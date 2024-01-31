11 Best Esports Betting Sites In 2024
In this day and age, esports betting is attracting more and more attention. There is a reason for that. Esports games are fun to watch, pumped with adrenaline, and they also have an insane number of viewers watching the games. What if we inform you that you can also make money while wagering on esports? In this piece, we have put in place a list of the best esports betting sites that will help you come out on top while betting.
CSGORoll - Best for free esports welcome bonus
BetUs - Best for matched deposit bonus
GG.bet - Best for esports coverage
Betway - Most reputable esports betting site
Stake.com - Best overall for esports betting
Sportsbet.io - Best for esports live betting
Roobet - Best for esports betting markets
DuelBits - Best for esports dedicated bonuses
Gamdom - Best for unique esports bets
CSGOEmpire - Best for free daily coins
✅ License: Not Licensed (primarily a CS:GO trading marketplace hence why license isn’t required)
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Ripple, DogeCoin, Cardano
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, League of Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, King of Glory, LoL Wild Rift, StarCraft 2, StarCraft Brood War
💰 Bonuses:
claim 3 free cases + 5% bonus on your next deposit with the code “GAMBLE-CSGO”
🇺🇸 US Accepted: Yes
🏆 Best For: Best for free esports welcome bonus
CSGORoll has been available for punters across the world for quite some time now. However, just recently, they introduced esports betting as a part of their offering. Overall, the layout is user-friendly as everything is just a couple of clicks away.
There are plenty of esports to choose from including the most popular titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant. Bear in mind that traditional sports betting is not available here.
Another important thing that we need to touch base on is withdrawals. At the time of writing, you can only withdraw CS:GO skins as real money or crypto withdrawals are not available. Alongside insane coverage, you can also enjoy other casino games such as Roulette, Crash, Plinko, Case Unboxing, Case Battles, and Dice.
There are two types of bets available, pre-match betting and live betting on esports. You should also know that there is no live stream for in-play matches. Last but not least, esports betting odds are more than competitive here and they are on par once compared to their rivals. Not so long ago, CSGORoll decided to build up their reputation by sponsoring one of the best CSGO esports teams, G2.
✔️ Pros:
- website is available to everyone via Steam login
- wide range of deposit methods available
- excellent welcome bonus
❌ Cons:
- withdrawals can only be made via CS:GO skins
- lack of live stream for in-play matches
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, NBA 2K, Valorant, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, CrossFire, FIFA
💰 Bonuses:
- get up to $250 bonus + a Risk Free Bet up to $100 with the code “GGWP”
- 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125
- 150% crypto sign-up bonus up to $3,750 + 50% casino bonus up to $1,250
- 10% bonus cash + 20% casino bonus up to $2,500
🇺🇸 US Accepted: Yes
🏆 Best For: Best for matched deposit bonuses
For all esports betting fans from the USA out there, we have found a perfect operator that is going to provide you with the full package. There is plenty of action happening on the site, especially regarding esports gambling.
Popular games like CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends are covered in great depth. There are around 15 betting markets for each event. You can gamble on the match before they start and once they are live. Luckily for you, esports live betting here comes with a dedicated live stream for each match that is played.
There are also plenty of other sports to bet on starting with soccer, American football, tennis, MMA, boxing, golf, basketball, baseball, and much more. BetUS is leading the way when it comes to the amount of money you can get from bonuses either as a new customer or as an existing one.
Alongside the cryptocurrencies we listed above, there are a couple more payment options available here. Usually, punters tend to use cash transfers to fund their accounts. However, you can also top your account by phone deposit. As a last resort, the account can also be funded by using Zelle.
✔️ Pros:
- available for customers in the USA
- excellent promotions and bonuses
- live stream of esports matches is available
❌ Cons:
- mediocre esports betting odds
- high minimum deposit for bank transfer($100)
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, Valorant, Fortnite, StarCarft 2, Rocket League, King of Glory, Brawl Stars, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, WarCarft III, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Crossfire, PUBG, Apex Legends, Smite, Hearthstone, Halo, NBA 2K, Heroes of the Storm, Vainglory, World of Tanks, FIFA
💰 Bonuses:
150% FOR THE FIRST DEPOSIT + 40$ INSURANCE
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for esports coverage
If you are on the lookout for the best esports betting sites out there, you do not want to miss out on GG.bet. This operator has it all. The overlay is simple and easy to navigate around which means it is perfectly suited for both newcomers and seasoned bettors.
