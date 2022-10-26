Tamil Nadu Records 183 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu registered 183 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday while the active cases continued to drop.

The active cases slipped to 2,533 from 2,736 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin. Both the daily additions and the active cases were on the decline over the past many days.

As many as 386 people were cured of the disease today. There was no virus-related death, the bulletin said.

As many as 35,91,226 people tested positive so far. The total recoveries stood at 35,50,645.

The State recorded 38,048 deaths till date.

