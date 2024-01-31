There are a lot of bonuses you can use at Betway, and most of them are related to either cash back or free bets if your initial bet loses. Keep in mind that esports betting odds at Betway are really good and in most cases, you will find the highest odds on the market right here. We already mentioned that Betway set pillars for esports gambling. At the moment, they are proud sponsors of the Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas. On top of that, this operator is often leading the charge by sponsoring events hosted by IEM and ESL.