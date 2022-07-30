Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
TMC Has Time To Reconsider Its Decision Not To Participate In VP Poll: Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva

She said by not participating in the vice-presidential poll, the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not help the Opposition but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC Has Time To Reconsider Its Decision Not To Participate In VP Poll: Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 8:10 pm

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) still has time to reconsider its decision of not participating in the August 6 election and urged it to allow its MPs to vote according to their conscience.

"The TMC is an important member of the opposition bloc. Being 'neutral' in the crucial election of the VP of India, doesn't help the opposition. It only helps the ruling party," Alva wrote on Twitter.

"There is yet time to reconsider this decision and allow TMC MPs to vote as per their conscience," the former governor said. The vice-presidential poll will be held on August 6 and the result will be out the same day.

All the MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including the nominated members, comprise the electoral college in the vice-presidential poll.

National TMC Politics Vice President Of India VP Poll Trinamool Congress (TMC) Margaret Alva New Delhi
