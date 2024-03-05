Karnataka Govt To Set Up Control Rooms And Helplines To Deal With Water Crisis

As Karnataka is facing an acute water crisis due to severe drought, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced setting up control rooms at Taluk level and helpline numbers.

Briefing reporters after a meeting with the principal secretaries and deputy commissioners in the districts, he said task forces headed by the local MLAs have been constituted to tackle drought in the state.

"There will be district and Taluk level control rooms to face water crisis. A helpline will be created. The state government will take up all the measures to tackle the water crisis and will ensure that there is no shortage of funds," Siddaramaiah said.