'Creepy Obsession': Rahul Gandhi Slammed For Mentioning Aishwarya Rai In Speeches

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn flak for mentioning Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai in multiple speeches, clips of which have been posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a "dangerous and creepy obsession with and self-made women."
BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's comments
The BJP Karnataka unit posted on microblogging platform X a video, showing Rahul Gandhi mentioning Aishwarya Rai multiple times in his speeches.
Aiming at Gandhi, the BJP said, "Frustrated by constant rejections by Indians, Rahul Gandhi has sunk to a new low of demeaning India's Pride Aishwarya Rai. A fourth-generation dynast, with zero achievements, now resorts to slurs against Aishwarya Rai, who has brought more glory to India & than Rahul Gandhi's entire family."
They also asked Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah if he would speak against his 'boss' and urged him to "profess Kannada pride & speak out against such disrespect".
They added, "Hello Mr. @siddaramaiah, as your boss continues to insult a fellow Kannadiga, will you uphold your professed Kannada pride & speak out against such disrespect, or will you remain silent to safeguard your CM Chair?".
Singer Sona Mohapatra reacts
Singer Sona Mohapatra in a post on X pointed out that several politicians have objectified or demeaned women during their speeches.
Targetting Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Rai, she said, Dear #RahulGandhi ,sure someone has demeaned your own mother, sister similarly in the past & irrespective you ought to know better?
Rahul Gandhi in many occasions as curated by the BJP has called out the Bolllywood actor as 'nachnewali', which might have been taken out of context from his speeches from past has led way to create a stir on social media.
Mohapatra aiming at this comment, added, "Also, #AishwaryaRai dances beautifully," in her post on X.
On Pran Pratishtha comment
In a recent speech at the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
He pointed out the absence of OBCs and Dalits, who make up 73% of the population, from the ceremony, which was attended by billionaires and Bollywood celebrities.
"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," Rahul Gandhi had said.
Aishwarya Rai was notably absent when Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated, but her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were in attendance.