportunity to hold onto an asset with proven price appreciation over the years. This can also be done safely and quickly in a digital blockchain transaction on the Chronoly (CRNO) platform without the need to go shopping for a watch and organise the physical storage.

Timepieces have been a proven investment in times of inflation where physical assets and safety are in demand. These types of investments are also popular in times of government upheaval and war. The Chronoly (CRNO) project is still not on the mainstream radar and should continue to grow as more investors become aware of it.

The CRNO token also provides further benefits in staking and the ability to earn membership benefits and lottery prizes.

Huobi (HNT) Can Benefit from a Crypto Rebound

The Huobi token (HNT) is the native coin of the Huobi exchange and this crypto will benefit from a market rebound. In addition, Houbi moved to reduce its commissions two months ago which could continue to attract new users to the exchange.

Huobi (HNT) saw a drop from highs of $33 in May of 2021 to only $7 now and this would be a chance to buy the dip in a trusted exchange. An overall 0.2% transaction fee and $100 minimum deposit are amongst the best in the industry, and experienced traders have access to numerous derivatives markets for leveraged trading.

These three coins should be on the radar of investors as the market tries to carve out a price bottom.

