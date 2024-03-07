Congress, INDIA Bloc's Priority Interest Of Families; No Concern For Dalits: Nadda

"In Tamil Nadu, (late) Karunanidhi, Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin's DMK a party of family or not? In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule's NCP (Sharad faction) a party of family or not?" he questioned.

Nadda further asked whether Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav) is a party of family or not. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi's party is a party of family or not, he asked.

"Tell me if Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail or not? If there is a case against Akhilesh in the Riverfront case or not, against Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam case or not and if the ministers of Mamata Banerjee are corrupt or not?" he asked.

Earlier, in his address Nadda said the BJP, which is an ideological party, believes that the country will not develop till those on the margins of the society are benefitted.

"We had said the country cannot move forward till the 'vanchit, peedit, soshit and Dalit' (deprived, exploited, aggrieved and Scheduled Castes), who are seen as tools for vote bank politics by the INDIA bloc, are developed and made equals. This is why not Congress, but BJP undertook Antyodaya mission to benefit those on the margins of society," said Nadda.