Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Files Charge Sheet In Visakhapatnam Court Against Ex-LIC Employee

The court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Act (PMLA) against Dharavath Sakru on July 25, it said in a statement.

undefined
Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:07 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet before a special PMLA court in Visakhapatnam against a former LIC employee in a money laundering case linked to misappropriation of funds at the country's largest insurer.

The court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Act (PMLA) against Dharavath Sakru on July 25, it said in a statement.

Sakru was a higher-grade assistant at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at its branch in Jaggiahpet, NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, and was first booked by the CBI for "siphoning off" LIC funds by using cheques and demand drafts in the names of his acquaintances.

Related stories

Crypto Exchange WazirX Under Enforcement Directorate Lens, Robinhood Fined $30M, Ethereum Up 1%

SC Stands By Enforcement Directorate: What Top Court Said On ED's Powers And PMLA

Enforcement Directorate: The Rise And Rise Of 'ED Sarkar'

He was also charged by the CBI for "illegally" transferring LIC funds to the accounts of his acquaintances, leading to a loss of Rs 1.77 crore to the insurer.

The ED took cognisance of this CBI FIR to book a PMLA case against him.

The man is currently lodged in the central prison in Visakhapatnam after he was convicted in the CBI case and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years, the ED said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate Chargesheet LIC Ex-LIC Employee Money Laundering New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule