Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
National

People Of UP Will Teach BJP A Lesson: Mayawati

The formation of a BSP government in the state will be a welcome change for people living in unprecedented stress, pain, and struggle under the BJP rule, she said.

BSP supremo Mayawati

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 6:49 pm

Asking people not to be swayed by tall promises of political parties, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday claimed people of Uttar Pradesh will teach the ruling BJP a lesson in the assembly polls because of its “faulty policies”.

“Ahead of the UP assembly elections, drama and hypocrisy (of political parties) is going on to mislead people with tall promises. People are suffering due to the wrong policies of the BJP government and are eager to teach a lesson to the anti-people government," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

"People should keep in mind that only BSP can give a reliable government free of violence and riots while generating employment and ensuring development," she said.

Attacking the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said, "Crores of poor people of Bahujan Samaj and upper caste society have been hit by the anti-people attitude of the BJP, SP and Congress. People should not forget this. All these parties share the blame and responsibility for the peoples’ plight."

“Crores of people of UP are suffering due to poverty, unemployment, inflation and migration in search of livelihood due to the wrong policies, casteist and communal activities of the BJP government in UP and at the Centre. People are confident that the BSP can definitely prove to be helpful in bringing good days for them," Mayawati said.

Like UP, people of Punjab and Uttarakhand too want a change of government, she claimed. In addition to UP, Punjab, where the Congress is in power, and Uttarakhand, which has a BJP government, are among the five states that will be going to polls in the upcoming assembly elections.

Mayawati said the politics of some parties and their rhetoric was creating resentment among voters as they don’t see an end to their basic problems of poverty, unemployment, and inflation. Only a handful of people of the BJP are becoming wealthy, she alleged. 

With inputs from PTI. 


 

National Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) UP Assembly Election 2022 Mayawati BJP Uttar Pradesh
