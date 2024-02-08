'Despite Ideological Differences...' PM Modi Lauds Manmohan Singh In Parliament

Bidding farewell to Members of Parliament retiring from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a special mention to former PM and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh for his contribution.
PM Modi recalled the incident when Manmohan Singh came on a wheelchair to vote and said that this speaks highly of his dedication towards his responsibilities.
PM Modi said despite ideological and political differences, the manner in which Manmohan Singh shown path to the House will always be spoken about whenever India's democracy is discussed.
Meanwhile, taking a sarcastic jibe at the Congress, PM Modi thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with a "black paper" against his government and referred to it as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government.
PM Modi was referring to the 'black paper' released by the Congress on Thursday to highlight the alleged "failures" of the Modi government.
The prime minister also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes."
He gave his best wishes to all retiring members expressed the hope that that new generations will benefit from their experience.
Sixty-eight members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.