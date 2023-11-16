Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukkottai via video conferencing from Chennai on Wednesday.

This marks the third state-run dental college hospital in Tamil Nadu, joining the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital in Chennai and Government Cuddalore Dental College in Chidambaram.

The Dental College and Hospital in Pudukottai was established at a cost of Rs 67.83 crore on 10.14 acres of land and it encompasses administrative buildings, facilities for academic activities, residential quarters, and more, as outlined in a press statement from the Tamil Nadu government.

To equip the dental college and hospital, the government has provided modern equipment valued at Rs 5.10 crore. Additionally, 148 teaching, non-teaching, and administrative positions have been created for the institution.

The Dental Council of India has granted approval for the institute to admit 50 students to the BDS course annually.