Gujarat Reports 62 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally Drops Below 600

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 12,76,244, while no new death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

With 93 patients recovering from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, the number of recuperated cases rose to 12,64,619, it said in a release.

The state now has 587 active cases, of which two patients are on ventilator support, said the department.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 11,038 with no new addition to the toll, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 18 fresh cases, Surat 13, Rajkot eight, Vadodara six, Mehsana five and Morbi three, among others, it said.

In terms of vaccination, 26,554 people received their shots on Wednesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in the state to 12.74 crore, according to the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,244, new cases 62, death toll 11,038, recoveries 12,64,619, active cases 587, people tested so far - figures not released.

