Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Home National

Mumbai Reports 128 Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:52 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 128 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities. It took the coronavirus case tally in the city to 11,52,704, and death toll to 19,738, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said in a release. 

On Monday, Mumbai had reported 96 new cases and zero fatalities. As many as 4,030 coronavirus tests were conducted since Monday evening, taking the total of tests done so far to 1,84,01,341.

A day before, 3,048 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. As many as 129 patients recovered. The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent.

There are 1,122 active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai now. 

Of 128 new COVID-19 cases, only ten were symptomatic, the BMC said. 

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.015 per cent for the period between October 11 and 17, while the doubling rate  -- period taken for the caseload to double -- was 4,805 days.

-With PTI Input

