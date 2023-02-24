Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Exponential Rise In Cases Of Online Distress In Country, Nurses Can Contribute As Cyber Caregivers: Goa CM

Exponential Rise In Cases Of Online Distress In Country, Nurses Can Contribute As Cyber Caregivers: Goa CM

Pramod Sawants Swearing-In Ceremony
Pramod Sawants expressed concerns over what he called the exponential increase in cases of online distress PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:46 pm

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday expressed concerns over what he called the exponential increase in cases of online distress in the country and said nursing professionals can step up and contribute as “cyber caregivers”.

Addressing the 22nd Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Psychiatric Nurses (ISPN) at the Institute of Nursing Education near Panaji, the chief minister said there will be an increase in the demand for Nurses, with the Union government promoting its “Health For All” initiative.

Stressing that mental health is essential for one’s well-being, the CM said, “While mental health has been a rising concern for all, we are witnessing an exponential increase in cases of online distress.”  The CM said online usage has gone up following the COVID pandemic, making everybody vulnerable to threats of cybercrimes.

Online distress has triggered various mental health issues like depression and internet addiction, he said. “The role of mental healthcare professionals is essential in such a situation,” said the CM.  The chief minister asserted that nursing professionals should also work as "cyber caregivers so as to help people cope up with technology”.

“I strongly believe you all will be interventionists for mental health for all,” he said. There was a time when only women used to take up the nursing profession but it is gradually changing with men also entering the sector, he said.

