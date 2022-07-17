Mumbai Sees 276 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate Now 2.59 Percent

Mumbai on Sunday reported 276 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.59 percent and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,21,095 and the toll to 19,632, a civic official said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 365 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19, he said.

Of the 376 new cases, only 24 were symptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 397 to reach 10,99,163, which left the city with an active caseload of 2,300, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests in the city stood at 1,76,98,650, including 10,656 in the last 24 hours, down from 11,442 in the preceding 24-hour period.

Civic data revealed the recovery rate was 98 percent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 percent.

It showed that the caseload doubling time in the metropolis now stood at 2,279 days.

