National

Law Enforcement Agencies Shouldn't Consider Borders As Hindrance: Amit Shah

Addressing the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) -- Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) here, Shah also said when the three recently-enacted criminal justice laws are implemented in the country, one can get justice up to the level of high court within three years of the registration of an FIR.

PTI
PTI

February 4, 2024

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said crimes and criminals do not respect geographical borders and hence, law enforcement agencies should not consider borders as a hindrance and should rather consider those as meeting points for solving crimes.

Addressing the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) -- Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) here, Shah also said when the three recently-enacted criminal justice laws are implemented in the country, one can get justice up to the level of high court within three years of the registration of an FIR.

He said the conference is taking place at a time when geographical borders have become irrelevant when it comes to commerce and crime.

The home minister said there are cross-border challenges for justice delivery, trade, commerce, communication and added that for trade and crime, there is no border.

"Crimes and criminals do not respect geographical borders. Therefore, law enforcement agencies should not consider geographical borders as a hindrance. In the future, geographical borders should be the meeting point for solving crimes," he said.

Advertisement

Shah said geographical boundaries are neither important for trade nor for crime. "Trade and crime are both becoming borderless and at such times, to deal with trade disputes and crime in a borderless manner, we will have to start some new system and tradition," he said.

Advertisement
Tags
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement