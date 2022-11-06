Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
PM Modi Says Forces Defaming Gujarat Will Be Swept Out Of State In Upcoming Elections

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Gujarat said he is getting inputs that BJP will win with a record margin this time in the state.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 5:34 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the next month's Assembly elections.

Addressing his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates, Modi  came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - "Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

"Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. In this election also they will meet the same fate," he said.

"Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of BJP's victory margin). I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to it (for campaigning)," Modi said. 

Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.

This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into the fray.
 

