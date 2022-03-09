Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha Reports 359 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

This is for the third time this month that the state recorded zero coronavirus deaths.

Maha Reports 359 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra(representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:21 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 359 new  coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the state health department said. This is for the third time this month that the state recorded zero coronavirus deaths.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,69,857, and death toll reached 1,43,745. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 178 cases, followed by Mumbai (87), Nashik (43), Nagpur (18), Latur(13), Akola (nine), Kolhapur (six) and Aurangabad (five).

As many as 559 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,19,100. The recovery rate is 98.08 per cent. There are now 3,009 active patients in Maharashtra.

Related stories

'Grave Mistake' To Think COVID-19 Pandemic Is Over: UN Chief Guterres

COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue To Drop Globally, WHO Says

128 Covid Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

As many as 51,464 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested for coronavirus to date to 7,84,19,100. Currently 27,116 people are in home quarantine and 604 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 359; New deaths: zero; New recoveries: 559,  New tests conducted: 51,464; Active cases: 3,009.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Maharashtra Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know