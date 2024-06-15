National

DMK Blames Testing Agency Over NEET, Slams BJP-Led Govt For Being 'Spectator'

Referring to the Centre telling the Supreme Court days ago that the grace marks of 1,563 students would be cancelled, DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' said the BJP government would not have done this if the matter had not been taken to the apex court. Over the years, several irregularities have been happening in NEET and the BJP government did not take note of it, the daily in an editorial on June 15 alleged.