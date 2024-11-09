Hemant Versus Himanta

Senior journalist Faisal Anurag, who has a keen eye on the politics of Jharkhand, is of the view that a lot of maturity can now be seen in the new Hemant. “Of the three sons of Shibu Soren, Hemant is the most politically mature, when compared to the eldest son, late Durga Soren and the youngest son, Basant Soren. During the time Durga Soren was alive, his father Shibu Soren was politically very active and strong. That is why he did not have to face the challenges that Hemant had to face in the last five years. That was when Shibu Soren was not keeping well. Looking at Hemant’s tenure as chief minister and five months in jail, he never bowed down in front of his opponents. The way he has handled the party and the alliance is commendable,” says Anurag.