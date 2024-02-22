'Creepy Obsession': Rahul Gandhi Slammed For Mentioning Aishwarya Rai In Speeches

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's comments

The BJP Karnataka unit posted on microblogging platform X a video, showing Rahul Gandhi mentioning Aishwarya Rai multiple times in his speeches.

Aiming at Gandhi, the BJP said, "Frustrated by constant rejections by Indians, Rahul Gandhi has sunk to a new low of demeaning India's Pride Aishwarya Rai. A fourth-generation dynast, with zero achievements, now resorts to slurs against Aishwarya Rai, who has brought more glory to India & than Rahul Gandhi's entire family."

They also asked Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah if he would speak against his 'boss' and urged him to "profess Kannada pride & speak out against such disrespect".

They added, "Hello Mr. @siddaramaiah, as your boss continues to insult a fellow Kannadiga, will you uphold your professed Kannada pride & speak out against such disrespect, or will you remain silent to safeguard your CM Chair?".