The coverage here is insane. Literally, every esports is covered in great depth. Alongside pre-match and live betting, you can also place futures/outright bets on popular esports tournaments and leagues.
Moreover, there are around 30 betting markets per match followed by a HD live stream that can be broadcasted on the betting platform. When it comes to quality of odds, GG.bet is amongst the best.
Overall, we believe that you can’t go wrong with this operator as they really do offer a full package. The only flaw we can mention is the lack of crypto payments, except for Bitcoin. However, there are plenty of other traditional payment methods that will suit your needs. GG.bet is heavily involved in the esports universe. They are the main sponsor of a very popular esports organization, Natus Vincere. On top of that, they are also sponsoring 99Damage, a well-known tournament host.
✔️ Pros:
- massive coverage of esports events
- plenty of traditional payment methods to choose from
- live stream available
- competitive esports betting odds
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA
- Bitcoin is the only crypto accepted
✅ Licenses: Great Britain’s Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Temporary Massachusetts Digital License
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Doesn’t accept crypto.
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, StarCraft 2, Honor of Kings
💰 Bonuses:
- up to 50€ welcome bonus
- bet 10€ and get 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza
- 30€ matched free bet if your accumulator loses + 50 bonus spins
🇺🇸 US Accepted: Yes
🏆 Best For: Most reputable esports betting site
There is no denying that Betway is one of the few esports betting sites with such an immense reputation. Betway has been around for quite some time and we can freely say that they are one of the founding fathers of esports gambling.
Even though their coverage does not go that deep once compared to other sites, their match-to-match coverage is excellent wide a wide plethora of betting markets to choose from such as round handicap bets. On top of that, you can enjoy all three betting options, pre-match bets, live and outright options.
Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not accepted here, but there is a solid range of e-wallets to choose from. Alongside Skrill, NETELLER, and PayPal, you can also fund your account by using credit cards or pre-paid cards.
There are a lot of bonuses you can use at Betway, and most of them are related to either cash back or free bets if your initial bet loses. Keep in mind that esports betting odds at Betway are really good and in most cases, you will find the highest odds on the market right here. We already mentioned that Betway set pillars for esports gambling. At the moment, they are proud sponsors of the Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas. On top of that, this operator is often leading the charge by sponsoring events hosted by IEM and ESL.
✔️ Pros:
- available in the USA
- 15+ years on the market
- outright/futures betting available
❌ Cons:
- lack of crypto payments
- restricted in numerous European countries(Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, France)
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, EOS, Tron, BNB, + 10 more.
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, Dota 2, FIFA, Kings of Glory, League of Legends, NBA 2K, StarCraft 2, Valorant, Mobile Legends, Rainbow Six Siege
💰 Bonuses:
- claim multiple offers + 5% rakeback with the code “hellagood”
- claim 100% up to $1000 by using the code “hella100”
- 200% deposit bonus up to R$2,500 with the code “hellaBR”(valid only for Brazilian customers)
- claim 25 Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins + 5% rakeback with the code “HellaUSA”(valid only for USA customers via Stake.us)
🇺🇸 US Accepted: Yes (Stake.us) - only available for social casino
🏆 Best For: Best overall for esports betting
Stake established itself as one of the best esports betting sites on the market. They indeed offer a full package that starts with a simplistic website that is easy to use. On top of that, there are plenty of matches to bet on every day so we can freely say that the coverage is great.
As for the esports coverage, this is where Stake is lacking. At the time of writing, they are only offering esports betting odds for the most popular titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, LoL, etc. However, it helps that the coverage of other sports is on point. Starting with soccer, American football, golf, darts, basketball, and tennis, to other not-so-popular sports.
Alongside live streaming of esports matches, there are also team stats, map pool, and form of both teams at your disposal which makes the entire research process that much easier. Even though esports betting enthusiasts from the USA are going to be happy to see that this operator is available to them, sadly, it does not come with esports betting, as Stake.us is only a social casino.
✔️ Pros:
- easy to use interface
- variety of crypto to choose from
- wide plethora of bonuses and promotions
❌ Cons:
- esports gambling not available for US customers
- lack of esports games
6. Sportsbet.io
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance USD, Tron, Ripple, Binance Coin, Litecoin, Cardano, DogeCoin, The Open Network, USD Coin
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, Kings of Glory, Valorant, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Mobile Legends
💰 Bonuses:
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for esports live betting
There are a lot of esports gambling enthusiasts out there who are solely interested in esports live betting. We believe that this is the perfect site for you and here is why. First and foremost, Sportsbet.io put in place a wonderful-looking website and even better mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices.
On top of that, there are plenty of esports games to choose from and the coverage goes quite deep. The main reason why their live betting section is so good is due to the fact that live stream is available for a majority of in-play matches and because live odds are constantly being updated.
This operator put in place a wide range of betting markets dedicated to live betting. You will be able to bet on individual maps, or even place live bets on round/map handicaps. Alongside esports betting, you can also place bets on a variety of traditional sports, slots, or even live casino games.
Loyal customers are rewarded with a one-of-a-kind VIP Clubhouse program where you can get a dedicated VIP manager, and insane rewards in the form of wager-free bets or weekly bonuses. Moreover, you can unlock unlimited deposits and withdrawals by using crypto. In order to further establish themselves as the go-to provider in Brazil, Sportsbet.io partnered up with the best Brazilian esports organization, Imperial Esports.
✔️ Pros:
- excellent live esports betting service
- wide range of crypto payments to choose from
- best VIP program on the market
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA
- lack of deposit bonuses
7. Roobet
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ethereum, Litecoin
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch, Crossfire, NBA 2K, FIFA, Heroes of the Storm
💰 Bonuses:
- unlock instant RooWards Access + claim up to 70 free spins worth $80 with the code “HELLAGO”
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for esports betting markets
Even though Roobet is not primarily considered as an esports betting site, they still found a way to become one of the best in this department. Navigation around the site is very easy. There are two main esports gambling options available, that being pre-match and live betting.
Most in-play matches come with a dedicated live stream that can be watched with barely any delay. On top of that, the quality of esports betting odds is solid and on par with their rivals. It is also important to mention that live odds are constantly updated so there are not that many betting options that are blocked for longer periods of time.
The main reason why Roobet belongs on this list of esports betting sites is due to the fact that they provide a vast number of betting markets for each esports. It does not matter if you want to bet on popular titles like Dota 2 or LoL, or if you want to place wagers on titles such as King of Glory or Rainbow Six Siege, you will find plenty of potential bets waiting for your here.
Another reason why Roobet is so popular is due to the fact that you can claim free spins as a part of the welcome bonus package. Alongside esports, there are various other sports to bet on including MMA/UFC, boxing, soccer, American football, tennis, and much more.
✔️ Pros:
- live stream available for in-play matches
- wide range of dedicated betting markets to choose from
- welcome bonus comes with free spins
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA
- only the most popular cryptocurrencies are covered
8. DuelBits
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Ripple, Tether, Binance Coin, Ape Coin, Tron, Shiba Inu
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: Valorant, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Mobile Legends, League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, Kings of Glory
💰 Bonuses:
- instantly unlock Ace’s Rewards and get nearly 50% rakeback by using the code “infotoplist”
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for esports dedicated bonuses
Even though DuelBits was founded back in 2020, they were able to establish themselves as one of the best esports betting sites on the market. They did that by putting in place a good-looking, modern, and slick website.
When it comes to esports offerings, there is plenty to bet on. Most popular esports games are covered in great depth and all three betting options are available for you. It is important to mention that pre-match and live betting is excellent here, but outright bets on esports are something to wish for.
When it comes to the quality of esports betting odds, DuelBits is not lacking and they offer some of the best odds on the market. Another reason why we like DuelBits is because they have put in place a section of top tournaments so you will never miss out on popular esports action. Keep in mind that live stream is available for almost every match that is played live.
Another important thing we wanted to mention are dedicated bonuses. For top leagues and tournaments, DuelBits will put in place special promotions either as a matched deposit, bet insurance, or free bets, so make sure you abuse that.
