Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rains In Plains Of Kashmir

Snowfall in higher reaches, including Gulmarg skiing resort, and rains in plains lashed Kashmir on Monday as precipitation is likely to continue in the valley over the next 48 hours, officials said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the fourth Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 24 hours, the officials said.