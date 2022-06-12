Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Delhi Reports 735 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

The capital had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero daily deaths. The COVID-19 positivity rate has gone past the four per cent-mark again after nearly a month.

COVID cases in Delhi PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 7:52 pm

Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 4.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than three per cent. Delhi had reported 899 coronavirus cases and four deaths on May 13, when the positivity rate was at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate was at 4.38 per cent. With the new cases reported on Sunday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increases to  19,12,798 and the death toll to 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)