Alongside a dedicated VIP club called Ace’s Rewards where you can claim up to 50% rakeback, you can also bet on other traditional sports, or you can gamble on slots, live casino, table games, and much more. DuelBits partnered up with a famous Brazilian esports franchise, paiN Gaming in order to prove their worth on the South American market.
✔️ Pros:
- excellent outright offering with high odds
- dedicated esports bonuses for popular events
- dedicated VIP club for loyal players
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA
- only the most popular esports are covered
9. Gamdom
✅ License: Governement of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: Overwatch, StarCraft 2, PUBG, Warcraft III, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO
💰 Bonuses:
- claim 15% instant rakeback for the first 7 days upon Signup + earn up to 60% rakeback with the code “top100list”
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for unique esports bets
Gamdom is unique in various ways and there is a reason why they found themselves on our list of best esports betting sites. Overall, the site is easy to navigate around and you can find esports bets without breaking a sweat.
The best thing about this operator is the number of unique betting markets that can’t be found anywhere else. For instance, you can handicap bet a number of kills for individual players. Moreover, bets can be played on the total number of kills over the course of one map by two players.
Esports gambling is not the only thing available at Gamdom. You can also place bets on popular sports such as football, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, table tennis, or volleyball. Bear in mind that you can enjoy all types of bets including pre-match, live and outright betting.
With Gamdom’s loyalty program, you can grab instant, weekly, and monthly rakeback. On top of that, daily surprise is waiting for you where you can win all sorts of prizes. Another important thing we need to mention is the King of the Hill ladder where users can win their share of $1,000,000 in prize money just by actively playing on the site.
✔️ Pros:
- unique and interesting betting markets for esports
- competitive odds
- VIP club offers massive rakeback percentage
❌ Cons:
- lack of deposit bonuses
- restricted in the USA
10. CSGOEmpire
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USD Coin, Tether
🎮 eSports Game Accepted: League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, King of Glory, StarCraft 2, Valorant, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Call of Duty, FIFA, Wild Rift, StarCraft Brood War
💰 Bonuses:
- receive a free bonus case worth anywhere from $0,01 to $1445 + free coins with the code “top100list”
🇺🇸 US Accepted: No
🏆 Best For: Best for free daily coins
This is another operator that started their run as nothing else but a gambling platform for CS:GO skins. However, CSGOEmpire had a successful transition as they established themselves as the go-to platform for many punters out there.
When it comes to overlay, CSGOEmpire is lacking. It is very hard to find a match you are looking for, and this could prove hard to deal with if you are not used to the site or you are just starting your esports gambling campaign. The coverage is more than great as there are 10+ esports to bet on hourly.
As for the betting markets, CSGOEmpire is doing a good job here. There are around 15+ different bets for both pre-match and in-play bouts. Live stream is also available on the site. There are not that many bonuses available on the site, so you will have to manage with what you deposit.
Alongside betting on esports, you are also able to place sports bets on this site. Moreover, traditional roulette and coinflip are also waiting for you. We do not want to forget the fact that you can also claim daily coins for free here.
✔️ Pros:
- wide range of esports games to bet on
- claim daily free coins
- live stream available
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA
- hard to manage around the site
What is Esports Betting?
In order to understand esports betting, we first need to explain what are esports. Esports is a term used for the professional playing of video games where teams compete against each other in various games such as CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, etc., in order to win prize money and trophies.
Betting on esports has been on the rise for several years now. As video games gained popularity, so did the betting on them. Overall, this term stands for placing real money bets on competing teams. The best part about esports gambling is the fact that there is something to bet on every day, this is how popular esports have become.
How to Bet on Esports?
Newcomers to esports are always on the lookout for a helping hand in order to kickstart their gambling campaign. In this part of our article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to place your first esports bet. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
- Choose an Esports Betting Site For Yourself - This is by far the most important part. You need to choose an operator that best suits your needs. Keep an eye out on the odds quality, available bonuses, and match coverage since these are the most important aspects that will help you end up in profit. Make sure you refer to our list above as you will definitely find something for yourself there.
- Create an Account - Once you have found the site that suits you the best, it is time to sign up for an account. In most cases, you will have to provide basic information such as email and preferred currency. Keep in mind that you need to set up a strong password in order to keep your account safe and secure.
