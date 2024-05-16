Outlook News Wrap May 16: ED Moves SC Over Keriwal's Speeches, Political Row In PoK, Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap we bring out the top most headlines of the day. Today we are focusing on the Supreme Court's refusal on considering ED's objection to statement Arvind Kejriwal made while being out in interim bail that if people vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he will not go back to jail on June 2.
In other news, the agitation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered day five. In PoK, it is not a political agitation demanding azadi or challenging its 1947 merger with Pakistan. It was triggered by high food prices and exorbitant electricity bills. Protesters want food subsidies from the federal government in Islamabad.
ED Moves SC Over Kejriwal's Speeches During Interim Bail
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to consider ED's objection to statement Arvind Kejriwal made while being out in interim bail that if people vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he will not go back to jail on June 2. During the hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raised objection before the Supreme Court, saying he made a speech that if people vote for his party he wouldn't have to go to jail.
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dodged a question about the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, addressing a press conference in Lucknow with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, passed the mic to the latter. Akhilesh responded on his behalf, saying that "there are other issues that are more important than this."
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
Within a little over a week since the UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a global roll back of its Covid-19 vaccine citing commercial reasons amid a row over the vaccine causing Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), fresh research has identified its potential to cause another rare blood clotting disorder called Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT).
Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And How Indian Ministers Are Stirring The Pot
The five-day agitation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is not a political agitation demanding azadi or challenging its 1947 merger with Pakistan. It was triggered by high food prices and exorbitant electricity bills. Protesters want food subsidies from the federal government in Islamabad.
Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at multiple times and severaly wounded on Wednesday, is said to be out of danger now. Fico's deputy Tomas Taraba said he believed that the PM would survive. The 59-year-old leader of the small country had been greeting supporters at an event when the attempted assassination took place.
Sunil Chhetri's Retirement News Draws Grateful Tributes: 'Forever in Your Debt,' Fans Say
Stalwart of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri on Thursday, announced his retirement from international football following the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Kuwait, scheduled for June 6 in Kolkata. His decision flooded social media with gratitude and joyous reactions. Bengaluru FC even expressed, 'Forever in your debt.'
‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
Netflix is here with its latest true crime documentary, 'How To Rob A Bank'. It revolves around a charismatic rebel in 1990s of Seattle who pulls off an unprecedented string of bank robberies straight out of the movies. The bank robberies had become the biggest news in the country at that point of time. So much so it had even crossed borders and people from across the world had started taken interest in these robberies and whether or not the cops would be able to bring the person responsible to justice.