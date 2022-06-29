Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 3,957 COVID-19 Cases And Seven Fatalities

With the fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,72,747 and the death toll to 1,47,922. Maharashtra is now left with 25,735 active cases, the bulletin said. A day earlier, the state had recorded 3,482 cases and five fatalities.

Fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:21 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,957 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,504 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the seven fatalities, three patients were from Mumbai and the rest from the Thane Municipal Corporation (two), Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (one) and the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (one).

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.85 per cent. A total of 3,696 people were discharged in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 77,98,817. The recovery rate in the state is 97.82 per cent as of now.

A total of 45,437 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, raising the overall number of samples tested so far to 8,19,59,289.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: fresh cases: 3,957; fresh fatalities: 7; active cases: 25,735; tests: 45,437, total cases 79,72,747; death toll 1,49,922.

(With PTI inputs)

