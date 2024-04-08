Delhi HC To Pass Order On Kejriwal’s Plea In Excise Policy Case On Tuesday

The Delhi High Court will pass order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate(ED) in Excise Policy money laundering case, tomorrow (April 9).
Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma to pass the order on Tuesday, April 9 at 2:30pm.
In his plea before the HC, Kejriwal has questioned the timing of his arrest by ED.
He has prayed before the Court that ED’s action is in "contravention" of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.
On the other hand, the ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.
He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.
The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.
During the hearing last week, the ED had rejected Kejriwal's allegation linking arrest to the upcoming general elections.