- Deposit Funds - after you have created the account, navigate to your wallet or cashier section where you will find available payment methods that you can use in order to top up your account. Choose the method that fits you the most and make a deposit. Keep in mind that you can use the promo code before you deposit to claim additional funds or perks.
- Place a Bet - we are nearly there. After you have funds in your account, it is time for you to make a first bet. Bear in mind that you should always do research in order to find value bets. Once you have found something you wanted to wager on, click on the selection and it will appear in your bet slip. There you can type in the amount you want to wager and press the “place bet” button.
How to Choose the Best Esports Betting Site
As esports gambling is getting more and more popular, we are seeing a massive increase in online websites that provide esports betting odds. With that being said, not all operators are created equal which is why you need to select a platform that suits you the best, and that is legit. Here are the most important things you need to pay attention to.
- Reputation - by far the most important aspect when choosing a betting site. Why would you ever deposit money with a shady operator that is used to blocking punters’ accounts or scam winners out of their funds?
- Coverage of Esports Games - another very important aspect of a good operator. Never sign up with a site that barely covers esports. Ideally, you want the most popular games such as CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends covered in great depth while other not so popular titles will do with just a couple of betting markets.
- Quality of Odds - even though there is a discussion to be had regarding the quality of odds, it takes a couple of minutes to compare the sites and actually see who constantly offers high odds. By applying this method, in the long run, you will accumulate much higher returns on your bets.
- Payment Methods - in this day and age, an operator that is not providing you with several different deposit and withdrawal methods is going to get ignored. You should not settle for anything else. Ideally, the best sites will look to provide either a wide range of e-wallets or several cryptocurrencies that will enable instant deposits and withdrawals.
- Security - another very important aspect that needs to be addressed. There are plenty of scammers and hackers out there who will jump at the first sight of security flaws. In order to keep your personal and banking information safe, operators must put in place a state-of-the-art security system that will keep your information safe.
Esports Gambling - Most Popular Games to Bet on
There is no denying that esports is experiencing growth in both viewership and player count in the last couple of years. However, a couple of esports titles have set strategy for others who are slowly but surely creeping their way to the top. If you want to bet on the most popular games, here is a list of the top 5 esports by popularity.
- League of Legends - this MOBA title is arguably the most popular esports in the world. This game features two teams consisting of five players each. Every player has a champion that he controls. The main goal is to destroy the enemy Nexus. Some of the most popular LoL tournaments are World Championship, and regional leagues such as LCK, LPL, LEC, LCS, etc.
- CS:GO - this esports title is what esports betting was all about back in the golden day of skins gambling. CS:GO is an FPS title where CTs and Ts are fighting against each other in order to either destroy the bombsite or defend it. The most popular CS:GO tournaments are Majors(played two times per year), IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League, and more.
- Dota 2 - here is another MOBA title that found their way on our list. Once again, we are seeing a similar structure as the one that is put in place by LoL. Bear in mind that Dota 2 is hosting the most popular and record-breaking tournament in the world, that being The International.
- Call of Duty - esports betting fans located in the USA will know what we are talking about. CoD is all about fast-paced gameplay and holding objectives. Even though this game is not near the holy three titles we mentioned above, it still attracts a wide audience, especially while Call of Duty Pro League is played.
- Valorant - Riot Games really worked hard to make Valorant a go-to FPS title. The main objective is to make the game work similarly to CS:GO, but they decided to add an extra touch to it by using abilities. Overall, VCT Masters are attracting a substantial amount of viewers and it is going to be interesting to see whether Valorant will be able to overtake CS:GO.
Pros & Cons of Playing Online Esports Betting Games
The case with any form of online gambling is the same. There are always going to be advantages and disadvantages. In order to understand what you are getting yourself into, we have put in place the most important pros and cons regarding online esports gambling. Here is a brief overview of what to expect and to keep an eye out for.
Pros:
- Adrenaline Rush is Real - there is no denying that esports betting adds that extra touch and sweetness while cheering for your favorite team. The best part about betting on esports is the fact that you can play the game yourself and find yourself in the same situation as professionals. This is why betting on it is so exciting.
- Variety of Available Betting Markets - due to the nature of esports gambling, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can bet on the match winner, tournament outcome, map/round handicaps, total number of maps played, players' specials, and much more.
- Legit Chance to Profit - to this date, there are plenty of unexplored markets in the world of esports. By doing the proper analysis and research, you can get ahead of operators and claim higher odds that will allow you to end up in profit.
Cons:
- Chance to Lose - this is the case with every concept of online gambling. This is why it is important to set a budget for yourself and never go over it.
- Match Fixing Problems - this has been a burning topic on many discussion boards. It does not help the case that some professionals even admitted that they received money in order to throw matches.
Is Betting on Esports Legal?
It is not easy to explain the legal side of esports betting. The most important thing is the fact that every country put in place national laws that either allow or forbid their citizens from online gambling.
For instance, many European countries made online gambling legal and they regulated it through national jurisdiction. Moreover, punters from the US will have to keep an eye out for the state that they are coming from. Certain states in the US allow online gambling while some do not. Moreover, Canada is using a similar regulation as esports gambling depending on the state you are coming from.
Last but not least, the United Kingdom put in place a well-built regulating body for online gambling. Gambling Commission is keeping an eye out for every company that provides gambling activities as they want to ensure that licensing and regulatory requirements are met.
Tips to Improve Your Esports Gambling
In order to help you come out on top while betting, we want to provide you with basic esports betting tips that you should be aware of before you place your first bet. We believe that these tips will increase your chance of successfully predicting esports matches.
- Doing the Research is Vital - there are no ifs and buts about this. If you do the research, you will find an opportunity to make money. Most punters are lazy and do not want to do that hence why they are on the losing side of things. Alongside doing the research, a good practice is to keep up with the latest news and trends.
- Create a Bankroll - no one wants his passion for esports gambling to turn into an addiction. This is why it is very important to put in place a bankroll that you will stick to. Remember, never chase the losses and only gamble what you can afford to lose.
- Stick to the Esports You Know Most About - there is no point in betting on 10 different esports titles. There is a high chance that for some games, you have no idea how the game is even played. This is why we urge you to stick with the titles you are familiar with and for whom you can find information easily.
- Shop For Highest Esports Betting Odds - odds are nothing else but the value you are getting in return. To put things into perspective, the higher the odds, the better the return. Sign up for an account with a few operators and see which one offers the highest odds. In the long run, it will pay out.
- Abuse Esports Live Betting - if you know how a certain esports works, utilize live betting to find an opportunity and capitalize on high odds.
Conclusion
In this day and age, you are going to find a plethora of esports betting sites out there. However, not all of them are worth your time or money. Ideally, you want to place your bets on a site that is reputable and secure.
On top of that, make sure that the operators tick all of the boxes you are looking for starting with esports live betting, payment options such as crypto, deposit bonuses, stats, etc. The fact is, the esports industry is continuing to evolve, and it is going to be interesting to see what the future hold for the esports bettors.
FAQs
Is esports gambling legal in the US?
Esports gambling is legal in the US, but keep in mind that the legality depends on the state you are coming from. In 2023, 21 US states legalized online forms of gambling, including esports betting.
Is betting on esports profitable?
Indeed, esports betting can be profitable for punters that are willing to invest time into doing the research, analysis, and getting to understand teams and specific games. Of course, online gambling comes with certain risks as some of the best will lose. Overall, in order to end up in profit, you need to be disciplined, develop a good betting strategy, and expand your knowledge.
Is esports easy to bet on?
Esports betting is straightforward, especially if you had prior experience with gambling. The hard part is understanding the rules of the games and formats of certain events. If you are a beginner, the best way to make esports easy to bet on is to stick to the match-winner bet.
Why can’t you bet on esports?
There are two reasons why you can’t bet on esports. The first one is related to the legislation of your country. If online gambling is forbidden, there is a high chance that you will not even be able to sign up for an account with a gambling site. Moreover, some bookmakers will not offer esports betting markets as this type of gambling is still relatively new.
What are the best esports betting sites?
Best esports betting sites in 2023 are:
- CSGORoll
- BetUS
- GG.bet
- Betway
- Stake.com
- Sportsbet.io
- Roobet
- DuelBits
- Gamdom
- CSGOEmpire
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.