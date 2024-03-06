Drug Dealer's Wife, Son Among 3 Held In Gujarat For Smuggling Heroin In India Via Sea Route

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three relatives of absconding drug dealer Isa Hussain Rao, including his wife and son, on Wednesday for allegedly helping him smuggle 8 kg of heroin in the country through sea route and delivering the contraband to a foreigner in Delhi in October last year, an official said.

Rao, a native of Jodia village of Jamnagar district who is absconding since 2021 and currently based in an African country, was one of the main accused in the seizure of heroin worth Rs 600 crore by the Gujarat ATS in Morbi district in 2021.

His wife Tahira and son Arbaz, who reside in Jodia village, were among those arrested.