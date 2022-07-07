Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against TMC MP Mohua Moitra, Filmmaker Manimekalai For ‘Hurting’ Sentiments of Hindus

Delhi BJP leaders have filed a complaint against TMC MP Mohua Moitra ad filmmaker Leena Manimekalai alleging them of 'using derogatory language against Goddess Kali'.

undefined
TMC MP Mahua Moitra LSTV/PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:31 pm

 Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against TMC MP Mohua Moitra and Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, alleging them of "hurting" sentiments of Hindus.

 The complaint received from the BJP leaders at Parliament Street police station was forwarded to the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for further action, a senior police officer said. The BJP leaders also demanded that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee should dismiss Moitra from the party.

 "Moitra has hurt sentiments of Hindus by using derogatory language against Goddess Kali," Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari alleged. Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.

Related stories

Mahua Moitra's Comment On Kali: Has TMC Sacrificed Its Bengali Identity Before National Aspirations?

‘Kali’ Controversy: Shashi Tharoor Says Taken Aback By ‘Attack’ On Mahua Moitra

Manimekalai came to the center of a huge storm over her documentary "Kaali". The filmmaker is facing several FIRs following outrage over the poster of “Kaali” showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

The way Manimeklayi has depicted goddess Kali in a poster has hurt the Hindus, said BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Harihar Raghuvanshi who lodged the complaint on the behalf of the party.

Tags

National Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against TMC MP Mohua Moitra Filmmaker Manimekalai For ‘Hurting’ Sentiments Of Hindus TMC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government