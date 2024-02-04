Law Enforcement Agencies Shouldn't Consider Borders As Hindrance: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said crimes and criminals do not respect geographical borders and hence, law enforcement agencies should not consider borders as a hindrance and should rather consider those as meeting points for solving crimes.

Addressing the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) -- Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) here, Shah also said when the three recently-enacted criminal justice laws are implemented in the country, one can get justice up to the level of high court within three years of the registration of an FIR.